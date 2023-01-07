Read full article on original website
Valley View meets Abington Heights
A young Abington Heights team is off to a hot start. The Comets are averaging 66 points per game in their 10 games. 9 of which they won. Matt Show, Abington Heights Senior (out injured) says, "they have come together really well, sharing the ball has been a strong suit for us all year. Sharing the ball all around to whoever has the hot hand. Like the other night against Scranton, Robbie Lukas had the hot hand, and we get him the ball. Will and Ryan and everyone catches a hot hand we just find a way to get them the ball and let them score. “
The Scranton School District exits financial recovery
SCRANTON,LACKAWANNA CO(WOLF) — The Scranton School District successfully completed the requirements to exit financial recovery status. The Wolf Administration raised education funding by nearly $3.7 billion since 2015, committing to education with a $1.8 billion investment increase. Acting Secretary of Education, school leaders, and community members joined in Scranton...
Shapiro appoints Lackawanna County's Jason Kavulich as new Secretary of Aging
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Governor-elect Josh Shapiro has appointed Scranton's Jason P. Kavulich - the man known for promoting Lackawanna County's COVID-19 response - as the new Secretary of Aging, effective January 17. The older adults in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania will soon learn what Lackawanna County residents...
Rayna's Community Calendar January 13th-January 15th!
PA (WOLF) — Check out the events happening in your community this weekend!. This weekend, it’s Boarding for Breast Cancer at Camelback Ski Resort a fun weekend to advocate early detection and a healthy lifestyle. There will be a ski-style poker run, wellness exhibitions, raffles, and more with live music in the evening.
Luzerne County and Beyond...Got Talent
LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The Northeast Pennsylvania Music Teachers Association is hosting the second annual Luzerne County and BeyondGot Talent. This year's talent show will include more areas of Northeast PA. The association is a non-profit group of music teachers looking to showcase the talent of Luzerne County and...
The Hudson Model Railroad Club bringing different generations together
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — The Hudson Model Railroad Club in Plains welcomed people in for an open house today. They offered a special experience of well-crafted trains and railroads for all generations to enjoy. A traditional train display remains on track in Plains Township, an experience that...
Pocono Summit man wanted for fraud and theft
STROUDSBURG, MONROE CO. (WOLF) — A Pocono Summit man is wanted for contractor fraud and numerous theft offenses. The Criminal Investigations Division of the Monroe County Office of the District Attorney is searching for 37-year-old Anthony Valera who is suspected of having stolen over $154,000 from five different customers after accepting money for various home improvement or construction projects.
Former Old Forge Borough Council President Sentenced for Bribery
OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — The former Old Forge Borough Council President has been sentenced to jail time for committing bribery. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced today that Robert Semenza, Jr., age 47, of Old Forge, Pennsylvania, was sentenced by United States District Judge Malachy E. Mannion, to 12 months of imprisonment for committing bribery.
Garage fire in Berwick
BERWICK,COLUMBIA CO(WOLF) — Firefighters were busy this afternoon putting out a garage fire at a home in the 300-block of East 8th Street in Berwick which also damaged the back of the home. Firefighters got the call around 1 o'clock. We're told the homeowner was working on his pickup...
Man sentenced for 20 to 60 months for Wayne County stabbing
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — The Wayne County District Attorney's office announced a Greentown man was sentenced to serve 20 to 60 months for stabbing a man after an incident outside of a Wayne County Restaurant. 38-year-old Joseph Costabile was sentenced for stabbing Christopher Nagel after an altercation that...
Man stopped with gun at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Int. Airport
AVOCA, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — TSA officers at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport prevented a New Milford man from bringing his handgun onto his flight on Monday. The .380 caliber gun, which was not loaded, was tucked into the man’s laptop bag and was detected when the bag entered the checkpoint X-ray machine.
Sheep, cows rescued from farm shut down for animal cruelty
DANVILLE, MONTOUR CO, (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania SPCA in Danville rescued a small herd and cows and sheep from a farm recently shut down for animal cruelty. Now, these animals are looking for their forever homes. Indraloka Animal Sanctuary announced the "desperate situation" on their Facebook page Tuesday afternoon.
One dead, 61 displaced following fire at Blakely high-rise
BLAKELY, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — One person died and 61 others have been displaced following a fire at a senior high-rise on Tuesday morning. The Blakely High Rise on Railroad Avenue went up in flames shortly after midnight on Tuesday. The Lackawanna County Coroner says a 72-year-old woman was...
Two men attempt to steal ATM in Wayne County
DREHER TWP., WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police say two men attempted to steal an ATM from a bank in Newfoundland. According to the police report, two men tried to remove the ATM using a pickup truck and chains from the PNC bank located at 976 Main street on December 21 just after 4:30 AM.
Over $27,000 worth of catalytic converters stolen from vehicles at Tunkhannock Dealership
EATON TWP., WYOMING COUNTY Pa, (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating multiple catalytic converter thefts from vehicles that were on the lot at Tunkhannock Ford in Wyoming County. Police say during the hours of 9 PM and 11:30 PM on December 23 a total of 7 catalytic converters...
Man sentenced for assaulting girlfriend, killing her dog during brutal 2022 attack
TOWANDA, BRADFORD CO, (WOLF) — Nearly a year after assaulting his girlfriend and killing her dog, a Bradford County man has been sentenced to a minimum of 25 years behind bars for attempted homicide, animal cruelty, and other related charges. On January 5th, Kevin Jara-Sanchez was sentenced to serve...
