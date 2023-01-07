Read full article on original website
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia girls basketball runs past Paola
The Emporia High School girls basketball team remained unbeaten in a 51-16 victory over Paola at Emporia High School on Tuesday night. The Lady Spartans jumped out to a fast start, scoring the first nine points. Eight of them came from Addie Kirmer, who bounced back after a few off nights offensively (two and nine points in her last two games).
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia boys basketball pulls away vs. Paola
The Emporia boys basketball team used big second and third quarters to defeat Paola, 58-28, at Emporia High School on Tuesday night. Paola kept the game close in the first quarter, with the score being 9-8 Emporia after the first eight minutes. Emporia led 9-5 before the Panthers hit a three-pointer toward the end of the frame. Head coach Lee Baldwin said the Spartans struggled against their zone defense early.
Emporia gazette.com
USD 253 Winter Sports candidates announced
Emporia Public Schools has announced its 2023 Winter Sports candidates. The candidates include Bryan Antonio Cruz, Adrian Chavez, Drew Hess, David Khamphouy, Xerach Tungjaroenkul, Laura Baldwin, Mia Crouch, Jazmin Murillo Espinoza, Leia Starr and Kaitlyn Velasquez. The Winter Sports ceremony and crowning, set for Friday, Jan 13, will take place...
WATCH: Jerome Tang responds as rumors fly around Texas job opening
MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Jerome Tang’s tenure at Kansas State is off to a blazing hot start. The Wildcats are 14-1, their best start to a season in over 60 years, and 3-0 to start Big 12 play. Naturally, other schools might want him. This topic was brought to the forefront of many K-State fans when […]
WIBW
Topeka Hall of Fame coach passes away
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For over two decades Frank Walton led the Topeka West and Topeka High football programs. Walton passed away Sunday morning after a battle with cancer. Walton coached at Topeka West from 1977-1992 and posted 12 win seasons and compiling a 89-56 record. Walton would then coach at Topeka High from 1994-1999.
kmaland.com
LB Brown commits to Kansas
(Lawrence) -- Kansas football received a transfer pledge from linebacker JB Brown on Sunday. Brown comes to Lawrence from Bowling Green, where he played three seasons. Brown compiled 75 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks during that time. He had 53 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 2022.
Emporia gazette.com
Anita Kay Groh
Anita Kay Groh, 78, of Emporia, Kansas, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Wexford Place in Kansas City, MO. Anita Kay Groh was born on May 6th, 1944, in Dallas, Texas. Kay was the daughter of Jack and Gladys (Sykes) Patterson. Kay and Harry Groh were married August 30, 1964. Surviving Kay are her children: son, Brian Groh (Cindy), Cottonwood Falls, KS; daughter, Debbie Charley (Mark), Smithville, MO; son, Robert Groh (Emily), Peabody, MA; siblings, Patty Gonzales, Riverside, CA, Jo Ann Everett, St. Charles, MO, Rex Patterson, SD; sister-in-law, Phyllis Greenlee (Dwight), Wichita, KS; grandchildren, Hunter and Tucker Groh, Caden and Nate Charley, Aiden and Nora Groh.
Emporia gazette.com
A snowy game of inches (likely less than one)
Emporia officially remains in a zone free of serious snow. But Topeka is in for a substantial amount by Thursday morning, and perhaps Hartford as well. The National Weather Service's updated projection Wednesday morning increased the chance for at least a trace of snow in Emporia by 9 a.m. Thursday to 51%.
Emporia gazette.com
EHS drama students take Century II stage
Emporia High School drama students performed on one of Wichita’s best-known stages over the weekend. “They certainly brought the house down,” Kacie Hastings with the EHS Theatre Department said Monday. “Huge standing ovation at the end. Lots of love from the audience.”
