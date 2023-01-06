Kevin McCarthy clinches votes to become House speaker, breaking through GOP opposition on climactic 15th ballot.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died.
“Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted.
Related Story
Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries
Related Story
Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership
Related Story
House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update
“Silk...
Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) arrive before the House reconvened Friday night following 13 rounds of voting for speaker earlier in the day during a meeting of the 118th Congress, Friday, January 6, 2023, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments after joining Congress in 2021. Statements surfaced of her supporting conspiracies and advocating for violence against Democrats. Greene said Sunday her QAnon support was in the past and that she got sucked into things online. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in...
The special counsel leading the U.S. Department of Justice investigation into interference in the 2020 presidential election subpoenaed Wayne County's election commission in late November to seek records involving former President Donald Trump and his campaign.
The grand jury subpoena dated Nov. 22 from Jack Smith, the special counsel appointed by the Department of Justice, asked the Wayne County Election Commission to produce records from Trump and his aides covering communications from June 2020 through President Joe...
Comments / 0