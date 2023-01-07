ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmont, CO

Comments / 4

Ron Oberem
4d ago

12 arrests what are judges thinking.... way past habitual offender. judges and lawyers should be sued for injuries and deaths resulting from their failures.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

Woman fatally shot in Northglenn

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A man was taken into custody after a woman was shot to death in Northglenn Monday evening. Officers with the Northglenn Police Department responded to the 10700 block of Huron Street for a report of a person with a gunshot wound just before 7 p.m. Monday.
NORTHGLENN, CO
The Denver Gazette

Next hearings set for pair accused of killing Denver woman over truck

Two people charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of a Denver woman while attempting to steal her car appeared in Boulder County court Monday. Martin Cerda, 23, and Adriana Vargas-Martinez, 24, are next scheduled to be in court May 4 for a preliminary hearing — where prosecutors present evidence to a judge, who determines if there's enough to send the defendants to trial.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver officer suspended after assault charge

A Denver police officer was suspended after being arrested on New Year's Eve. Though he was only charged with assault, the case rests in the domestic violence division of the court.Denver Police Officer Jeremy Olive was suspended after his arrest on New Year's Eve. He was arrested by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and is now facing a charge of third-degree assault.The citation offers few details but does say the alleged assault occurred around 10 p.m. New Year's Eve and Olive was arrested around 12:30 a.m. on New Year's Day.The 50-year-old joined the Denver Police Department in 2005 and the department said he was in a "non-patrol assignment" prior to the incident. He was suspended without pay due to the misdemeanor charge, which is standard protocol.Court records show Olive was released on a $3,000 bond. He's due back in court Tuesday morning.CBS News Colorado reached out to the Denver Police Department for more information but has not received a response as of Monday afternoon.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Dealer convicted in fentanyl death to be sentenced

DENVER — The first person in Colorado to be convicted in federal court for distributing fentanyl that killed someone is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday in Denver. Prosecutors said Bruce Holder worked with multiple co-conspirators, including his wife, children and other members of his family, to distribute spiked fentanyl pills that looked like oxycodone pills. Records say Holder imported tens of thousands of these pills from Mexico into western Colorado, where he and his co-conspirators distributed them to make money.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy