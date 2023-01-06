ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Preseason Rankings, Top Draft Prospects + Roster Update for Arkansas Baseball

FAYETTEVILLE — With the season just six weeks away, preseason rankings are starting to trickle in and there are once again high expectations for Arkansas baseball. In the two polls that have come out so far, the Razorbacks are No. 4 by Perfect Game and No. 7 by Collegiate Baseball entering 2023. The Baseball America, D1Baseball, NCBWA and USA Today Coaches polls have yet to be released.
New All-Big 12 Transfer Sets Arkansas Up for Clean Picking of Baylor’s Secondary

Make it three commitments out of the transfer portal in three days for Arkansas football, as defensive back Alfahiym Walcott announced his pledge Sunday afternoon. A two-year starter and All-Big 12 honoree for the Bears, Walcott originally planned to make his final decision during the week and after a visit to Florida. Instead, he had seen everything he needed to see on an official visit to Fayetteville and pulled the trigger early.
