fox61.com
Windsor woman sentenced for defrauding employer and lender more than $700k
WINDSOR, Conn. — A Windsor woman was sentenced to 33 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release for defrauding a former employer and a lender of more than $700,000. Margaret Boisture, 51, of Windsor, was ordered to pay a $7,100 fine and to make full restitution....
New Britain Herald
Man who took drugs with runaways from Plainville gets 18 months in prison after admitting to probation violation, assault
A Bloomfield man convicted in 2018 of using drugs with two teenagers who ran away from a Plainville group home has had his probation revoked and is expected to serve an 18-month prison sentence. Jose Cosme, 38, had his probation revoked in New Britain Superior Court last week after, during...
Marlborough man gets 72-year sentence for ’80s attacks
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man was sentenced Monday to 72 years in prison on kidnapping charges in connection with the 1984 home invasion attacks on four women who say they were sexually assaulted — crimes that were solved in 2020 with the help of a genealogy database. Michael Sharpe, 71, a former leader […]
Waterbury Police Officer Fired For 'Unacceptable' Conduct
A Connecticut police officer was fired for "unacceptable" conduct during a traffic stop while he was directing traffic. The incident took place in New Haven County in Waterbury on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at the intersection of Thomaston Avenue and Homer Street. During the stop, Officer James Hinkle was directing traffic...
Coventry man accused of fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 funds
COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Coventry man has been charged with fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 relief funds, according to the Department of Justice. John Matava, 58, was charged on January 7 with wire fraud and making an illegal monetary transaction. In a criminal complaint, in April 2020, Matava applied to Celtic Bank for a $100,000 PPP […]
New Britain Herald
Man who robbed banks in New Britain, Waterbury sentenced to more prison following escape from halfway house
A man sentenced to prison for robbing banks in New Britain and Waterbury was sentenced to additional time behind bars last week after federal officials say he escaped a halfway house in 2021 and remained on the loose for over a year. Victor Ramos, 41, of Waterbury, faced sentencing on...
Suspect in custody after police swarm New Haven building
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A suspect is in custody after police swarmed a New Haven building on Tuesday night. According to authorities, a police pursuit took place after a vehicle took off following a shots-fired incident in West Haven. Police later found the vehicle behind a building at the corner of Chapel Street and […]
Police: Teen arrested after woman pistol-whipped, robbed pumping gas in Ansonia
ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Police announced Tuesday that a teenager has been arrested in connection to the reported pistol-whipping and robbery of a woman at an Ansonia gas station On Dec. 27, Ansonia police responded to a robbery complaint at the Cumberland Farms on Pershing Drive around 4 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene […]
Bristol Press
Bristol man pleads guilty to charges tied to shooting in 2021
BRISTOL – A city man has pleaded guilty to charges tied to a shooting in Bristol in 2021. Jack Allen, 43, of South Street, struck a plea deal last week in New Britain Superior Court, pleading guilty to charges of criminal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of an assault weapon.
Bristol Officer Alec Iurato to be inducted into the National Law Enforcement Hall of Fame
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bristol police officer who was injured in the line of duty is being inducted into the National Law Enforcement Hall of Fame. Officer Alec Iurato was injured while responding to a call on October 12 in Bristol where two of his fellow officers, Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, […]
YAHOO!
After COVID-19 delay, trial underway for man charged in '13 slaying of nurse from Rutland
WORCESTER — The trial of a man accused of murdering a 53-year-old nurse from Rutland in 2013 continued Monday after being postponed in October because of COVID-19. Angel E. Santiago, 30, is accused of killing Diane Lamarche-Leader, whose body was discovered Dec. 6, 2013, by firefighters responding to a fire in her home at 2 Joanna Drive in Rutland.
YAHOO!
Homeless man arraigned in Rutland woman's death
WORCESTER — A homeless man charged with the murder of a Rutland woman in December was arraigned Thursday morning. Angel E. Santiago, 21, last known to be living at 7A Clarkson St., pleaded not guilty to killing 53-year-old Diane Lamarche-Leader, whose body was found inside her home at 2 Joanna Drive in Rutland on Dec. 6 after emergency personnel responded to a fire there.
darientimes.com
Feds: Waterbury bank robber who spent 13 months at large sentenced to a year behind bars for escape
A Waterbury man who left a halfway house a month before his sentence was up and then spent 13 months at large before he was apprehended was sentenced to a year in federal prison for his escape, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. Victor Ramos, 41, was sentenced Friday to 12...
YAHOO!
Suspect in assault on woman was fatally shot by Putnam County sheriff's deputies Tuesday
SOUTHEAST − A man who was attacking a woman with a knife was fatally shot by Putnam County sheriff's deputies on Tuesday morning, police said. In a news release, Putnam County Sheriff Kevin J. McConville said police officers from the town of Kent initially responded at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday to a domestic violence incident involving an apparent abduction.
State police investigating hit-and-run crash on 1-91 in Enfield
ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are investigating after a driver caused a multiple-car crash on I-91 in Enfield and evaded the scene on Monday morning. According to police, a Dodge Caravan was traveling northbound just after 9 a.m. near Exit 47E, when it was struck by an unknown vehicle that was attempting to merge […]
Driver Injured In East Windsor Shooting After Leaving Hartford Night Club
Police asked the public for information after a victim was shot multiple times while driving in Connecticut. Troopers in Hartford County received a report of shots fired on I-91 northbound in East Windsor near Exit 44 at about 2 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, Connecticut State Police reported. The victim...
Eight Days, Four Homicides
A 30-year-old New Havener named Kentel Robinson became the third New Haven homicide victim of a year that is barely a week old. Robinson died in the hospital Saturday due to injures suffered when someone shot him repeatedly on Chapel Street between Beers and Orchard Streets last Wednesday around 9:32 p.m.
Two Incidents Of Shots Fired In Middletown Under Investigation
Police in the Hudson Valley are investigating two incidents in which homes were struck by gunfire. The incidents took place in Orange County in the city of Middletown around 9:45 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4, and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8. According to Middletown Police Lt. Jeffrey Thoelen, during the...
As new cannabis law lights legal sales, many residents out from under old law
The impact of Connecticut’s historic cannabis law kicks in further Tuesday, with the start of legal sales for recreational use. Meanwhile, more residents are out from under the former ban: 44,000 are now free of pot convictions handed down years ago.
Eyewitness News
New Haven officers charged with mans paralysis put blame on responding EMT’s
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - The New Haven officers accused in the case of a man who was paralyzed in police custody over the summer have filed a complaint against the EMT’s who responded. Randy Cox, 36, was left paralyzed when the New Haven officers who arrested him did...