Emporia gazette.com
Novella E. Merry
Novella E. Merry, Burlington, Kansas, passed away Friday morning, January 6, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Society care home in Wamego, KS, at the age of 99. Mrs. Merry was born in Emporia, KS, on August 15, 1923, the daughter of George A Lodle and Ethel M. Jacobs Lodle. She graduated from Emporia High School and attended the College of Emporia, Emporia, KS. She married Loren D. Merry at Cottonwood Falls, KS, on June 20, 1942.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia State agrees to contract extension with football head coach Garin Higgins
The Emporia State football program will be keeping the earmuffs and blinders on for the foreseeable future. Emporia State University and head football coach Garin Higgins have “agreed to a Letter of Intent as a basis for conditions for an employment contract to follow. With the agreement Coach Higgins is secured through at least the 2025 season, the longest term available under the Kansas Board of Regents,” according to a press release sent by the university. It is the first multi-year employment contract in Emporia State Athletics history.
Emporia gazette.com
Coming snow may be for sweeping, not shoveling
Significant snow in Americus? Looking more likely. More than a trace in Emporia? Not so much. The National Weather Service is drawing a snow line, as it prepares for wintry weather across the area Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.
Emporia gazette.com
Semi driver rolls into turnpike ditch
A Topeka man escaped with minor injuries when he slid a semi-truck off the Kansas Turnpike Friday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Bill Hernandez, 49, was heading north from the Emporia interchange around 2:55 p.m. He somehow went off the highway and into a ditch about six miles north of the exit.
Kansas Public Radio
Headlines for Sunday, January 8, 2023
KBI Investigating Homicide at Lansing Correctional Facility. LANSING, Kan. (KPR) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Kansas Department of Corrections are investigating a homicide at the Lansing Correctional Facility. The KBI says corrections officers were called to a cell Friday night where they found 62-year-old Gary Raburn unresponsive. He appeared to have been attacked and strangled. Raburn was declared dead about an hour later. The KBI is charged by law to investigate the deaths of prisoners who are not under the regular care of a physician or deaths that are not ruled natural by autopsy.
News Channel Nebraska
NE Kansas collision kills two in Brown County
BEATRICE – Two people were killed in an accident near Sabetha, Kansas last Wednesday, involving a vehicle struck after it had failed to yield to traffic, pulling onto a highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the victims were 58-year-old Rodney Sanner and 53-year-old Robin Sanner, of Sabetha. The couple’s...
Emporia gazette.com
City seeking input on skate park project
The City of Emporia is seeking feedback on its plan to expand a local skate park. Residents are encouraged to submit their input through an online survey. “The City of Emporia is now looking at opportunities to redesign and expand on the Skate Park amenities currently located in Santa Fe Park (South Ave & West St). While this park may see some improvements, expansion at this location is not an option,” the city announced in a Facebook post.
WIBW
Two in custody after early-morning burglary Wednesday in North Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were in custody while a third person remained at large following a business burglary early Wednesday in North Topeka, authorities said. The break-in was reported around 4 a.m. in the 1800 block of N.W. Brickyard Road at Bettis Asphalt. Shawnee County sheriff’s deputies and...
WIBW
Midnight construction work to close lanes of busy South Topeka intersection
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction work over the midnight hours will close lanes of a busy South Topeka intersection. Officials with the City of Topeka say that at midnight on Wednesday, Jan. 11, Evergy will reduce lanes in the intersection of Topeka Blvd., Kansas Ave. and the I-470 ramps. The move will help with the removal of several overhead transmission line connections.
Emporia gazette.com
Beware possible mid-week mix
If you've been missing true winter weather, a short spurt of it may be coming this week. The National Weather Service advises “some rain and snow” could fall on the Emporia area Wednesday night. But a storm system will move through quickly.
kcur.org
This 11-year-old Kansas kid’s lemonade sells out in hours at Hy-Vee
The all-natural, fresh-squeezed lemonade made by 11-year-old Tre Glasper and his family in a Manhattan, Kansas, commercial kitchen is making its way to Kansas City thanks to a tart partnership with one of the Midwest’s leading grocery chains. Tre typically sells about 100 bottles of Tre’s Squeeze — an...
