WVUA 23 News has confirmed that a white sedan was found abandoned on CR 26 in Hayneville. Hayneville Police Chief Kelvin Mitchell said a white sedan was located near the Dollar General on Highway 21 Sunday morning around 10. Hayneville police said they traced the tag number of the vehicle and know who the car is registered to. He would not say if they had a suspect in custody. Chief Mitchell did confirm that the abandoned car is the same vehicle the Tuscaloosa County Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) was searching for in connection to two “suspicious” homicides in Fosters early Sunday morning. VCU investigators also confirmed that there is no suspect in custody at this time.

HAYNEVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO