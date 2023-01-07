ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Animal shelters after the holidays

By Maggy Wolanske
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E7bJ4_0k6W9Ika00

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Giving a pet as a gift can bring lifelong memories, but for those not willing to keep their new pet, it is detrimental to the animal.

“So I just urge people, if they get a new dog under any circumstance, please give them the opportunity,” said Executive Director of All Breed Rescue and Training, Lauren Fox. “Those first two weeks can be really, really hard [and] it can be beautiful.”

All Breed Rescue and Training is a nonprofit dog shelter in Colorado Springs that rescues dogs from other organizations, provides training sessions, and helps bring dogs into foster and forever homes.

“We can do that rehabilitation or that behavior modification while they’re in foster and then find them their forever homes and then continue to support those adopters with additional training and behavior modification,” Fox said. “So that’s what we do on the rescue side and then on the training side of things, we offer training classes all the way from puppy class through competitive sports and hiking classes and fun things you can do for your dog.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2le3WQ_0k6W9Ika00
All Breed Rescue and Training helps dogs find forever homes

When adopting a dog, Fox explained the process of bringing a new addition into your life and the adjustment process for the dog.

“It can be really hard for that dog to adjust during those first two to four weeks and just to do the best you can to help support them, because every time that they get returned, every time they get rehomed, it mentally takes a huge toll on these dogs,” Fox said.

The shelter received an outpour of support during the holiday and Fox shared her gratitude to the community. Information for volunteering and supporting All Breed Rescue and Training can be found online .

Fox also stated that All Breed Rescue and Training continues to need support throughout the year.

“We do see a big surge of donations, both in-kind and monetary donations during the holiday and then as we kind of move away from the holidays, those definitely start to decline,” Fox said. “So just everybody knows that these are things that we need year-round, both monetary donations, in-kind and, of course, volunteers.”

Happy Cats Haven nonprofit rescue center located in Manitou Springs takes in homeless Colorado cats and helps them get adopted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tQIvW_0k6W9Ika00
Happy Cats Haven located in Manitou Springs

Volunteer Manager of Happy Cats Haven, Andrea Jones, explained the behavioral help they provide to help both owner and cat in the adoption process.

“Most of the time or some of the time people need to surrender the cats because they’re having litterbox issues or having aggression problems,” Jones said. “And it usually has something to do with some sort of change in their normal routine. And we are here to help you figure out what that is and how we can modify to make the cat happier and feel safer in their home, so they’re not…displaying those type of behaviors.”

Jones explained how the behavioral help they offer, has helped owners keep their new companion.

“In fact, like last year we saved, we had 40 cats stay in their homes when they were going to be surrendered simply because there needed to be some sort of behavioral modification and we were able to help those cats,” Jones said.

Click here if you are interested in donating or volunteering at Happy Cats Haven.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bLf3I_0k6W9Ika00
Two girls play with the cats on Friday afternoon at Happy Cats Haven

When adopting a pet, it is important to remember it is more than a gift but rather a commitment.

“Cats are a big responsibility,” Jones said. “They live up to 20 years, sometimes a little bit longer, but average lifespan 15 to 20 years. So it is a lifetime commitment or a very long commitment.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Meet Pablito, FOX21’s Pet of the Week

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This week, FOX21 Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring, Pablito, a one-year-old Pointer mix. Pablito can be shy at first but does like the company of people. He gets along with other dogs, benefitting from a slow introduction. Pablito has a lot of energy […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pints with a Purpose in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Walter’s Taproom and Brewery is hosting two fundraising events, one on Saturday, Jan. 14, and the other on Wednesday, Jan. 18 to help out the local Pueblo community. On Jan. 14 the Pueblo Rural Fire Station #3319 is holding its annual fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). According to Walter’s, the […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

HSPPR: Horse rescued from barbed wire returns home

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — A horse named ‘Pinto’ entangled in barbed wire was rescued and returned safely back to his family on Thursday, Jan. 5, according to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR). On Thursday, Officer Barker with Animal Law Enforcement (ALE) drove to Midway, Colorado, after receiving a call from […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Find love at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo this Valentine’s Day

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is getting ready for the season of love with multiple opportunities for everyone to join in. The zoo is offering a limited-edition Valentine’s Day adoption package to adopt an African penguin. People can adopt a penguin in their own name or in the name of a loved one. The […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

