Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wvua23.com
Tider Insider: Jan. 10, 2023
Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss the Bulldogs performance in the National Championship. We’ll tell you what our thoughts are on how Georgia’s two year run compares to Alabama’s success under Nick Saban. Then, we discuss the impact of Alabama’s men’s basketball team victory versus Kentucky and...
wvua23.com
Alabama basketball looks to turn page, focus on Top 25 road test
There’s no shortage of challenges in SEC basketball and Alabama is getting reminded of that again this week. The No. 4 Crimson Tide travel to Fayetteville, Ark. to play No. 15 Arkansas in Bud Walton Arena, which is considered one of the toughest road venues in college basketball. “It’s...
wvua23.com
Northside’s Perdue signs with Bevill State Community College baseball
Davis Perdue is taking his game to the next level. The senior at Northside High School signs to play baseball at Bevill State Community College. His primary position is catcher, and he bats from the right side of the plate. He is a part of the Viper Baseball Academy which...
wvua23.com
Tuscaloosa City School Board approves hire for new head football coach
Paul W. Bryant High School will soon get a new head football coach. The Tuscaloosa City School Board of Education approved the hiring of John McKenzie, Tuesday evening. McKenzie was the head football coach for Murphy High School last season, where he finished 2-7; however, in 2021, he led the Vigor High School Wolves to win 4A State Championship.
wvua23.com
BREAKING: Abandoned car in Hayneville linked to Tuscaloosa County homicides
WVUA 23 News has confirmed that a white sedan was found abandoned on CR 26 in Hayneville. Hayneville Police Chief Kelvin Mitchell said a white sedan was located near the Dollar General on Highway 21 Sunday morning around 10. Hayneville police said they traced the tag number of the vehicle and know who the car is registered to. He would not say if they had a suspect in custody. Chief Mitchell did confirm that the abandoned car is the same vehicle the Tuscaloosa County Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) was searching for in connection to two “suspicious” homicides in Fosters early Sunday morning. VCU investigators also confirmed that there is no suspect in custody at this time.
wvua23.com
Local business owners ready for new year, continued success
Many West Alabama business owners have big plans for 2023, and their resolutions for the new year are just as large. “I think looking over last year as a whole, it was one of the biggest years post-COVID, where everything was back at 100%,” said Five Bar Manager Cameron Covington.
wvua23.com
UPDATE: New information on two “suspicious” deaths in Tuscaloosa County
Tuscaloosa County’s Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) is putting together the pieces of two puzzling death investigations. On Jan. 8, Capt. Jack Kennedy of VCU said several calls came into the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) around 6:15 a.m. reporting suspicious activity along Interstate 59 near Fosters. One of those calls was from a tractor trailer driver who said he believed he struck someone on the interstate. When deputies arrived they found a man dead in the northbound lanes of the interstate at mile marker 62. Capt. Kennedy said the truck driver is a witness and not a suspect.
wvua23.com
Tuscaloosa fire Saturday under investigation
A structure fire in Tuscaloosa is under investigation. Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue crews posted pictures of the fire on its Facebook page. According to the post, firefighters responded to Old Greensboro Road shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan., 7. When they got there they found a house and a barn on fire.
wvua23.com
Monday Muster: Tuscaloosa VA’s Whole Health program
The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center provides health care and wellness services for veterans around West Alabama. One of those services is the Whole Health program, which equips veterans to take charge of their health and well-being. Whole Health Program Manager Lashaunda Lark-Darien said the service ensures veterans can focus on...
wvua23.com
Witness: Men found dead in Fosters a tragedy
Watson Perrin has spent 50 years’ worth of hunting seasons in Fosters, but he’s never seen anything in town like he did Sunday. “It was terrible,” he said. “Traffic was horrendous. I didn’t know what was going on.”. Perrin wound up a bystander to a...
wvua23.com
Assistant principal promoted at Alberta School of Performing Arts
The Alberta School of Performing Arts has a new principal, and she’s already familiar with the building, the staff and the students. Former Assistant Principal Chenale Taylor-Maye is taking over the position after the Tuscaloosa Board of Education approved the move during Tuesday’s board meeting. “As the newly...
wvua23.com
Northport is looking for a new District 3 Council Member
Interested in city government and live in Northport’s District 3? Now’s your chance, as there’s a vacancy in that seat after John Hinton took over the mayor’s spot. Former Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon’s last day was Dec. 31 after he unexpectedly resigned in November. At the time, Northport City Council President Jeff Hogg was in line to succeed Herndon, but Hogg stepped aside because he did not want to be mayor. As the then-Council President Pro Tem, Hinton rose to the presidential position and on Jan. 1 became mayor.
wvua23.com
Water’s back to safe in Reform after boil advisory
Reform has ended its latest boil water advisory after much of the Greene County community was left without water for days. “When you’ve been without, you won’t take it for granted anymore,” said Reform resident Diane Massey on Tuesday. WVUA 23 caught up with Massey while she...
Comments / 0