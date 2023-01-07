High school girls basketball: Springfield holds off Perrysburg by 1 point

Despite making two fewer field goals as a team, Springfield squeezed out a 34-33 Northern Lakes League victory over Perrysburg on Friday.

The Blue Devils knocked down a half-dozen 3-pointers, four of which came from Kendall Carruthers, who finished with a game-high 16 points. Gretchen Sigman scored 10 points.

Chloe Kildbride led all Yellow Jackets scorers with eight points.

ANTHONY WAYNE 56, NAPOLEON 21

NAPOLEON — The visiting Generals jumped out to a 25-7 lead at halftime in picking up an NLL victory over the Wildcats.

Elise Bender had 15 points and Sophie Smith 12 points for Anthony Wayne.

Sophie Chipps scored 11 points for Napoleon (6-8, 3-4 NLL).

NORTHVIEW 45, BOWLING GREEN 32

Madison Greene finished with 22 points in the Wildcats’ NLL victory.

Greene scored 16 of those points in the second half, where Northview outscored the Bobcats 28-17.

Jamie Sayen scored a team-high 12 points for BG.

SOUTHVIEW 59, MAUMEE 30

Paige Brown scored a game-high 18 points as Southview nearly doubled Maumee up in an NLL contest.

Julia Williams added a dozen for the Cougars.

Lucy Porter scored nine points, which was a team high for the Panthers.

EASTWOOD 65, LAKE 45

PEMBERVILLE — Kayla Buehler scored 27 points as the host Eagles used a 40-21 edge in the second half to defeat the Flyers in a Northern Buckeye Conference game.

Kyrie Henline had 11 points and Amelia Ward 10 points for Eastwood.

Elise Stazcek put in 19 points and Jessie Materni 13 for Lake (5-8, 4-4 NBC).

ELMWOOD 44, OTSEGO 20

BLOOMDALE, Ohio — Cara Frank scored 17 points as the host Royals defeated the Knights in an NBC game.

Aubrey Johnson put in 10 points for Elmwood.

Sam Lehr had 11 points for Otsego.

FOSTORIA 68, ROSSFORD 20

FOSTORIA — Alicia Middlebrooks scored 20 points as the Redmen defeated the Bulldogs in NBC play.

Lyrique Johnson had 14 points and Amiyah Poole 11 points for Fostoria.

Scarlett Williams put in six points for Rossford.

WOODMORE 48, GENOA 18

GENOA, Ohio — Macey Bauder scored 18 points as the visiting Wildcats defeated the Comets in NBC action.

Addisyn Mortiz had six points for Genoa.

PATRICK HENRY 54, SWANTON 35

Carys Crossland and Ada Christman each dropped 13 points during Patrick Henry’s 21-point victory over Northwest Ohio Athletic League foe Swanton.

The Patriots trailed 9-6 after the first quarter, but they went on a 48-26 run in the final 24 minutes.

Emma Crow scored eight points for the Bulldogs.

BRYAN 52, ARCHBOLD 34

BRYAN — Kailee Thiel scored 17 points and roped in five rebounds in Bryan’s win over Archbold in NWOAL play.

Reese Grothaus scored a dozen for the Golden Bears, while Ella Voight finished with 11.

Archbold was paced by Leah McQuade, who scored a team-high 11 points and grabbed six rebounds.

DELTA 32, EVERGREEN 25

METAMORA, Ohio — Khloe Weber and Grace Munger each scored 12 points as the visiting Panthers topped the Vikings in an NWOAL game.

Addison Ricker scored 12 points for Evergreen.

LIBERTY CENTER 51, WAUSEON 28

WAUSEON — Alyssa Giesige and Eliza Jones each scored 10 points for Liberty Center in its NWOAL victory over Wauseon.

The Tigers were up big at halftime, 27-12, and raced to the 23-point win. Emerson Gray added nine points.

Hayley Meyer had a game-high 11 points for Wauseon.

OTTAWA HILLS 52, CARDINAL STRITCH 41

Eliana O’Rourke scored nine points as the Green Bears (4-7, 3-2 TAAC) topped the Cardinals in a Toledo Area Athletic Conference game.

Kenzie Kinnie had 16 points for Cardinal Stritch (0-11, 0-5).

TOLEDO CHRISTIAN 57, NORTHWOOD 21

Kendall Braden scored 24 points as the Eagles defeated the Rangers in a TAAC game.

Mackenzie Royal-Davis put in 16 points for Toledo Christian.

Zoe Turner paced Northwood with six points.

MAUMEE VALLEY 58, EMMANUEL CHRISTIAN 15

The homestanding Hawks rallied behind the scoring of Kelaysia Harris (15 points), Khari Bland (13), and Laya Gokula (10) to post a TAAC victory.

Paris Waites led the Warriors with five points.

PORT CLINTON 58, MILAN EDISON 29

PORT CLINTON — Da’Cariya Lainer scored her 1,000th career point on her final basket of the night as the host Redskins defeated the Chargers in a Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division game.

Lanier, who now has 1,001 career points, finished with 27 points.

MORENCI 44, WHITEFORD 43

MORENCI, Mich. — Alyssa Gibbs scored 14 points and Emersyn Bachelder 11 as host Morenci (8-0) edged Whiteford.

Emily Rasor had 12 points and Madelyn Thomas 11 for Whiteford (3-4).