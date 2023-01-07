ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

14news.com

Deaconess Health Systems look to fix nursing and employee shortage

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deaconess Health System hosted a career fair on Tuesday. Health System officials say the fair was intended to combat the shortage of workers in the field by providing attendees with information about job and department openings. Deaconess Health System officials say they are looking to fill...
EVANSVILLE, IN
beckersasc.com

3 physician fraud cases in 2023

Here are three physician fraud cases so far this year:. 1. Great Neck, N.Y.-based gastroenterologist Morris Barnard, MD, was sentenced to 30 months in prison and must pay $1.4 million for a Medicare billing fraud scheme. In March, Dr. Barnard pleaded guilty to submitting more than $3 million in bills to Medicare for gastroenterological procedures that he never performed.
OWENSBORO, KY
104.1 WIKY

Large Grant Will Help Build 18 Bed Facility

The Empowerment Academy has received an $85,000 grant from the Truist Foundation. The money will be used for the construction of the Hope Capital Campaign in Owensboro. This will be a long term housing facility for homeless high school students that usually fall through the cracks. The home will have...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Large increase in downtown Evansville housing since 2018

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Downtown Evansville has seen a lot of change over the past five years. This includes more housing, more businesses, and more hotel rooms. Those with the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District say they have three main jobs: to attract businesses, to bring in people, and to keep downtown clean. They’re happy to say they’ve kept busy since starting work in 2018.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Other area United Ways not changing mission

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Leaders with the United Way of Posey County want to let the community know, their mission is not changing. Our team broke down the changes to their mission, as many traditional partner agencies are losing funding, but the United Way of Posey County is not included in this.
POSEY COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Tree Cutting Accident Claims One Life in Washington

On Tuesday, January 10th, at approximately 3:51 p.m., Daviess County Central Dispatch received a call for assistance in reference to a tree that had fallen on a subject. EMS, fire personnel, and deputies responded to the scene. The male subject was transported to Daviess Community Hospital, where he succumbed to...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Memorial Hospital announces 2022 LCM Award Recipient

Tina Horn was named the 2022 recipient of the Little Company of Mary Award at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. The LCM Award is given annually to an employee nominated by his or her co-workers and chosen from a group of finalists by the hospital’s Mission Committee. Nominees for this award demonstrate Memorial Hospital’s mission and core values through their daily work.
WINSLOW, IN
14news.com

USI Romain College of Business VITA Program to offer free tax prep

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana will be offering free federal and state income tax preparation on Mondays for the next couple of months. University officials say this is being done through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program. According to a release, students in the Romain College...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Henderson County Farmer 'Sound Off' Returns

Henderson County farmers came together on Monday to express their concerns to local legislators. The Henderson County Chamber of Commerce has hosted similar events in the past, but all have been called off due Covid-19, but for the beginning of 2023, officials are starting the tradition once again. "I would...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - A murder trial is underway in Hopkins County. Dennis Stone Jr. is accused of shooting and killing a 30-year-old woman back in 2020. Police say he also shot her toddler. Police say an arrest has been made in a deadly hit and run. It happened back in August...
OWENSBORO, KY
wrul.com

Bellmont Woman Charged With Unlawful Use Of Cannabis

A Bellmont, Illinois, woman was arrested by an officer with the Carmi Police Department for unlawful possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle. It was discovered Saturday night after a traffic stop in the 900 block of East Main Street. 28 year old Lilyann Ratcliff was taken to the White County Jail, where she bonded out to $250.
BELLMONT, IL
103GBF

Southern Indiana Town Named ‘Most Unusual’ in the State

A website recently listed the most unusual town in each state, and the town they chose in Indiana is right here in the Evansville area. When you think of Indiana, most people think of the bigger cities like Indianapolis, Ft. Wayne, and Evansville. However, there are so many smaller towns scattered throughout the state, each with its own unique characteristics. If you're like me, you come from one of those small towns. However, only one of those towns has been named the "most unusual" in the state.
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

Is It Legal to Drive a ‘Right-Hand’ Car in Indiana?

Right-hand cars, also referred to as right-hand drive (RHD) vehicles are common in several countries, especially in Europe and Asia - they are not so common in America, and even less common here in Indiana. Think about it. Have you ever seen a right-hand vehicle in person, on the road? If you have, it was most likely a mail delivery vehicle - otherwise, you've probably only seen them on TV or in movies. Not me, though. I recently saw a right-hand car (a Mercedez Benz) driving around the west side of Evansville. Seeing the driver on the "wrong" side of the car certainly caught my eye, and made me question if that kind of vehicle is legal in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
14news.com

Owensboro City Commission holds special meeting for Sportsplex Ordinance

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Owensboro City Commission held a special meeting to review two ordinances for a first reading. One of those ordinances has been heavy in city conversation, due to the indoor sports complex plans. But that’s not all that’s being funded in the $35.35 million project.
OWENSBORO, KY

