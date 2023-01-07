ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WPXI Pittsburgh

Juvenile shot multiple times in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A juvenile male was found shot multiple times in Penn Hills. According to Allegheny County police, officers were notified of a shooting in the 2100 block of Sampson Street at around 5:19 p.m. Emergency crews found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said...
PENN HILLS, PA
Tribune-Review

Judge rejects Mt. Pleasant man's request to dismiss assault counts

A Westmoreland County judge ruled Tuesday that charges against a Mt. Pleasant man accused of assaulting two police officers last year can proceed to trial. Common Pleas Court Judge Scott Mears said evidence presented during a preliminary hearing support allegations that Joe Paul Biller, 37, attacked and threatened officers as they came to his home to arrest him on an outstanding mental health warrant last Feb. 10.
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA
wtae.com

Suspects in deadly Carrick shooting charged following police chase

Charges have been filed against two people in a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood. Jacob Dienert, 21, was shot and killed Sunday on East Agnew Avenue. The two suspects arrested in his death are 17-year-old Amier Windsor and 20-year-old Maurice Nelson. Windsor and Nelson were taken into custody following...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Police arrest man suspected of being driver in North Side hit-and-run

A North Side man has been arrested in connection with a suspected hit-and-run incident early Monday. Pittsburgh police responded around 3:20 a.m. to the Sunoco gas station at 310 Cedar Ave. in the North Side for reports of a woman injured in the parking lot. While en route, a second 911 call came in, stating that a vehicle exiting the gas station’s parking lot ran over the woman and did not stop, police said.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Plum man arrested, charged with assaulting zTrip driver

A Plum man has been arrested and police are seeking two additional suspects after authorities said the trio assaulted a driver with ride-booking service zTrip early Sunday and stole her car. Wayne K. Griffin Jr., 18, of Plum, was charged with motor vehicle robbery, criminal conspiracy, simple assault and receiving...
PLUM, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of stabbing wife to death arrested by U.S. Marshals near Morgantown

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The man wanted in the stabbing death of his estranged wife in a Pittsburgh home was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Monday morning, Pittsburgh police said.U.S. Marshals stopped 50-year-old William Fitzgerald as he was driving north on I-79, outside of Morgantown, West Virginia, police said.  Fitzgerald is charged with criminal homicide in the death of 47-year-old Tarae Washington. She was found handcuffed and stabbed to death inside of her home on Arlington Avenue last Thursday evening. A neighbor who lives across the street from Washington's home told KDKA-TV that she heard screaming. She added that she saw family members coming from the backyard saying, "He stabbed her," and the victim's father said, "He killed my daughter." Washington died at the scene. 
MORGANTOWN, WV
Tribune-Review

Farrell man charged in death of Sharon teenager

Sharon city officials announced an arrest in Saturday’s shooting death of a 17-year-old. Curtis R. Coleman III, 19, of Farrell, has been charged by Sharon police. Emergency officials were called to West Budd Street around 9 p.m. Saturday where they found Gavin Beighley, 17, of Sharon, who had been shot in the upper torso, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV. Beighley was rushed to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.
SHARON, PA
connect-bridgeport.com

Homicide Suspect Arrested on I-79 Near Morgantown after BOLO Alert in Harrison, Marion, Mon Counties

Members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force, Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, Westover Police Department, and Star City Police Department arrested a Pennsylvania man wanted out of Pittsburgh, PA for homicide. William Fitzgerald, 50, of Pennsylvania was taken into custody on I-79 northbound...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
YAHOO!

Drug task force makes weekend arrests for meth, marijuana

Jan. 10—One police search led to another for a New York man who is now facing drug charges in Morgantown after a police investigation into a separate crime revealed a large amount of pre-packaged methamphetamine at his residence. On Jan. 6, detectives with the Morgantown Police Department (MPD) executed...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Voice

Restaurant Employees Held Hostage In Pittsburgh, Police Say

A man from Erie heading to see his kids in West Virginia held employees hostage at a Pittsburgh Eat 'N Park on Thursday, Jan. 5, authorities say. Larry David Elkins II, 30, of Erie, fired at least three shots while holding two workers and the manager hostage at the restaurant in the 1200 block of Banksville Road, according to police and court documents.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WDTV

Woman charged with robbing Fairmont gas station, police say

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County woman has been charged after officers said she robbed a gas station in Fairmont. 54-year-old Carolyn Chambers, of Farmington, went inside a gas station on Morgantown Ave. in Fairmont on Jan. 4, threatened a clerk and took money from the gas station, according to a criminal complaint.
FAIRMONT, WV

