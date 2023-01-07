Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major retail store opens new location in New HampshireKristen WaltersNashua, NH
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Rumford School's Determined Comeback from Devastating Roof DamageRachel PerkinsRumford, ME
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ManchesterTed RiversManchester, NH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From NashuaTed RiversNashua, NH
Related
WMUR.com
Snow, mix, and rain system expected to develop toward end of week in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Clear and seasonably cold conditions are expected overnight with a sunny and chilly Wednesday to follow. Another messy system is expected Thursday into part of Friday. Temperatures will be single digits and teens Tuesday night under fair skies and a lighter breeze. >> Weather alerts. Sun...
bestattractions.org
Budget Things to Do in Keene, New Hampshire
There are plenty of fun things to do in Keene, New Hampshire. You can find several parks and natural areas to explore and enjoy, from Beaver Brook Falls to the Chesterfield Gorge Natural Area. There are also many historical sites to check out, including Stonewall Farm. Keene is full of history and outdoor activities and is a great place to visit all year. You can hike, go bowling, or visit museums, all within easy access from the city.
Teatotaller in Somersworth, NH, Transforming Into Recovery-Friendly Restaurant
Teatotaller serves up good vibes in the form of boba tea and drag shows in Somersworth, New Hampshire, and has been referred to by many as a queer oasis. It is so beloved that they actually opened a second location in Concord a few months back. Emmet and the Teatotaller...
WCAX
Bed, Bath and Beyond closing 2 stores in our region
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Two stores in our area are closing as Bed, Bath and Beyond teeters on the edge of bankruptcy. The retail giant says it’s shuttering stores in Plattsburgh, New York, and Keene, New Hampshire. The news comes on the heels of disappointing holiday sales. The retailer...
WMUR.com
Video: Bald eagle goes ice fishing on lake in Hollis
VIDEO: A bald eagle was spotted snacking on Silver Lake. The u local user used a spotting scope to get an up-close look of the bird.
ABC6.com
Next storm on the map
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Our next round of wet weather is scheduled for Thursday night and Friday. It will once again be rain with a very wet day to end the work week. For now, high pressure is building in to deliver plenty of clear sky through Wednesday. Temperatures by day will continue to be above normal/mild. At night it’s as expected in January. Any time there’s a clear sky in this month, it’s pretty likely we’ll see teens and 20s. When there’s a snow cover, it can be even colder than if there is none. Our ground isn’t even frozen yet. Read more on snow below!
WMUR.com
Problem with timer caused Newfields' Seabrook Station siren to go off by mistake Monday
NEWFIELDS, N.H. — The fire department in Newfields said there was no emergency Monday night even though the town's Seabrook Station siren went off around 6:30 p.m. A problem with the siren's timer used to conduct weekly tests is being blamed. The town said steps are being taken to...
Sandown, New Hampshire, Family Loses Home of 26 Years to Fire
Firefighters were hindered by hoarding conditions during a fire at a Sandown house Monday afternoon. The fire was first reported around 12:15 p.m., and especially heavy on the right side of the house on North Road when firefighters arrived, according to Sandown Fire Chief Michael Devine. People were initially believed to be trapped inside the house, but Devine told WMUR no one was inside the house at the time of the fire.
WMUR.com
Mega Millions players in New Hampshire win more than $250K in prizes in Tuesday drawing, including $30K winner
CONCORD, N.H. — The latest Mega Millions drawing led to no jackpot winner again, though plenty of New Hampshire players came out ahead. In all, Granite Staters won more than $250,000 in prizes, including a $30,000 winner at Nashua Shell in Nashua, a $10,000 winner at Homestead Grocery and Deli in Amherst and a $10,000 winner at the Circle K in Bedford. Meanwhile, two $1 million tickets were sold in Massachusetts.
