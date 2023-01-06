Read full article on original website
Don’t Let DII Background of New Arkansas WR Transfer Isaac TeSlaa Fool You
Sam Pittman cast a wide net to find receivers in the transfer portal for Arkansas football and it seems as though he’s once again found a gem from the smaller levels of college football. A month after nabbing Andrew Armstrong from the FCS ranks, the Razorbacks went one notch...
Alabama Threatens to Pull Off Something No Other SEC Team Has Done in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas basketball will have history on its side heading into Wednesday’s top-15 showdown with Alabama. The No. 4 Crimson Tide will be trying to drop the No. 15 Razorbacks to a disappointing 1-3 in conference play when they visit Bud Walton Arena, but to do so, they must do something no other SEC team has accomplished.
Preseason Rankings, Top Draft Prospects + Roster Update for Arkansas Baseball
FAYETTEVILLE — With the season just six weeks away, preseason rankings are starting to trickle in and there are once again high expectations for Arkansas baseball. In the two polls that have come out so far, the Razorbacks are No. 4 by Perfect Game and No. 7 by Collegiate Baseball entering 2023. The Baseball America, D1Baseball, NCBWA and USA Today Coaches polls have yet to be released.
New All-Big 12 Transfer Sets Arkansas Up for Clean Picking of Baylor’s Secondary
Make it three commitments out of the transfer portal in three days for Arkansas football, as defensive back Alfahiym Walcott announced his pledge Sunday afternoon. A two-year starter and All-Big 12 honoree for the Bears, Walcott originally planned to make his final decision during the week and after a visit to Florida. Instead, he had seen everything he needed to see on an official visit to Fayetteville and pulled the trigger early.
