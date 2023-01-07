Read full article on original website
Ron Oberem
4d ago
12 arrests what are judges thinking.... way past habitual offender. judges and lawyers should be sued for injuries and deaths resulting from their failures.
2
Denver sheriff’s deputy suspended for breaking inmate’s wrist with nunchucks
A Denver Sheriff's Department Deputy will face a three-day suspension for inappropriate use of force, according to a discipline letter from the Department of Public Safety.
Woman fatally shot in Northglenn
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A man was taken into custody after a woman was shot to death in Northglenn Monday evening. Officers with the Northglenn Police Department responded to the 10700 block of Huron Street for a report of a person with a gunshot wound just before 7 p.m. Monday.
Arrest made, artwork recovered in $400K Boulder heist
Police announced Monday that an arrest has been made and artwork recovered in connection with a $400,000 heist in Boulder.
Denver suspends licenses of 2 businesses involved in deadly shooting
Two Denver businesses are having their licenses suspended by the city after a fatal shooting involving a security guard.
Next hearings set for pair accused of killing Denver woman over truck
Two people charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of a Denver woman while attempting to steal her car appeared in Boulder County court Monday. Martin Cerda, 23, and Adriana Vargas-Martinez, 24, are next scheduled to be in court May 4 for a preliminary hearing — where prosecutors present evidence to a judge, who determines if there's enough to send the defendants to trial.
Denver officer suspended after assault charge
A Denver police officer was suspended after being arrested on New Year's Eve. Though he was only charged with assault, the case rests in the domestic violence division of the court.Denver Police Officer Jeremy Olive was suspended after his arrest on New Year's Eve. He was arrested by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and is now facing a charge of third-degree assault.The citation offers few details but does say the alleged assault occurred around 10 p.m. New Year's Eve and Olive was arrested around 12:30 a.m. on New Year's Day.The 50-year-old joined the Denver Police Department in 2005 and the department said he was in a "non-patrol assignment" prior to the incident. He was suspended without pay due to the misdemeanor charge, which is standard protocol.Court records show Olive was released on a $3,000 bond. He's due back in court Tuesday morning.CBS News Colorado reached out to the Denver Police Department for more information but has not received a response as of Monday afternoon.
Man sentenced after he was found in Utah with missing Aurora girl
AURORA, Colo. — A man arrested in Utah in connection with an Amber Alert related to the disappearance of an Aurora girl in November 2021 was sentenced Monday to more than a decade behind bars. Navarro Cathey pleaded guilty to two counts of felony sexual exploitation of a child...
"Numerous" juveniles arrested in string of assaults on light rail train in Colorado
Several juveniles were arrested in connection with a string of assaults on the W line of the light rail train in Lakewood, according to a news release from the local police department. The assaults reportedly took place between late August and early November. Officials were not specific about how the...
Man accused of killing store clerk claims he was 'ripped off', planned to 'rough up' clerk
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A North Carolina man who is accused of killing a Wheat Ridge store clerk last week told a detective that he went to the gas station to "rough up" the clerk because he believed he had been ripped off two days earlier, according to the arrest affidavit in the case.
Man fatally stabbed during fight in Aurora parking lot
A man has died after he was stabbed during a fight in an Aurora parking lot Tuesday evening, the Aurora Police Department said.
Denver bouncer speaks on roofie incidents at his job, how they've caught perps
Denver7 continues digging into the use of date rape drugs as people continue reaching out, sharing stories after being drugged at Denver bars and being told by DPD there's little they can do.
Night club security guard arrested for allegedly shooting man to death in Denver
A security guard working for Lempira Night Club in Denver has been arrested after he allegedly shot a man that later died, according to a news release from the Denver Police Department. Police were alerted to a possible shooting at the club, located at 1452 N. Uinta Street, at about...
Deadly crash kills 2 on US 287 near Lookout Road
There will be an extended closure in this area due to the ongoing investigation.
Six people arrested following shooting near Greeley West High School
Six people, including three juveniles, were arrested after a shooting near Greeley West High School Tuesday.
Update: Denver settles with pregnant couple police shot with pepper balls for $335,000
(Denver, Colo.) A man and his pregnant girlfriend shot at by Denver Police with pepper balls while working for a food delivery company each will receive a $162,500 settlement each from the city.
Security guard allegedly kills 1 in shooting outside bar
A security guard is being investigated for first-degree murder after allegedly shooting and killing a man outside a bar.
Thieves targeting trucks to steal guns, task force warns
A Colorado auto theft task force reports that truck drivers, particularly with out-of-state plates or bumper stickers alluding to gun ownership, have become a frequent target for thieves.
4 victims involved in early morning LoDo shooting
Police are investigating a shooting that involved four victims in the lower downtown area.
Dealer convicted in fentanyl death to be sentenced
DENVER — The first person in Colorado to be convicted in federal court for distributing fentanyl that killed someone is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday in Denver. Prosecutors said Bruce Holder worked with multiple co-conspirators, including his wife, children and other members of his family, to distribute spiked fentanyl pills that looked like oxycodone pills. Records say Holder imported tens of thousands of these pills from Mexico into western Colorado, where he and his co-conspirators distributed them to make money.
Loveland Police Propose Plan to Ease Catalytic Converter Theft in Colorado
Property crime is a problem in Colorado — especially regarding catalytic converter theft. A 2021 report ranked the Centennial State as the most at risk for this type of thievery, and unfortunately, that classification appears to be holding up. In 2022, Colorado criminals were still eager to profit from the precious metals found in these car parts.
