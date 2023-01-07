Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
“People are mad at me”: MTG throws Trump under the bus after right-wing backlash over McCarthy
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., complained on Monday that she is receiving hate from the MAGA movement because she supported Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., for House Speaker. During an interview with right-wing host Charlie Kirk on the MAGA-oriented Real America's Voice network, Greene responded to an angry viewer who wanted...
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
'Disgraced' George Santos Faces 'Major Announcement' as Republicans Attack
Republicans will make their "strongest statement yet" regarding Santos amid calls for the GOP congressman to resign over extensive lies about his background.
“Everybody panicked and flipped out”: Lauren Boebert’s “confusion” prompted angry GOP confrontation
Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) arrive before the House reconvened Friday night following 13 rounds of voting for speaker earlier in the day during a meeting of the 118th Congress, Friday, January 6, 2023, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
Republicans Signal Cuts To Social Security, Medicare With New House Majority
The House GOP is itching for a fight over spending cuts — including to major entitlement programs.
AOL Corp
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments after joining Congress in 2021. Statements surfaced of her supporting conspiracies and advocating for violence against Democrats. Greene said Sunday her QAnon support was in the past and that she got sucked into things online. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in...
Trump Attorney Sides With Supreme Court Knocking Down Case to Reinstate Him
One of former President Donald Trump's former legal advisers praised the court's decision as "the right call."
Daily Beast
Kristi Noem Manages to Make Ron DeSantis Look Less Awful
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem received a flamethrower for Christmas from her staff and photos online showed her giddily incinerating a pile of trash. She has now attempted the political equivalent by siccing her mouthpiece—the perfectly named Ian Fury—on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. It’s a fight involving two...
Daily Beast
Matt Gaetz ‘Forgives’ Colleague After Near-Fistfight on House Floor
It appears Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Mike Rogers (R-AL) have reconciled following a heated late-night conflict on the House floor during a vote on whether to elect Kevin McCarthy as the chamber’s new Speaker. Several other members were forced to hold Rogers back as he shouted at Gaetz, an incident which was caught on C-Span cameras and later went viral. The Florida congressman, however, said Sunday that he doesn’t hold any hard feelings against his colleague—who shouldn’t face any punishment for being “animated” during a tense moment. “Mike Rogers and I have a six-year, productive, working relationship. We’re going to work together wonderfully going forward,” Gaetz said during an interview on Fox News. “I don’t think there should be any punishment or reprisal just because he had an animated moment. He has my forgiveness” Gaetz added later on Twitter. Rogers, responding to Gaetz’s tweet, wrote: “I have a long and productive working relationship, that I am sure will continue. I regret that I briefly lost my temper on the House Floor Friday evening and appreciate Matt’s kind understanding.”
Daily Beast
The Biden Classified Documents Story Is Why People Hate Politics
Two things can be true at once about this week’s revelation that classified documents were found in a locked closet at a think tank office used by President Joe Biden after his vice presidency and before his election in 2020. First, as former federal prosecutor Shan Wu argued here...
Daily Beast
Sean Hannity Utters Dud Biden Joke to Kevin McMarthy. Insists It’s Funny.
Broadcasting from the U.S. Capitol Tuesday while surrounded by a friendly audience of Republican House members, Sean Hannity couldn’t resist the urge to once again utter a variation of what has long been his go-to dig at President Biden: drawing attention to his mental acuity. When Hannity didn’t get the response he was looking for, though, he insisted that his line was actually funny.
Daily Beast
Jake Tapper Corners GOP Rep. Over IRS Falsehoods: ‘Why Not Just Be Honest?’
CNN anchor Jake Tapper repeatedly confronted Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) on Tuesday over Republicans’ misleading claims that Democrats are trying to fund an army of 87,000 IRS agents to hunt down everyday Americans. “Why not just be honest?” Tapper asked Johnson at one point. Days after House Republicans...
U.S. House GOP plan calls for federal spending cuts, conditions on debt limit increase
WASHINGTON — U.S. House Republican leaders during a closed-door meeting Tuesday shared more details of the secret agreements Speaker Kevin McCarthy made with conservative lawmakers last week to secure the votes he needed to hold the gavel. The so-called handshake deal, displayed on slides during the GOP weekly conference meeting, if adhered to could have […] The post U.S. House GOP plan calls for federal spending cuts, conditions on debt limit increase appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
DOJ's Wayne County subpoena asked for communications involving Trump, his campaign
The special counsel leading the U.S. Department of Justice investigation into interference in the 2020 presidential election subpoenaed Wayne County's election commission in late November to seek records involving former President Donald Trump and his campaign. The grand jury subpoena dated Nov. 22 from Jack Smith, the special counsel appointed by the Department of Justice, asked the Wayne County Election Commission to produce records from Trump and his aides covering communications from June 2020 through President Joe...
