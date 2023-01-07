ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell, MI

Prep highlights: Howell girls hold off tough basketball challenge from Canton

By Bill Khan, Livingston Daily
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
 4 days ago

HOWELL — Canton is no longer a pushover for the top girls basketball teams in the KLAA West.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45tC3t_0k6WBYAN00

Howell discovered that first-hand Friday night, holding off a fourth-quarter surge by the Chiefs to win 47-45.

Canton is 0-2 in the division, but its losses have been tight contests against two of the top teams in the West. The Chiefs lost 46-42 in overtime to Northville on Dec. 22.

Junior center Justice Tramble is the primary reason for Canton’s resurgence. She scored a game-high 21 points, including 15 of her team’s 23 points in the first half.

Howell coach Tim Olszewski said his team has had difficulty defending quality post players. Hartland’s Sarah Rekowski had 16 points and 12 rebounds in a 58-50 victory over Howell on Dec. 22.

“We’re not big,” Olszewski said. “We’re a small team. In a physical game like it was tonight, we’ve got to do all the other things right. So, yeah, it’s going to be a mentally challenging game for us almost every night out on the court.”

Howell has won nine straight against Canton since losing 45-35 on Feb. 25, 2010. The Highlanders beat the Chiefs easily twice last season, 58-34 and 60-28.

“Canton is bringing everyone back,” Olszewski said. “The big has some D1 offers. She hit a big three against us. She’s 6-3, can finish. She’s a very, very good basketball player. They have some great complementary pieces.”

Howell (7-2) led 24-23 at halftime before outscoring Canton 10-1 in the third quarter. The Chiefs battled back to tie the score, but couldn’t overtake the Highlanders.

“It was just a back-and-forth final three minutes,” Olszewski said. “It kept you on the edge of your seat.”

Sophie Daugard scored 17 points and took two charges, Molly Deurloo had 12 points and seven rebounds, and Gabby Piepho had 10 points for Howell.

Brighton 46, Novi 32

Mary Copple scored 14 points and dished out five assists for Brighton, which has won three straight games after an 0-3 start.

Makena Smith had 13 points and Sophia DeAngelis grabbed five rebounds for the Bulldogs, whose next game is Tuesday at Howell.

Pinckney 42, Lakeland 37

Audrey Wardlow had 17 points and Kailey Lambert nine for Pinckney (4-5).

Livonia Clarenceville 26, Charyl Stockwell 25

Jordan Knight scored 11 points and Brooklyn Watkins grabbed 14 rebounds for Stockwell.

Boys basketball

Brighton 56, Novi 46

Eddie Millington scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Brighton (7-1), which has won six games in a row.

Ashton Tomassi had 15 points, while Mason Millhouse had 10 points and six steals for the Bulldogs. Brighton will host Howell Tuesday night.

Charyl Stockwell 71, Rudolf Steiner 42

Henry Munkres scored 12 points, Adam Surowiec 11 and Parker Olejniczak 10 for the Sentinels. Stockwell had 10 players score, 12 get steals and 13 grab a rebound.

Haslett 56, Fowlerville 43

Brendan Ray scored 15 points and Griffin Gonzalez eight for Fowlerville (1-5).

Gymnastics

Howell 139.625, Livonia Stevenson 136.0

Brighton 138.625, Livonia Stevenson 136.0

Howell’s Maria Petru was first all-around with a score of 36.95 points, followed by teammate Kayla Forsyth (36.7) and Brighton’s Anna Browne (36.375).

Browne won on uneven bars (9.025) and balance beam (9.55). Forsyth won on vault (9.6) and Petru captured floor exercise (9.55).

Boys swimming and diving

Hartland 130, Howell 56

Josh Ray and Issac Davis won four events each for Hartland.

Ray won the 200-yard individual medley (2:11.15), 100 breaststroke (1:07.78) and was on two winning relays. Davis won the 50 freestyle (22.93), 100 freestyle (50.50) and was on two winning relays.

Tyler Davis won the 200 freestyle (1:52.28) and Hudson Schick won the 100 butterfly (57.81). Both were on two winning relays.

Hartland’s Jack Losert won diving with 215.15 points.

Blake Kasprzak had both of Howell’s first-place finishes, winning the 500 freestyle (5:17.72) and 100 backstroke (1:03.81).

