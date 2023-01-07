Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania homicide suspect arrested in West Virginia
Members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force apprehended a man who is the suspect in the stabbing death of his estranged wife.
Juvenile shot multiple times in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — A juvenile male was found shot multiple times in Penn Hills. According to Allegheny County police, officers were notified of a shooting in the 2100 block of Sampson Street at around 5:19 p.m. Emergency crews found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said...
WDTV
‘Extremely intoxicated’ man rams two police cars during pursuit, police say
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man who was “extremely intoxicated” has been charged after officers said he rammed two police cars during a pursuit, injuring four officers. Deputies were patrolling University Town Centre Dr. in Morgantown on Sunday when they saw a car being driven by...
Judge rejects Mt. Pleasant man's request to dismiss assault counts
A Westmoreland County judge ruled Tuesday that charges against a Mt. Pleasant man accused of assaulting two police officers last year can proceed to trial. Common Pleas Court Judge Scott Mears said evidence presented during a preliminary hearing support allegations that Joe Paul Biller, 37, attacked and threatened officers as they came to his home to arrest him on an outstanding mental health warrant last Feb. 10.
Z-Trip driver allegedly punched, carjacked in Allegheny County
CHURCHILL, Pa. - A woman driving for Z-Trip was attacked by three people and carjacked Sunday morning in Churchill, according to police paperwork. The suspect in custody was out on bail after an alleged carjacking in Pittsburgh back in October. According to police paperwork, the Z-Trip driver was driving three...
wtae.com
Suspects in deadly Carrick shooting charged following police chase
Charges have been filed against two people in a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood. Jacob Dienert, 21, was shot and killed Sunday on East Agnew Avenue. The two suspects arrested in his death are 17-year-old Amier Windsor and 20-year-old Maurice Nelson. Windsor and Nelson were taken into custody following...
Police arrest man suspected of being driver in North Side hit-and-run
A North Side man has been arrested in connection with a suspected hit-and-run incident early Monday. Pittsburgh police responded around 3:20 a.m. to the Sunoco gas station at 310 Cedar Ave. in the North Side for reports of a woman injured in the parking lot. While en route, a second 911 call came in, stating that a vehicle exiting the gas station’s parking lot ran over the woman and did not stop, police said.
Plum man arrested, charged with assaulting zTrip driver
A Plum man has been arrested and police are seeking two additional suspects after authorities said the trio assaulted a driver with ride-booking service zTrip early Sunday and stole her car. Wayne K. Griffin Jr., 18, of Plum, was charged with motor vehicle robbery, criminal conspiracy, simple assault and receiving...
WDTV
Man charged with breaking into home, hitting woman, shoving officer, police say
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after officers said he broke into a home, hit a woman in the jaw and struck an officer while being arrested. Officers with the Morgantown Police Department responded to a disturbance at a home on Washington St. in Morgantown on Saturday around 9 a.m., according to a criminal complaint.
Man accused of stabbing wife to death arrested by U.S. Marshals near Morgantown
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The man wanted in the stabbing death of his estranged wife in a Pittsburgh home was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Monday morning, Pittsburgh police said.U.S. Marshals stopped 50-year-old William Fitzgerald as he was driving north on I-79, outside of Morgantown, West Virginia, police said. Fitzgerald is charged with criminal homicide in the death of 47-year-old Tarae Washington. She was found handcuffed and stabbed to death inside of her home on Arlington Avenue last Thursday evening. A neighbor who lives across the street from Washington's home told KDKA-TV that she heard screaming. She added that she saw family members coming from the backyard saying, "He stabbed her," and the victim's father said, "He killed my daughter." Washington died at the scene.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Man sentenced to life for killing woman found strangled in McKeesport
A man who was convicted of first-degree murder in the strangulation death of a woman found near a trail in McKeesport was sentenced on Monday to serve the rest of his life in prison with no chance for parole. Daron Parks, 29, of Washington, was given an addition six to...
Farrell man charged in death of Sharon teenager
Sharon city officials announced an arrest in Saturday’s shooting death of a 17-year-old. Curtis R. Coleman III, 19, of Farrell, has been charged by Sharon police. Emergency officials were called to West Budd Street around 9 p.m. Saturday where they found Gavin Beighley, 17, of Sharon, who had been shot in the upper torso, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV. Beighley was rushed to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Sharon shooting suspect booked on $2M bond
Police were called to a scene in Sharon, Pennsylvania for reports of a shooting Sunday night.
Police chase in connection with homicide ends with crash at gas station
A police chase on Route 51 ended with a vehicle running into a BP gas station located near Woodruff Street. The chase was reportedly in connection with a homicide in Carrick yesterday morning, where a man was found shot with gunshot wounds to
connect-bridgeport.com
Homicide Suspect Arrested on I-79 Near Morgantown after BOLO Alert in Harrison, Marion, Mon Counties
Members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force, Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, Westover Police Department, and Star City Police Department arrested a Pennsylvania man wanted out of Pittsburgh, PA for homicide. William Fitzgerald, 50, of Pennsylvania was taken into custody on I-79 northbound...
Two shootings in the Pittsburgh area leave two victims dead
Over the past 24 hours, police responded to two shootings around the greater Pittsburgh area. Police are investigating a homicide that happened last night in Sharon, Mercer County. Police say 17-year-old Gavin D. Beighley was found with
YAHOO!
Drug task force makes weekend arrests for meth, marijuana
Jan. 10—One police search led to another for a New York man who is now facing drug charges in Morgantown after a police investigation into a separate crime revealed a large amount of pre-packaged methamphetamine at his residence. On Jan. 6, detectives with the Morgantown Police Department (MPD) executed...
Restaurant Employees Held Hostage In Pittsburgh, Police Say
A man from Erie heading to see his kids in West Virginia held employees hostage at a Pittsburgh Eat 'N Park on Thursday, Jan. 5, authorities say. Larry David Elkins II, 30, of Erie, fired at least three shots while holding two workers and the manager hostage at the restaurant in the 1200 block of Banksville Road, according to police and court documents.
WDTV
Woman charged with robbing Fairmont gas station, police say
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County woman has been charged after officers said she robbed a gas station in Fairmont. 54-year-old Carolyn Chambers, of Farmington, went inside a gas station on Morgantown Ave. in Fairmont on Jan. 4, threatened a clerk and took money from the gas station, according to a criminal complaint.
Car slams into Dunkin’ in Fayette County; driver suspected of DUI fled scene on foot
SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A car slammed into a Dunkin’ in Fayette County overnight, leaving behind a massive amount of damage. It happened at the store in the 500 block of Morgantown Street in South Union Township around 12 a.m. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the driver,...
