Alachua County will host a workshop on Tuesday, Jan. 17, to detail its new Residential Rental Unit Ordinance passed in September 2022 and set to begin this year. In a press release, the county invited property owners and rental property managers to attend, and the meeting will also be viewable virtually on Cox Channel 12 or at the county’s website. The meeting takes place from 6-8 p.m. in the Jack Durrance Auditorium on the second floor of the county’s downtown administration building.

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO