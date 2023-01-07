Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
1 dead, 2 hurt in crash on Route 16 in Ossipee, state police say
OSSIPEE, N.H. — One person is dead after a crash on Route 16 in Ossipee on Tuesday morning, according to New Hampshire State Police. The crash occurred before 11 a.m. near Pine River Pond Road. The crash led to the closure of Route 16 in the area of the...
nbcboston.com
1 Person Killed in NH Crash, 2 Others Injured
One person was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Ossipee, New Hampshire. State police said they responded to a report of a crash on Route 16 in Ossipee around 11 a.m. A vehicle traveling northbound on Route 16 in the area of River Pond Road reportedly crossed the centerline, striking a vehicle headed southbound.
WMUR.com
1 dead after crash on Route 102 in Hudson, police say
HUDSON, N.H. — Hudson police are investigating a fatal crash on Route 102 near West Road. >> Update (1/10): The victim has been identified as a firefighter. Police said first responders began to administer life-saving measures to an injured motorcyclist when they arrived to the crash around 6 p.m.
whdh.com
Motorcyclist killed in Hudson, NH crash identified as active duty firefighter
HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist who was killed in a violent crash in Hudson, New Hampshire Monday night has been identified as active duty firefighter and paramedic Todd “Woody” J. Berube. According to Nashua Firefighters, Berube has been a member of the Hudson Fire Department since 2002...
WMUR.com
8 people displaced after fire at Nashua home
NASHUA, N.H. — Eight people are displaced after a fire at a multi-family home in Nashua Tuesday night. Flames and smoke were seen coming from the home on Jefferson Street around 5:45 p.m. Everyone inside got out safely. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
WMUR.com
Police arrest man wanted in connection with baby left in Manchester woods
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man who Manchester police said is connected to the Dec. 26 birth of a baby who was left in the woods has been arrested. George Theberge, 45, faces charges of felony tampering with witnesses, reckless conduct and endangering the welfare of a child. Police said...
WMUR.com
Longtime firefighter killed in motorcycle crash on Route 102 in Hudson
HUDSON, N.H. — A firefighter was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday night in Hudson. The victim was identified as firefighter and paramedic Todd J. "Woody" Berube, 48, a member of the Hudson Fire Department since 2002, officials said. Berube, who began his career as a call firefighter in Milford, was promoted to lieutenant in Hudson in 2017.
WMUR.com
No one hurt in Sandown house fire; cause under investigation
SANDOWN, N.H. — A quick call for help in Sandown helped crews put out a house fire Monday afternoon. Original reports said people were trapped inside the house, though fire Chief Mike Devine said no one was actually inside the home. Because of the heavy smoke and flames, he immediately called for backup.
manchesterinklink.com
Police arrest man twice on Saturday
MANCHESTER, N.H. – On January 7, 2023, at approximately 11:15 AM, Manchester Police responded to a Concord St address for an assault. Police learned that two males had gotten into a physical altercation. The incident escalated, and one of the males struck the other in the head with a glass bottle, causing.
WMUR.com
Investigation continues into suspicious disappearance of Massachusetts woman; children in state custody
COHASSET, Mass. — The investigation into a disappearance, which police in Massachusetts are calling suspicious, continues Wednesday, one day after police concluded their search at the home of the missing woman. Ana Walshe, 39, of Cohasset, Massachusetts, was last seen in the early morning hours of New Year's Day.
whdh.com
18-year-old killed in head-on Merrimack, NH crash
MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A violent head-on crash in Merrimack, New Hampshire left an 18-year-old dead and several other people seriously injured, officials said. Officers responding to a reported crash on Continental Boulevard by Bailey Court around 7 p.m. Friday determined that a 2010 Chrysler minivan crossed the center line and hit a 2018 Jeep Compass.
WMUR.com
Police recruits in New Hampshire required to train for potentially deadly situations
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — An investigation into the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old in Gilford is calling attention to the training officers go through to learn how to handle such situations on the job. Mischa Fay, 17, was shot and killed on Jan. 1 at his Gilford home after...
WMUR.com
Police arrest husband of missing New England woman on charge of misleading police investigation
BOSTON — The husband of a missing Massachusetts woman was arrested Sunday for allegedly misleading investigators, according to the office of Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey. Massachusetts State Police and local police took Brian Walshe, 46, of Cohasset, Massachusetts into custody after concluding they had “probable cause” to believe...
Centre Daily
Body found in NH woods in 1971 ID’d as woman never heard from after missing a flight
In 1971, Katherine Ann Alston was supposed to meet her family at an airport in Massachusetts. Her parents and siblings were moving to Texas, “where her father’s family was from,” according to a Jan. 9 news release posted on Facebook by New Hampshire State Police. The 26-year-old...
WMUR.com
Extra police presence expected at Pelham Elementary School after note found in locker
PELHAM, N.H. — There will be a bigger police presence at Pelham Elementary School Wednesday after a handwritten threat was found inside a vacant locker Tuesday afternoon. Police said the note was a vague threat that implied there was a "bomb." Police and K-9s searched the school and nothing...
WMUR.com
Crews battle fire at warehouse in Dover
DOVER, N.H. — Crews responded to a fire at a warehouse in Dover on Sunday. Firefighters said it started around 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the warehouse on Industrial Park Drive. Officials said no one was hurt. It's not yet clear how much damage was done.
WMUR.com
Manchester police chief blasts Londonderry officers who dropped homeless man off in Queen City
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester's chief of police is sending a message to police departments in other parts of New Hampshire: Stop sending homeless people to the Queen City. The strong words came after News 9 Investigates discovered that Londonderry police dropped a man off in Manchester over the weekend who had nowhere to go.
WMUR.com
Man accused of stealing money, cigarettes during Christmas morning burglary at New Ipswich store
NEW IPSWICH, N.H. — A New Ipswich man is facing felony charges after a Christmas morning burglary at the New Ipswich Market. According to New Hampshire State Police, store workers reported that someone smashed out a window and stole a large sum of money and cigarettes. Surveillance footage helped...
Officials release names of NH officers involved in fatal shooting of teen
On Saturday, the New Hampshire Attorney General released the names of the two Gilford Police officers who were involved in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Mischa Fay, who police say was armed with a knife. On Jan. 1, two Gilford police officers received a report at 9:52 p.m. of a...
WMUR.com
Accomplice in Smart murder asks for sentence reduction
MANCHESTER, N.H. — One of Pamela Smart's teenage accomplices is asking to cut his sentence short for good behavior. Vance Lattime was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for his role in the killing of Gregg Smart. He was released on parole in 2005 and has remained on parole since.
