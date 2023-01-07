High school boys basketball: Central Catholic 8-1 after win over Lima Senior

Central Catholic outscored visiting Lima Senior by eight points over the final three quarters to pick up a 67-61 Three Rivers Athletic Conference boys basketball victory Friday.

Michael Greenlee, Jr., scored a game-high 16 points for the Irish (8-1, 4-0 TRAC). Isaiah Brenneman scored 15 points with a pair of three-pointers.

Brandon Moore paced the Spartans (4-3, 2-3) with 15 points, while Anthony Mosley scored 13 points.

ST. FRANCIS DE SALES 49, CLAY 47

Te’Lir Sanders scored 13 points as the visiting Knights edged the Eagles in overtime in a TRAC game.

Jameson Heck put in 11 points for St. Francis de Sales (8-3, 2-2 TRAC).

Lucas Jeremy had 14 points and Luke Measel 12 points for Clay (2-10, 0-5).

FINDLAY 73, FREMONT ROSS 48

FINDLAY — Jake Bishop scored 30 points as the host Trojans defeated the Little Giants in TRAC play.

Luke Weihrauch put in 14 points and Chandler Parker 10 points for Findlay (8-2, 4-1 TRAC).

Tykell Patterson had 12 points for Fremont Ross (4-6, 1-4).

WHITMER 65, ST. JOHN’S JESUIT 60

The visiting Panthers survived the Titans’ comeback effort after leading by 12 at halftime, recording a Three Rivers Athletic Conference victory.

Antione West scored 19 points, Devin Morgan 13 points, and Kobe Helmke 11 points for Whitmer (6-3, 4-1 TRAC).

Joseph Taylor put in 19 points, CJ Hornbeak 17 points, and Marquez Frazier 10 points for St. John’s Jesuit (5-6, 2-3).

NORTHVIEW 63, BOWLING GREEN 62

Drew Barnesky hit a 3-pointer with 6.5 seconds to go and Logan Horton had a block at the final buzzer to give the host Wildcats a Northern Lakes League victory over the Bobcats.

Barnesky finished with 14 points. Jackson Clausius paced Northview (9-1, 3-1 NLL) with 15 points.

Evan Brandt had 23 points, Brock Hastings 18 points, and Jacob Amspoker 11 points for Bowling Green (5-4, 2-2).

SPRINGFIELD 57, PERRYSBURG 56

The Blue Devils overcame a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter to pull out an NLL victory over the Yellow Jackets.

Robert Franklin led Springfield (7-3, 3-1 NLL) with 14 points, Eddie Merrell added 13, and Jordan Combs 10.

Austin Schultz had a game-high 21 for Perrysburg (8-3, 3-1). Matt Watkins contributed 12.

ROGERS 58, WOODWARD 44

At Rogers, the Rams (3-7, 2-3, City League) were paced by Shawn Coleman with 18 points. Ki’Jyere Mcalister and Shawn Cannon added 12, and Traden Booker had 11.

The Polar Bears (2-7, 1-4) were led by Vantino Cummings with 10 points.

STRYKER 36, FAYETTE 22

STRYKER, Ohio — Elijah Juillard came up big for Stryker in the fourth quarter, scoring six of his 12 points in the final eight minutes during the Panthers’ 12-point Buckeye Border Conference victory over Fayette.

Stryker (5-6, 2-0 BBC) was up just three, 16-13, heading into the final quarter before outscoring the Eagles 18-9.

Xander Dunnett scored 10 points for Fayette (5-5, 1-1).

PETTISVILLE 50, HOLGATE 33

HOLGATE, Ohio — Cayden Jacoby finished 5-of-6 from the free-throw line and scored a game-high 15 points during Pettisville’s BBC victory.

Mason Wyse scored 11 points for the Blackbirds (7-4, 2-0 BBC), finishing 7-of-8 from the line. As a team, Pettisville went 18-of-25 from the charity stripe.

Abe Kelly scored 11 points for Holgate (0-9, 0-2).

LIBERTY-BENTON 56, CORY-RAWSON 29

RAWSON, Ohio — Carson Conaway scored 19 points for Liberty-Benton in its win over Cory-Rawson in Blanchard Valley Conference action.

Cason Doolittle scored 10 points for L-B (9-0, 4-0 BVC) against the Hornets (5-6, 2-2).

ARLINGTON 54, McCOMB 32

ARLINGTON, Ohio — Rylar Essinger scored 22 points in Arlington’s win over McComb in BVC play.

Cam Glaser and Grant Dishong both scored for eight for the Panthers (3-6, 2-2 BVC) against the Red Devils (8-2, 3-1).