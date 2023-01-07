BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We had a TERRIFIC Tuesday, but big changes are in store for the remainder of the work week!. Expect clouds to overtake our region by early Wednesday morning. A few light showers are possible through early Wednesday afternoon. However, Thursday is the main soaker this week. Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day could produce heavy downpours and wind gusts up to 35 mph. A few strong-to-isolated severe thunderstorms are possible Thursday morning (a Marginal Risk for severe is up). Temperatures will be well above normal sitting at a high in the lower 60s by Thursday afternoon.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 20 HOURS AGO