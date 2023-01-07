Read full article on original website
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Man with warrants provides false name to PSP, is arrested on southside
SHENANDOAH – A Mahanoy Plane man with several warrants was arrested Saturday at West and Oak Streets after a traffic stop. State Police at Frackville stopped a 2008 Jeep for traffic violations at that intersection. The passenger, Daniel D. Quinn, 43, of Mahanoy Plane, provided a false name to...
SUV stolen from dealership in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police in Wilkes-Barre Township are searching for the people who stole an SUV right from a dealership. Police say around 2 a.m. Monday, a Dodge Durango Hellcat was taken right from the lot at Ken Pollock Nissan on Mundy Street. The car is valued at around...
Felony assault charges dismissed when victim fails to show
WILKES-BARRE — A woman from Old Forge accused of assaulting her boyfriend when she caught him with another woman was cleared of felony assault charges Tuesday. Daryl Elesis Prutt-Merriwether, 39, was charged by Duryea police of following her boyfriend, Markis Hawkins, to a residence in the 1200 block of Main Street on Oct. 26, according to court records.
Woman charged with setting tree on fire
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A woman who's had repeated trouble with the law was caught setting fire outside a children's museum last month. Jayda Rene Klinger, 18, was seen on video with two other people on Dec. 4 near the Bloomsburg Children's Museum, 2 W. Seventh Street, according to Bloomsburg Officer Kenneth Auchter. Klinger reportedly can be seen torching a pine tree on the property around 8 p.m. Related reading: Alleged...
Two charged with stealing car, leading Tioga Co. pursuit
Two are charged with stealing a vehicle and leading police on a pursuit in Tioga County.
Trooper: A vial with a cloudy liquid found in Knorr’s pocket
WILKES-BARRE — A nearly four-inch long glass vial almost completely filled with a cloudy liquid was removed from the front pant’s pocket of Clayton Knorr after he was arrested in a Park & Ride lot in Hanover Township, an undercover state police trooper testified Tuesday. Knorr, 42, of...
Suspect pleads in kidnapping outside Bethlehem warehouse that led to Holland Tunnel arrest
The suspect in a 2021 kidnapping outside a Bethlehem warehouse pleaded guilty Tuesday in that case and two others, all involving his ex-girlfriend, the Northampton County District Attorney’s Office said. Ruben Carrion Melendez, 29, faces sentencing scheduled for March 29 in Northampton County Court, District Attorney Terry Houck said...
Wife arraigned on homicide charge after fatal Kingston fire
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man is dead and his wife now faces several charges, namely homicide, after a January 4 fire in Luzerne County. On January 4 around 1:00 a.m., first responders were called to the 30 block of Holiday Drive in the Green Acres Apartments, to extinguish a fire. A man died and nine […]
Suspects sought in Monroe County robbery
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — State police are still looking for two of the three men who robbed an elderly woman outside of Kinsley's ShopRite in Brodheadsville. According to police, on Friday, three men approached a woman in her early 90s just after lunchtime. The men were reported to have stolen her wallet and several credit cards.
Watch: Dunmore police look to ID theft suspects
DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they are searching for two suspects caught on camera breaking into cars in Dunmore early Monday. According to the Dunmore Police Department, two people were seen on camera breaking into a car in the 1200 block of Monroe Avenue between 2-4 a.m. Police say they also attempted to […]
BLOTTER: Police reports for Jan. 10
—THEFT: A patron at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino reported to Falls police that about 8 p.m. Saturday he was on the gaming floor playing slot machines and had his wallet between his legs. At some point he got up and walked away, dropping the wallet. About 8:50 p.m., the man said he was alerted by his credit card of a $41 purchase at a nearby convenience store. In addition to the credit card, the wallet contained $187 and his driver's license. Casino security provided surveillance footage of the incident, which showed a woman with long braided hair taking the wallet.
Woman forced to watch as man holds gun to his head
Bradford County, Pa. — After sweet-talking a woman to come over to his home, a man allegedly got angry, placed a gun under his chin, and told her she would have to watch. Charles William Fletcher accused the woman of liking his brother before grabbing the firearm and threatening her with it, police said. The 53-year-old Bradford County man initially placed the gun under the chin of the woman, according to the report. ...
Man sentenced for stabbing, throwing fireworks at group
TEXAS TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce that a man has been sentenced after an investigation discovered he stabbed a man multiple times after throwing fireworks toward a group at a bar. According to Wayne County District Attorney A.G. Howell, in July 2020 around 3:30 a.m., officers were told about an assault that occurred […]
Man charged with throwing woman down stairs
PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they tased a man multiple times as they arrested him for reportedly shoving a woman down a flight of stairs. According to the Plymouth Borough Police Department, on Sunday John G. Mulroy, 39, of Plymouth was arrested at home in the 500 block of West Main Street around […]
Wanted Man Flees State Police near Ashland
A man from Columbia County is facing charges after he fled State Police earlier this month near Ashland. According to court documents, Jarek Harriman, 26, of Millville, is facing charges of fleeing or attempting to elude police, flight to avoid apprehension, operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license, operating a vehicle disregarding for safety, careless driving, and other traffic offenses after an incident on January 2nd, 2023, around 8:00pm.
Man blames co-defendant in 2021 Cass Twp. homicide
Jan. 10—POTTSVILLE — After more than a year in Schuylkill County Prison, one of two men charged with killing another man in Cass Twp. gave his account of what happened. And he blamed his co-defendant. Michael Robert Angelo, 51, of 556 Maple St., Norwegian Twp., testified Monday during...
Over $27,000 worth of catalytic converters stolen from vehicles at Tunkhannock Dealership
EATON TWP., WYOMING COUNTY Pa, (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating multiple catalytic converter thefts from vehicles that were on the lot at Tunkhannock Ford in Wyoming County. Police say during the hours of 9 PM and 11:30 PM on December 23 a total of 7 catalytic converters...
State police investigating Lehigh County catalytic converter thefts
Pennsylvania State police are investigating a pair of incidents pertaining to the criminal mischief and theft of catalytic converters. State police in Bethlehem said the first incident happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at a Verizon business, 1800 Race St. in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. An unknown male suspect was found lying underneath a truck cutting off a catalytic converter with a saw. He was successful in detaching the part from the vehicle, police said.
Man in Bradford County jail after assaulting woman with gun, police
TUSCARORA TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a Tuscarora Township man is being held in the Bradford County Correctional Facility after assaulting a woman with a gun. According to police, the assault happened around 3:30 a.m. on December 19th near Papoose Acres Lane. 53-year-old Charles Fletcher was in a verbal argument with […]
Three under investigation for serial purse snatching
CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating three men following a purse snatching incident in Monroe County. According to a press release, state police responded to the ShopRite at Kinsley Drive on Friday for reports that a woman in her 90s was the victim of a theft. The release states three men […]
