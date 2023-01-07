ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrimack, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcboston.com

1 Person Killed in NH Crash, 2 Others Injured

One person was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Ossipee, New Hampshire. State police said they responded to a report of a crash on Route 16 in Ossipee around 11 a.m. A vehicle traveling northbound on Route 16 in the area of River Pond Road reportedly crossed the centerline, striking a vehicle headed southbound.
OSSIPEE, NH
WMUR.com

1 dead after crash on Route 102 in Hudson, police say

HUDSON, N.H. — Hudson police are investigating a fatal crash on Route 102 near West Road. >> Update (1/10): The victim has been identified as a firefighter. Police said first responders began to administer life-saving measures to an injured motorcyclist when they arrived to the crash around 6 p.m.
HUDSON, NH
WMUR.com

8 people displaced after fire at Nashua home

NASHUA, N.H. — Eight people are displaced after a fire at a multi-family home in Nashua Tuesday night. Flames and smoke were seen coming from the home on Jefferson Street around 5:45 p.m. Everyone inside got out safely. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
NASHUA, NH
WMUR.com

Longtime firefighter killed in motorcycle crash on Route 102 in Hudson

HUDSON, N.H. — A firefighter was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday night in Hudson. The victim was identified as firefighter and paramedic Todd J. "Woody" Berube, 48, a member of the Hudson Fire Department since 2002, officials said. Berube, who began his career as a call firefighter in Milford, was promoted to lieutenant in Hudson in 2017.
HUDSON, NH
WMUR.com

No one hurt in Sandown house fire; cause under investigation

SANDOWN, N.H. — A quick call for help in Sandown helped crews put out a house fire Monday afternoon. Original reports said people were trapped inside the house, though fire Chief Mike Devine said no one was actually inside the home. Because of the heavy smoke and flames, he immediately called for backup.
SANDOWN, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Police arrest man twice on Saturday

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On January 7, 2023, at approximately 11:15 AM, Manchester Police responded to a Concord St address for an assault. Police learned that two males had gotten into a physical altercation. The incident escalated, and one of the males struck the other in the head with a glass bottle, causing.
MANCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

18-year-old killed in head-on Merrimack, NH crash

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A violent head-on crash in Merrimack, New Hampshire left an 18-year-old dead and several other people seriously injured, officials said. Officers responding to a reported crash on Continental Boulevard by Bailey Court around 7 p.m. Friday determined that a 2010 Chrysler minivan crossed the center line and hit a 2018 Jeep Compass.
MERRIMACK, NH
WMUR.com

Crews battle fire at warehouse in Dover

DOVER, N.H. — Crews responded to a fire at a warehouse in Dover on Sunday. Firefighters said it started around 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the warehouse on Industrial Park Drive. Officials said no one was hurt. It's not yet clear how much damage was done.
DOVER, NH
WMUR.com

Accomplice in Smart murder asks for sentence reduction

MANCHESTER, N.H. — One of Pamela Smart's teenage accomplices is asking to cut his sentence short for good behavior. Vance Lattime was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for his role in the killing of Gregg Smart. He was released on parole in 2005 and has remained on parole since.
MANCHESTER, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy