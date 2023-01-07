Read full article on original website
14news.com
Deaconess Health Systems look to fix nursing and employee shortage
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deaconess Health System hosted a career fair on Tuesday. Health System officials say the fair was intended to combat the shortage of workers in the field by providing attendees with information about job and department openings. Deaconess Health System officials say they are looking to fill...
beckersasc.com
3 physician fraud cases in 2023
Here are three physician fraud cases so far this year:. 1. Great Neck, N.Y.-based gastroenterologist Morris Barnard, MD, was sentenced to 30 months in prison and must pay $1.4 million for a Medicare billing fraud scheme. In March, Dr. Barnard pleaded guilty to submitting more than $3 million in bills to Medicare for gastroenterological procedures that he never performed.
14news.com
Elberfeld Police get boards to help communicate with people with disabilities
ELBERFELD, Ind. (WFIE) - Elberfeld Police have joined the list of departments who have communication boards in their vehicles. They say it’s because of a grant from the Autism Society of American and Today’s Champions. The boards give first responders a way to communicate with someone who may...
What is Up with the Expensive Egg Prices in Indiana?
As the world is getting back to normal, we're seeing prices go up and hearing all kinds of talk about inflation. According to the USDA, overall grocery store prices were up about 12% at the end of 2022 from the price of groceries in 2021. There is some good (ish)...
104.1 WIKY
Large Grant Will Help Build 18 Bed Facility
The Empowerment Academy has received an $85,000 grant from the Truist Foundation. The money will be used for the construction of the Hope Capital Campaign in Owensboro. This will be a long term housing facility for homeless high school students that usually fall through the cracks. The home will have...
14news.com
Lawsuit settlement checks arriving for Hoosiers who bought from certain car dealers
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our NBC sister station, WTHR, reports thousands of Indiana residents are now getting unexpected checks in the mail. The mailings say the payouts represent a settlement award for a class action lawsuit alleging that dozens of Indiana auto dealerships charged excessive document fees. WTHR reports the...
14news.com
Large increase in downtown Evansville housing since 2018
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Downtown Evansville has seen a lot of change over the past five years. This includes more housing, more businesses, and more hotel rooms. Those with the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District say they have three main jobs: to attract businesses, to bring in people, and to keep downtown clean. They’re happy to say they’ve kept busy since starting work in 2018.
14news.com
Other area United Ways not changing mission
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Leaders with the United Way of Posey County want to let the community know, their mission is not changing. Our team broke down the changes to their mission, as many traditional partner agencies are losing funding, but the United Way of Posey County is not included in this.
14news.com
EVV Regional Airport experiences flight issues due to FAA computer problems
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The FAA has ordered airlines to ground all flights until 8 a.m. due to computer issues. Officials say there was an outage with the FAA’s Notice to Air Missions system. That’s a system that is essential to employees involved in flight operations. They’re telling...
wamwamfm.com
Tree Cutting Accident Claims One Life in Washington
On Tuesday, January 10th, at approximately 3:51 p.m., Daviess County Central Dispatch received a call for assistance in reference to a tree that had fallen on a subject. EMS, fire personnel, and deputies responded to the scene. The male subject was transported to Daviess Community Hospital, where he succumbed to...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Memorial Hospital announces 2022 LCM Award Recipient
Tina Horn was named the 2022 recipient of the Little Company of Mary Award at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. The LCM Award is given annually to an employee nominated by his or her co-workers and chosen from a group of finalists by the hospital’s Mission Committee. Nominees for this award demonstrate Memorial Hospital’s mission and core values through their daily work.
14news.com
USI Romain College of Business VITA Program to offer free tax prep
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana will be offering free federal and state income tax preparation on Mondays for the next couple of months. University officials say this is being done through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program. According to a release, students in the Romain College...
wevv.com
Henderson County Farmer 'Sound Off' Returns
Henderson County farmers came together on Monday to express their concerns to local legislators. The Henderson County Chamber of Commerce has hosted similar events in the past, but all have been called off due Covid-19, but for the beginning of 2023, officials are starting the tradition once again. "I would...
14news.com
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - A murder trial is underway in Hopkins County. Dennis Stone Jr. is accused of shooting and killing a 30-year-old woman back in 2020. Police say he also shot her toddler. Police say an arrest has been made in a deadly hit and run. It happened back in August...
Woman accused of selling dangerous drug to child in Muhlenberg County
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Over a week-long search ended in the arrest of a woman in Muhlenberg County. Late last night, police apprehended Natasha Bratcher. Central City PIO Justin Dockery says authorities accuse her of selling fentanyl to a child. According to police, the child was seriously injured after using the drug. Bratcher was […]
wrul.com
Bellmont Woman Charged With Unlawful Use Of Cannabis
A Bellmont, Illinois, woman was arrested by an officer with the Carmi Police Department for unlawful possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle. It was discovered Saturday night after a traffic stop in the 900 block of East Main Street. 28 year old Lilyann Ratcliff was taken to the White County Jail, where she bonded out to $250.
Southern Indiana Town Named ‘Most Unusual’ in the State
A website recently listed the most unusual town in each state, and the town they chose in Indiana is right here in the Evansville area. When you think of Indiana, most people think of the bigger cities like Indianapolis, Ft. Wayne, and Evansville. However, there are so many smaller towns scattered throughout the state, each with its own unique characteristics. If you're like me, you come from one of those small towns. However, only one of those towns has been named the "most unusual" in the state.
Is It Legal to Drive a ‘Right-Hand’ Car in Indiana?
Right-hand cars, also referred to as right-hand drive (RHD) vehicles are common in several countries, especially in Europe and Asia - they are not so common in America, and even less common here in Indiana. Think about it. Have you ever seen a right-hand vehicle in person, on the road? If you have, it was most likely a mail delivery vehicle - otherwise, you've probably only seen them on TV or in movies. Not me, though. I recently saw a right-hand car (a Mercedez Benz) driving around the west side of Evansville. Seeing the driver on the "wrong" side of the car certainly caught my eye, and made me question if that kind of vehicle is legal in Indiana.
14news.com
Owensboro City Commission holds special meeting for Sportsplex Ordinance
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Owensboro City Commission held a special meeting to review two ordinances for a first reading. One of those ordinances has been heavy in city conversation, due to the indoor sports complex plans. But that’s not all that’s being funded in the $35.35 million project.
14news.com
EPD: 9 people detained in drug bust on Michigan St.
Traffic Alert: Closure beginning this week on Upper Mount Vernon Rd. Traffic Alert: Closure beginning this week on Upper Mount Vernon Rd.