WMUR.com
Manchester passengers face lingering delays after flights halted nationwide
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Delays and cancellations continued Wednesday at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport after all departures across the country were halted because of a massive computer failure. The FAA ordered the nationwide ground halt early Wednesday morning because of a problem issuing "notice to air missions," which includes key safety...
60-Year-Old Dover, New Hampshire, Business Damaged by Fire
A smokey fire burned at an industrial building in Dover Sunday night that took several hours to clean up. The fire on Industrial Park Drive was reported by drivers at around 5:30 p.m. when they saw smoke and fire coming from the building that houses North East Cutting Die around 5:30 p.m., according to Dover Fire Chief Michael McShane. Fire was shooting through the roof of the metal 100' X 100' building when the first firefighters arrived, leading to all off-duty personnel to be called in.
WMUR.com
People trigger 2 avalanches at Mount Washington, officials say
MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H. — There were two avalanches caused by humans in Tuckerman Ravine this weekend, according to the Mount Washington Avalanche Center. Officials said they are still looking into exactly what happened, but they said both "wind slab" avalanches happened in the mountain’s left gully. No one...
WMUR.com
UNH graduate dead after chairlift accident in Utah
PARK CITY, Utah — A University of New Hampshire graduate is dead after being ejected from a chairlift during an accident at the Park City Mountain Resort in Utah. Police said it happened Monday morning at the resort when a tree fell onto a lift cable and shook the chairlift Christian Helger was sitting on.
WMUR.com
Winning Lucky for Life ticket sold in Manchester
CONCORD, N.H. — One New Hampshire player won Thursday's Lucky for Life prize. The golden ticket was sold at Convenience Plus on Roundstone Drive in Manchester. The winner now has a choice of taking $25,000 dollars a year for life or a one-time cash payment of about $390,000. The...
WMUR.com
Crews battle fire at warehouse in Dover
DOVER, N.H. — Crews responded to a fire at a warehouse in Dover on Sunday. Firefighters said it started around 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the warehouse on Industrial Park Drive. Officials said no one was hurt. It's not yet clear how much damage was done.
Seabrook Station Siren Goes Off by Mistake in Newfields, New Hampshire
A Seabrook Station alarm that went off Monday evening in Newfields was a mistake because of a timer. Newfields Police said they are aware of the activation around 6:30 p.m., and said it a test that is normally scheduled for Saturday afternoon. "Emergency management officials are working to resolve the...
Major retail store opens new location in New Hampshire
A major retail store chain recently opened a new location in New Hampshire. Read on to learn more. This weekend the LEGO Store held a grand opening event for its first New Hampshire store location in Nashua.
Market Basket opening new store in Massachusetts this week
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — Market Basket is launching a new store in Massachusetts later this week. The Tewksbury-based grocery chain is opening Market Basket #93 at 200 Hartford Turnpike in Shrewsbury on Friday, according to the store’s website. The store boasts a Market Kitchen and Market Cafe in addition...
Crews find woman lost while searching NH woods for decorative branches
SALISBURY, N.H. – New Hampshire Fish and Game crews were able to locate a woman who got lost in the woods while looking for pine branches and pieces of wood to use for home décor.The 54-year-old woman's husband dropped her off Friday along Warner Road in Salisbury, N.H. around 3:50 p.m.The woman's husband stayed in the car and waited. When nightfall arrived and his wife did not return, the man began searching but was unsuccessful. Conservation officers and New Hampshire State Police troopers responded to help search. Because it snowed Friday, there were fresh tracks that led crews to the woman about a mile from where she had started.The woman, who was cold and wet but not hurt, was brought back to the road around 6:30 p.m. She told search crews that she did not know how to get back to her husband, and had no light source."Even though you might be planning for a quick outing, be prepared for the unexpected by bringing extra food, water, clothing and lights," Fish and Game said.
SNOWFALL FORECAST: Tracking wintry weather in western Massachusetts
22News is working for you with what you need to know about conditions before you head out the door Friday morning.
Comments / 0