Helen Roy wants to guide you on a path of self discovery through the art of painting

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Watching Snow Fall From This One Resort In Rhode Island Is Basically HeavenLIFE_HACKSWesterly, RI
Rhode Island Regulators Licensed a Sixth Recreational Marijuana Store as Sales Figures Reach $1.4 MillionWilliam DavisExeter, RI
Firefighters Contain House Fire to Basement in BrooklynQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
Related
Inside Rare Piece of Fall River History For Sale
A former theater in Fall River has hit the market and it's a rare chance to own a tiny piece of the city's rich history. Built over 130 years ago, the Royal Theater is available for a fairly low price, though upgrades are definitely needed. Whether you are a developer...
This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the Country
Connecticut is a state that's not necessarily known for its ghost towns, although there are quite a few here. From the remarkably restored mill town known as Johnsonville and the dilapidated 500-year-old Dudleytown, Connecticut is home to some pretty fascinating abandoned places but none, according to the online travel publication known as Thrillist, are as interesting or as creepy as the abandoned community known as Gay City. Keep reading to learn more.
Turnto10.com
Cheap Eats: Joint East Greenwich restaurants offer range of food with little wait time
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — This week's Cheap Eats takes us to East Greenwich where two restaurants -- Greenwich Bay Gourmet and Tio Mateo’s Mexican Grille -- sit under one roof. "It actually used to be two different restaurants in two different locations and then '08 when the...
Newport Cliff Walk damaged again in winter storm
The scenic Cliff Walk was dealt another blow last month when a severe winter storm damaged the historic Newport landmark.
ABC6.com
Meet Zeus: The dog who may be part wolf
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A Rhode Island man surrendered his dog last month, who he believes is a wolfdog hybrid. The man told Potter League for Animals that the dog came from a hybrid breeder. The facility recently administered a DNA test for 4-year-old Zeus. Kara Montalbano, director of...
GoLocalProv
Brown Student’s Death - University Issues Statement and Friend Reacts
The death of Jeffrey Schlyer has shaken the Brown University community. He died this weekend after being reported missing by his roommate on Friday. GoLocal first reported his death on Tuesday night. His body was found in East Providence on Saturday. Brown University issued a statement on Tuesday night. "The...
GoLocalProv
Missing Brown University Student Found Dead
A student at Brown University reported missing by his roommate over the weekend was found dead. According to a post on social media, Jeff Schlyer had not been heard from since Saturday January 7. “HI Neighbors, I’m a senior at Brown University and my roommate Jeff has gone missing Providence...
New Bedford, Fall River Snubbed in Family Vacation Site’s Rankings
Family Destinations Guide, an online website that recommends family and kid-friendly vacation destinations throughout the country, lists what it considers to be the "11 best family vacations in Massachusetts" – and we ain't on it. New Bedford, Fall River, and Taunton were all snubbed by Family Destinations Guide, which...
New emergency couple’s shelter to open in Providence
An unused property in Providence will soon be transformed into a 24-hour homeless shelter, according to Gov. Dan McKee.
New Bedford Seafood Kitchen Closed Until Lent
NEW BEDFORD — Beloved New Bedford seafood standby Kyler's Catch will be temporarily closed until Lent — but don't worry, only the kitchen is closing, and it will be back soon. According to a Jan. 6 post on the Kyler's Catch Seafood Market and Kitchen Facebook page, the...
ABC6.com
Attorney, parents voice year-long frustrations with North Kingstown School Committee
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — While the district continues to search for both temporary and permanent superintendents, the community voiced the continuing frustrations with the North Kingstown School Committee. Former interim superintendent Dr. Judith Paolucci resigned effective immediately Monday, citing a lack of partnership and flexibility by the committee...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island Foundation awards $160k in emergency grants for food and heating costs
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Foundation has awarded $160,000 in emergency grants to help families stay warm and fed during the winter, the non-profit announced on Tuesday. That money was divided between three nonprofits that help families with food, housing, and heating. "Nonprofits are dealing with record demand due...
whatsupnewp.com
City of Newport’s Waterfront Commission to address New York Yacht Club expansion, kayak racks at January meeting
The City of Newport’s Waterfront Commission is set to hold its next meeting on January 12 at 6:30 p.m. in the Surge Room at the Newport Public Library. The agenda for the meeting includes a review and vote on the November meeting minutes, as well as an update on the Ocean Race, which is set to return to Newport in May 2023.
ABC6.com
Fall River mayor seeks volunteers to assist elderly, disabled people in shoveling this winter
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — The city of Fall River is looking for volunteers to shovel out elderly and disabled people throughout the snowy season. During each snow storm, the Mayor’s Office receives calls from disabled and elderly people who need assistance shoveling. At this time, there are...
Turnto10.com
Judge Caprio's 'Caught in Providence,' called into question by city council
(WJAR) — Providence's new City Council president is looking for more answers about the longtime reality show filmed in a city courtroom, starring Judge Frank Caprio, whose future on the bench now appears uncertain. Caprio wants to stay. The City Council is soon to decide on a new four-year...
nrinow.news
Bella the ‘sister’ to many
Bella, a resident of North Smithfield who was adopted at four months old, is our Newshound of the Week. Each week, we feature a northern Rhode Island dog as the NRI NOW Newshound… with a bit of doggone good information. This newshound has been an amazing sister to close...
ecori.org
Port of Providence Chemical Company Cited for Safety Violations
PROVIDENCE — A global chemical distributor with two facilities along the city’s waterfront will pay $600,000 in fines and at least $200,000 for emergency response equipment for violating federal chemical safety protocols. The recent consent agreement between the Environmental Protection Agency and Univar Solutions Inc. comes after allegations...
“Most Haunted Road In Massachusetts”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Haunted roads can be found all over the world, with each one having its own unique history and ghostly tales. Massachusetts is no exception, as it is home to several haunted roads that are sure to send a shiver down your spine. Here are the top five most haunted roads in Massachusetts:
mybackyardnews.com
PAWTUCKET: 101 MAIN STREET DEMOLITION
PAWTUCKET – The City of Pawtucket has developed a tentative schedule for the demolition of 101 Main Street, the former Sawyer School. Due to significant damage – from recent storms, environmental testing, and usage by police and fire for training exercises – the building is considered structurally unsound.
Eyewitness News
Cannabis sales in Connecticut start tomorrow
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Cannabis sales begin statewide on Tuesday and cities are preparing for a rush of new business. In New Haven, Mayor Justin Elicker scheduled a news conference for Monday to provide an update on sales expectations. Tuesday, people aged 21 and older will be able to...
Comments / 0