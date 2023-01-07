ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellington, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Marlborough man gets 72-year sentence for ’80s attacks

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man was sentenced Monday to 72 years in prison on kidnapping charges in connection with the 1984 home invasion attacks on four women who say they were sexually assaulted — crimes that were solved in 2020 with the help of a genealogy database. Michael Sharpe, 71, a former leader […]
MARLBOROUGH, CT
Daily Voice

Waterbury Police Officer Fired For 'Unacceptable' Conduct

A Connecticut police officer was fired for "unacceptable" conduct during a traffic stop while he was directing traffic. The incident took place in New Haven County in Waterbury on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at the intersection of Thomaston Avenue and Homer Street. During the stop, Officer James Hinkle was directing traffic...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Coventry man accused of fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 funds

COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Coventry man has been charged with fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 relief funds, according to the Department of Justice. John Matava, 58, was charged on January 7 with wire fraud and making an illegal monetary transaction. In a criminal complaint, in April 2020, Matava applied to Celtic Bank for a $100,000 PPP […]
COVENTRY, CT
WTNH

Suspect in custody after police swarm New Haven building

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A suspect is in custody after police swarmed a New Haven building on Tuesday night. According to authorities, a police pursuit took place after a vehicle took off following a shots-fired incident in West Haven. Police later found the vehicle behind a building at the corner of Chapel Street and […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol man pleads guilty to charges tied to shooting in 2021

BRISTOL – A city man has pleaded guilty to charges tied to a shooting in Bristol in 2021. Jack Allen, 43, of South Street, struck a plea deal last week in New Britain Superior Court, pleading guilty to charges of criminal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of an assault weapon.
BRISTOL, CT
YAHOO!

Homeless man arraigned in Rutland woman's death

WORCESTER — A homeless man charged with the murder of a Rutland woman in December was arraigned Thursday morning. Angel E. Santiago, 21, last known to be living at 7A Clarkson St., pleaded not guilty to killing 53-year-old Diane Lamarche-Leader, whose body was found inside her home at 2 Joanna Drive in Rutland on Dec. 6 after emergency personnel responded to a fire there.
RUTLAND, MA
WTNH

State police investigating hit-and-run crash on 1-91 in Enfield

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are investigating after a driver caused a multiple-car crash on I-91 in Enfield and evaded the scene on Monday morning. According to police, a Dodge Caravan was traveling northbound just after 9 a.m. near Exit 47E, when it was struck by an unknown vehicle that was attempting to merge […]
ENFIELD, CT
New Haven Independent

Eight Days, Four Homicides

A 30-year-old New Havener named Kentel Robinson became the third New Haven homicide victim of a year that is barely a week old. Robinson died in the hospital Saturday due to injures suffered when someone shot him repeatedly on Chapel Street between Beers and Orchard Streets last Wednesday around 9:32 p.m.
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy