A young Abington Heights team is off to a hot start. The Comets are averaging 66 points per game in their 10 games. 9 of which they won. Matt Show, Abington Heights Senior (out injured) says, "they have come together really well, sharing the ball has been a strong suit for us all year. Sharing the ball all around to whoever has the hot hand. Like the other night against Scranton, Robbie Lukas had the hot hand, and we get him the ball. Will and Ryan and everyone catches a hot hand we just find a way to get them the ball and let them score. “

CLARKS SUMMIT, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO