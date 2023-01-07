It appears Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Mike Rogers (R-AL) have reconciled following a heated late-night conflict on the House floor during a vote on whether to elect Kevin McCarthy as the chamber’s new Speaker. Several other members were forced to hold Rogers back as he shouted at Gaetz, an incident which was caught on C-Span cameras and later went viral. The Florida congressman, however, said Sunday that he doesn’t hold any hard feelings against his colleague—who shouldn’t face any punishment for being “animated” during a tense moment. “Mike Rogers and I have a six-year, productive, working relationship. We’re going to work together wonderfully going forward,” Gaetz said during an interview on Fox News. “I don’t think there should be any punishment or reprisal just because he had an animated moment. He has my forgiveness” Gaetz added later on Twitter. Rogers, responding to Gaetz’s tweet, wrote: “I have a long and productive working relationship, that I am sure will continue. I regret that I briefly lost my temper on the House Floor Friday evening and appreciate Matt’s kind understanding.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO