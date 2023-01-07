The man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students late last year reportedly told police it is “really sad what happened” to the victims as he was being extradited back to Idaho, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a chilling development to come less than two weeks after Bryan Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania in connection to the November 13 murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, the 28-year-old suspect reportedly displayed bizarre behavior during his extradition process.According to one source involved in Kohberger’s extradition from Pennsylvania to Idaho, Kohberger “was narrating to himself” during the process and...

MOSCOW, ID ・ 7 HOURS AGO