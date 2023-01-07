Read full article on original website
Argument ends in arrest
Jan. 10—An evening of drinks between friends ended in an argument and the arrest of one of them on a felony charge Friday night. According to an Odessa Police Department report, a 56-year-old Odessa man said he went down the block to an old friend's house on South Broughton Avenue to hang out and have drinks and they began to argue.
Woman accused of assaulting sister with tweezers, OPD says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested earlier this month after investigators said an argument about a sweater escalated into a physical altercation. Joanna Martinez, 33, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on January 4, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home on […]
Man accused of assaulting wife on multiple occasions
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his wife after an argument about drinking and driving. Natividad Rodriguez, 46, has been charged with Continuous Violence Against the Family and Possession of Marijuana. According to an affidavit, on January 5, officers with the Odessa Police Department […]
Judge denies bond request for mom accused of murdering 8-year-old son
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A mother accused of strangling her eight-year-old son to death late last year will remain in custody a little longer after Judge Justin Low today denied her request for a bond reduction. Megan Lange, 29, has been charged with Capital Murder of a Child Under the Age of 10, as well […]
Teen accused of shoplifting arrested on warrant
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa teen was arrested earlier this month on a warrant after she was accused of stealing from Target over the summer. Alexys Griffith, 17, has been charged with two counts of Theft and one count of Evading Arrest. According to court documents, on July 18, officers with the Odessa Police Department […]
Odessan arrested after alleged ‘violent outburst’
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last week after an alleged disturbance at a local business. Jonathan Watson, 37, has been charged with two counts of Assault of a Public Servant, Attempt to Take Weapon from an Officer, and Public Intoxication. According to an affidavit, on January 5, officers with the Odessa Police Department […]
Midland police ask for help in drive-by shots fired investigation
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is asking the public for help solving a shots fired case. According to Midland Crime Stoppers, on Jan. 4, shots were fired from a silver four-door car toward a home in the 1100 block of Moran Street. The identity or identities of...
Motivation for deadly weekend shooting was robbery, witness says
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A witness to a deadly shooting last weekend that left one teen dead said the incident stemmed from an attempted robbery. According to an Ector County Sheriff’s Office report, the witness said he and several other teens went to 17-year-old Omar Matther Gutierrez’s home in the 10000 block of Cielo Alto […]
Teen accused of shooting 15-year-old to death
Jan. 9—A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday night and a 17-year-old has been arrested by the Ector County Sheriff's Office on suspicion of capital murder and aggravated assault. According to the Ector County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a call around 9:15 p.m. about an ambulance being called...
MPD searching for theft suspect
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man and woman accused of theft. According to MPD, on December 24, the man and woman pictured below stole an employee’s cell phone at the Mainstay Suites hotel located at 2500 S Lamesa. The pair then allegedly transferred […]
Ector County Sheriff’s Office arrested suspect involved in shooting
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis, an arrest was made early Saturday morning in connection to a shooting that left a 15-year-old male dead. The shooting happened Friday evening on Moss and Cielo Alto. The suspect was identified as 17-year-old Omar Matthew Gutierrez and was...
MPD searching for suspect in stolen credit card case
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of stealing credit cards. According to a Facebook post, on January 1, a victim’s vehicle was broken into in the 4400 block of Andrews Highway and several identification cards and credit cards were stolen. The victim’s […]
Teen charged with Capital Murder in death of 15-year-old
Editor’s note: The age of the victim was originally stated as 14, per information released from law enforcement. ECSO now said the victim was 15. ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)-The Ector County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a teen in connection with a murder that happened Friday night. 17-year-old Omar Matthew Gutierrez has been charged with Capital […]
Odessa man arrested on warrant after child, 3, found wandering alone
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week following an investigation after a 3-year-old child was found wandering alone outside an apartment building in November. Martin Diarte, 24, has been charged with Abandoning/Endangering a child. According to court documents, on November 13, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to apartment building […]
Man accused of assaulting pregnant girlfriend at local hotel
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested Thursday after hotel employees called 911 and said he allegedly assaulted his pregnant girlfriend in the parking lot. Elmo Starling, 39, has been charged with Assault of a Pregnant Woman. According to court records, around 2:30 a.m. on January 5, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded […]
Crane man dies after crash on I-20
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Perry Edwards, a 27-year-old from Crane was driving his Toyota Corolla east on IH-20 behind a Mack Granite semi truck near mile marker 126. According to Texas DPS investigators, Edwards was speeding, ran into the back of the semi and died. The driver of the truck...
City of Midland again attempts to dismiss Midland Christian lawsuit
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland has once again filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed by the five former Midland Christian employees who were accused of failing to report an assault on a student. Near the end of October, the city and the three police officers...
Odessa mom accused of assaulting two children, officer amid disturbance
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa mom was arrested late last month after investigators said she allegedly assaulted two children and then lashed out at an officer who was called to investigate the disturbance. 33-year-old Christine Galvan has been charged with two counts of Injury to a Child and one count of Assault on a Public […]
Midland Police Department investigate fatal accident on Highway 349
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Saturday, January 7, 2023 at approximately 1:36 p.m. officers with the Midland Police Department responded to the intersection of North Highway 349 and Maverick Ln. regarding an accident involving three vehicles. The investigation revealed two vehicles, a Chevy Crossover traveling in the inside lane and...
Suspected shoplifter accused of stealing meat and beer
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he was allegedly caught on camera stealing from a local grocery store. Anthony Williams, 46, has been charged with Theft of Property with Previous Convictions, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana. According to an affidavit, on January 4, […]
