Sheriff: 1 in custody amid Washington County, Va. death investigation
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – One person is in police custody as police investigate a death in Southwest Virginia.
According to Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis, a death investigation is underway as of Friday night.
Andis told News Channel 11 that one person was in custody related to the reported incident along the Pocahontas Trail.
No identities have been released at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Channel 11 online and on air for updates.
