El Paso, TX

KVIA

StormTrack Weather: Beautiful day across the Borderland

Good Morning! It will be a beautiful day with calm winds, sunny skies, and temperatures in the mid and upper 60s. KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy conditions this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting warm conditions to continue, before a storm system moves through mid week. This system is expected to produce strong winds and slightly cooler weather by the end of next week. Here is a look at your 9 day forecast:. For...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Gorgeous, Warmer Sunday; Powerful Winds & Dust Mid-Week — Your 9-Day Forecast

The cold front definitely arrived early Saturday morning with thick clouds and a dramatic sunrise as captured by Cari Medeiros of Las Cruces in the picture below. We had a few raindrops here and there but nothing major. Tonight, the skies will be clear, and the temperatures will be colder. We’ll drop to 31 at the airport. Here’s your forecast…
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Pedestrian struck by train early Monday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers responded to a pedestrian struck by a train at 2:30 a.m. near Chico and Birch on Monday. EPPD says the individual was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and is expected to survive. No further information is available, this is a developing story. For local and breaking news, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Rollover crash on U.S. 54 leaves shattered glass on roadway

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A semitruck was involved in a rollover crash at U.S. 54 at Fred Wilson this morning according to Fire officials. Apparently, the truck was carrying glass which spilled onto the roadway. The crash is blocking the right to lanes and traffic is being diverted to Hercules due to the crews […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Seriously? The Best Burrito In Texas Is Not In El Paso?

According to the folks at MSN.com, the burrito bragging rights in Texas do not go to El Paso. Not only is the "best" burrito in Texas not made in El Paso, it's not even made by a stand alone restaurant. It's part of a statewide chain with locations in Austin, San Antonio and Houston.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Person survives train accident in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person who was struck by a train overnight is expected to survive, according to El Paso police. The unidentified person was struck by a train on Piedras in central El Paso around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning. The person was taken to the hospital...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

One person injured after train struck in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A person was struck by a train in central El Paso according to El Paso Police department. The individual was transported to the hospital and expected to survive. The incident happened at 2:36 a.m. on Chico and Birch streets. Piedras North and Southbound were blocked at Elm. This is a […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso man dies after ejection on I-10 Sunday morning

UPDATE: Early Sunday morning, Special Traffic Investigators responded to a vehicle collision at I-10 West and MM 24. The initial investigation revealed that 23-year-old Angel Barraza-Karnes was driving a Ford Mustang at a high rate of speed and lost control of the vehicle. According to officials, Barraza and two passengers were in the vehicle. The […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Single El Pasoans May Have Felt the Effects of Dating Sunday

Yesterday was known as "Dating Sunday," and if you saw more matches than normal on your dating apps, here's why. At the beginning of November every year, people discuss the beginning of "cuffing season," a time when people look for that special someone to cuddle up with during the cold winter months. Plenty of unhappy couples will stay together during the holidays just to not face awkward questions from family and friends about where their partners are.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Stabbing reported in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police are responding to a report of a stabbing at 1600 Yandell in central El Paso. According to preliminary reports, the call came in at 2:36 p.m. The victim is described as a man in his 20s. This is a developing news story....
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso’s Helen of Troy cutting 10% of global workforce

EL PASO, Texas -- Helen of Troy, the only publicly-traded company headquartered in El Paso, said it is laying off ten percent of its global workforce. Helen of Troy is the maker of OXO, Hydro Flask and other brand-name products. The company's third-quarter fiscal report shows the company is starting...
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

"The Moonlit Path" a novel by Peter Goodman

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with poet, fictionist, photographer, Sunday columnist, lawyer, and radio commentator, Peter Goodman, about his new novel. – “The Moonlit Path,” a fictional journal of a 32-year-old woman living in...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

#9OT Basketball Scoreboard: Week 1, 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school basketball season in El Paso is officially underway with plenty of games taking place on Friday night. BOYS TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Pebble Hills 44 Montwood 35 F Del Valle 48 Coronado 42 F ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Eastlake 49 F Socorro 30 F Eastwood 50 F […]
EL PASO, TX