TreeCycle raises $20,000 for youth programs

(EL PASO COUNTY) — TreeCycle organized by El Paso County had thousands of households donate their Christmas tree and donated more than $20,000 to area youth-development programs. Over the last two weekends at six locations throughout El Paso County, TreeCycle were able to keep 4,000 trees out of the landfill and turned them into mulch. […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Homeless evicted, camps demolished in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - People living in multiple local homeless camps are being evicted and those camps are being demolished. As you travel along East Las Vegas Street, between Janitell Road and the MLK Bypass, it is full of homeless camps. This is in the southeast corner of Colorado Springs. Anyone living there had to leave or face the possibility of getting arrested by deputies this morning.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Dog rescued from icy Lake Minnequa in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Thanks to a paramedic and engineer with the Pueblo Fire Department, a dog is now safe and in the care of the Humane Society after being rescued from an icy lake in Pueblo. According to the fire department, the dog was rescued by Engine 34 after it fell into Lake Minnequa, which […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

CSPD K9 Zev receives donation of bulletproof vest

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Police Department’s (CSPD) K9 Zev, has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Zev’s vest was embroidered with the sentiment, “In honor of K9 Broc.” Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) charity established in 2009. The non-profit’s mission is […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

CSPD looking for volunteers for Victim Advocacy Unit

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is seeking volunteers for its Victim Advocacy Unit (VAU) to help its staff provide critical resources and support to crime victims in Colorado Springs. CSPD said VAU provides services and support to those who have been victimized by crimes that are covered by Colorado’s Victim Rights […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Free meals for law enforcement: Felipe’s 109 gives back

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Burgers for the mind, tacos for the heart, and chili for the soul — that’s the slogan of Felipe’s 109 in southeast Colorado Springs, and it’s giving back to local law enforcement in a big way for National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. Until the close of business at 8 p.m. on Monday, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Sunset Amphitheater set to be voted on Tuesday

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs City Council is voting Tuesday evening, Jan. 10 on whether or not the proposed Sunset Amphitheater can be built. The $40-million project will be an 8,000-seat, open-air amphitheater in northern El Paso County. A plan for the amphitheater was originally announced in early 2022. It is modeled to be Colorado […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Local museum celebrates first responders weekend

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum (USOPM) is holding a special deal for first responders the weekend of Jan. 14 and Jan. 15. During the weekend, first responders who show their badge or valid ID at the door will receive free admission into USOPM. USOPM said they are offering complimentary admission […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Media Brawl at WhirlyBall: A benefit for Inside Out Youth Services

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Coming together to support a great cause, the ‘Media Brawl at WhirlyBall’ is gearing up for some intense competition between the FOX21 News and X1039 teams. The event comes in response to the recent tragedy at Club Q and will benefit Inside Out Youth Services, which “builds access, equity, and power with […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

66-year-old with dementia missing from Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the community’s help looking for a man diagnosed with dementia and other medical conditions who has been missing since Jan. 3. 66-year-old Robert Yauch is described as 5’9″ tall and weighing about 170 lbs. He was last seen on Jan. 3 near the 2800 […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

El Paso County welcomes its newest Sheriff

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Newly elected El Paso County Sheriff Joe Roybal was sworn in Tuesday, Jan. 10 in front of a packed room at New Life Church in Colorado Springs. Roybal is now the 29th Sheriff of El Paso County. Jeff Kramer will also step into his new role as Undersheriff. Now as Sheriff, Roybal […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

The public invited for input on Coleman Community Park

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Tuesday, Jan. 17 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The City of Colorado Springs is inviting the public to provide ideas and input for the design and development of Coleman Community Park at a community forum at Sand Creek High School. According to the City, Coleman is a 70-acre mostly undeveloped […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
republic-online.com

PHS grad dies in frigid Colorado weather

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Katelin Anderson, who graduated from Paola High School in 2017, was one of four people who died in Colorado Springs, Colo., as a result of an arctic blast that hit the area shortly before Christmas. Anderson’s body was found in the parking lot of an...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

EXCLUSIVE: Sunset Amphitheatre CEO on next steps for concert venue

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — After a marathon meeting on Tuesday night, Jan. 10, Colorado Springs City Council voted 8-1 to build the Sunset Amphitheater concert venue in northern El Paso County. Notes Live, a Colorado Springs-based entertainment company is developing the Sunset Amphitheater. J.W. Roth, Chairman, and CEO of Notes Live sat down exclusively with FOX21 […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy