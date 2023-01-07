ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

YAHOO!

Argument ends in arrest

Jan. 10—An evening of drinks between friends ended in an argument and the arrest of one of them on a felony charge Friday night. According to an Odessa Police Department report, a 56-year-old Odessa man said he went down the block to an old friend's house on South Broughton Avenue to hang out and have drinks and they began to argue.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman accused of assaulting sister with tweezers, OPD says

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested earlier this month after investigators said an argument about a sweater escalated into a physical altercation. Joanna Martinez, 33, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.  According to an affidavit, on January 4, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home on […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of assaulting wife on multiple occasions

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his wife after an argument about drinking and driving. Natividad Rodriguez, 46, has been charged with Continuous Violence Against the Family and Possession of Marijuana. According to an affidavit, on January 5, officers with the Odessa Police Department […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Teen accused of shoplifting arrested on warrant

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa teen was arrested earlier this month on a warrant after she was accused of stealing from Target over the summer. Alexys Griffith, 17, has been charged with two counts of Theft and one count of Evading Arrest.  According to court documents, on July 18, officers with the Odessa Police Department […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessan arrested after alleged ‘violent outburst’

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last week after an alleged disturbance at a local business. Jonathan Watson, 37, has been charged with two counts of Assault of a Public Servant, Attempt to Take Weapon from an Officer, and Public Intoxication.  According to an affidavit, on January 5, officers with the Odessa Police Department […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Motivation for deadly weekend shooting was robbery, witness says

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A witness to a deadly shooting last weekend that left one teen dead said the incident stemmed from an attempted robbery.  According to an Ector County Sheriff’s Office report, the witness said he and several other teens went to 17-year-old Omar Matther Gutierrez’s home in the 10000 block of Cielo Alto […]
ODESSA, TX
YAHOO!

Teen accused of shooting 15-year-old to death

Jan. 9—A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday night and a 17-year-old has been arrested by the Ector County Sheriff's Office on suspicion of capital murder and aggravated assault. According to the Ector County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a call around 9:15 p.m. about an ambulance being called...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for theft suspect

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man and woman accused of theft.  According to MPD, on December 24, the man and woman pictured below stole an employee’s cell phone at the Mainstay Suites hotel located at 2500 S Lamesa. The pair then allegedly transferred […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Ector County Sheriff’s Office arrested suspect involved in shooting

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis, an arrest was made early Saturday morning in connection to a shooting that left a 15-year-old male dead. The shooting happened Friday evening on Moss and Cielo Alto. The suspect was identified as 17-year-old Omar Matthew Gutierrez and was...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for suspect in stolen credit card case

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of stealing credit cards.  According to a Facebook post, on January 1, a victim’s vehicle was broken into in the 4400 block of Andrews Highway and several identification cards and credit cards were stolen. The victim’s […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Teen charged with Capital Murder in death of 15-year-old

Editor’s note: The age of the victim was originally stated as 14, per information released from law enforcement. ECSO now said the victim was 15. ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)-The Ector County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a teen in connection with a murder that happened Friday night. 17-year-old Omar Matthew Gutierrez has been charged with Capital […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man arrested on warrant after child, 3, found wandering alone

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week following an investigation after a 3-year-old child was found wandering alone outside an apartment building in November. Martin Diarte, 24, has been charged with Abandoning/Endangering a child.  According to court documents, on November 13, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to apartment building […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of assaulting pregnant girlfriend at local hotel

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested Thursday after hotel employees called 911 and said he allegedly assaulted his pregnant girlfriend in the parking lot. Elmo Starling, 39, has been charged with Assault of a Pregnant Woman.  According to court records, around 2:30 a.m. on January 5, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Crane man dies after crash on I-20

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Perry Edwards, a 27-year-old from Crane was driving his Toyota Corolla east on IH-20 behind a Mack Granite semi truck near mile marker 126. According to Texas DPS investigators, Edwards was speeding, ran into the back of the semi and died. The driver of the truck...
CRANE, TX
cbs7.com

Midland Police Department investigate fatal accident on Highway 349

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Saturday, January 7, 2023 at approximately 1:36 p.m. officers with the Midland Police Department responded to the intersection of North Highway 349 and Maverick Ln. regarding an accident involving three vehicles. The investigation revealed two vehicles, a Chevy Crossover traveling in the inside lane and...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Suspected shoplifter accused of stealing meat and beer

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he was allegedly caught on camera stealing from a local grocery store. Anthony Williams, 46, has been charged with Theft of Property with Previous Convictions, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana.  According to an affidavit, on January 4, […]
ODESSA, TX