Brighton 104, Canton 78

Sam Keranen won the 50 freestyle, 100 breaststroke and was on two winning relays for Brighton.

John McHugh won the 100 butterfly and was on two winning relays. Luke Newcomb won the 200 freestyle and Noah Shand the 100 freestyle for the Bulldogs.

Wrestling

Tecumseh 64, Pinckney 18

Pinckney 36, Ann Arbor Skyline 24

Brady Raymond and Cooper Podhola went 2-0 for Pinckney.

Fowlerville 75, Haslett 6

Holt 54, Fowlerville 10

Ben Blyveis and Brock Foster had Fowlerville’s only victories against Holt, ranked eighth in Division 1 by MichiganGrappler.com.

Contact Bill Khan at wkhan@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BillKhan.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Prep highlights: Howell girls hold off tough basketball challenge from Canton

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Echo online

Bates puts on show to lead Eagles in 62-56 comeback win over Central Michigan

The Eastern Michigan University men's basketball team (4-11, 1-1 MAC) hosted Central Michigan University (6-9, 1-1 MAC) on Saturday, Jan. 7, inside the George Gervin GameAbove Center to pickup a 62-56 comeback win after a slow start. The win marks the Eagles' first conference win of the season, as they improve to 1-1 in conference play so far.
YPSILANTI, MI
Banana 101.5

Take a Swing at the All New Indoor Golf Facility in Oakland County

Well, well, well, it looks like there's a new indoor golf facility in Rochester Hills. Tee Times is Michigan's first vision 2 multiple surface and movement golf simulator. It's a 9,000-square-foot indoor golf simulator and bar. According to The Oakland Press, The state-of-the-art simulators feature five hitting surfaces including a fairway, rough, and bunker along with an articulating platform to simulate the terrain of a golf course.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan finishes in the top three in final AP Poll of 2022 season

In the final installment of the college football AP Poll, the Michigan Wolverines finished No. 3, the same rank they received to close out last year. Georgia took the top spot and TCU placed second. As for Michigan’s foes this season, only two made the poll: Ohio State at No. 4 and Penn State at No. 7. Vanquished opponents Iowa, Purdue, Maryland, and Illinois were among the others to receive votes but not make the official ranking.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan offer is best yet for Sunshine State DL

Recruiting and co-defensive coordinator Mike Elston scouted the Sunshine State this past week and extended an offer to Tampa Catholic (FL) defensive end Xavier Porter. The three-star and 392nd-ranked recruit by the 247sports Composite caught up with Maize n Brew to discuss the offer and his recruitment in general. “I...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

'Problem solver' prepares to lead Oxford schools amid shooting fallout

Oxford — Vickie Markavitch has arrived at new jobs with a tremendous amount of work to do on Day One. The former special education teacher turned superintendent was tapped in 2004 to take the helm and calm the upheaval at Oakland Schools after the intermediate school district's board fired its superintendent amid claims he paid more than $680,000 in secret buyouts and used staff development money for personal flying lessons.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
lazytrips.com

26 Best Road Trips from Detroit

Detroit is known as the automobile capital of the world, but it has so much more to offer. It's one of the friendliest and most ethnically diverse cities in the country, with a vibrant downtown filled with urban parks and hot new restaurants. Detroit's musical Motown past echoes through its streets, though today's creative residents are defining their own vibe with cool hotels, eateries and culture hotspots.
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan News Anchor Says Goodbye After 20 Years

When someone has been a local TV anchor for many years, they become part of the community. That person may even feel like family, since you’ve seen them on TV every day for so long. Now, a popular Michigan TV anchor is saying farewell after almost 20 years in...
LANSING, MI
abc12.com

Flint firefighters battle massive blaze on city's east side

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint firefighters were on the scene of a massive fire at a vacant lumber yard Saturday night. The bright orange flames could be seen for miles away. Patrons at Timothy's Pub on Robert T. Longway Boulevard first smelled the smoke, then came outside to investigate and saw flames shooting into the night sky.
FLINT, MI
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
365K+
Views
ABOUT

livingstondaily.com is the home page of Howell, Brighton and Livingston County, Michigan with in depth and updated Howell, Brighton and Livingston County local news.

 http://livingstondaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy