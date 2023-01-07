Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBKO
Purples’ Turner Buttry returns to Bowling Green to be presented 2022 Kentucky Mr. Basketball ring
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - While he is now a part of the Eastern Kentucky Colonels basketball program, Turner Buttry returned to Bowling Green Tuesday night as he was welcomed by family, fans, and former teammates/coaches in recognition of his time at Bowling Green High School and presented his 2022 Kentucky Mr. Basketball ring.
WBKO
Barren County releases ‘sizzle reel’ highlighting tourism, community
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren Inc. just released a sizzle reel that highlights the area’s tourism and all the community has to offer. The video depicts various parts of the whole county, from Mammoth Cave to Barren River Lake. Barren County Judge Executive Jamie Bewley Byrd says the...
WBKO
Sports Connection, 1-8-23
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy New Year! Kaden Gaylord-Day is back with Brian Webb as district play is here and it’s time to get to the nitty gritty of High School Basketball. They are joined by two first year head coaches. First is Glasgow Lady Scotties head coach Kelsey Kirkpatrick. Later it’s Logan County head coach Josh Frick.
WBKO
MLK holiday activities to begin Jan. 11 at SKyPAC
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Jan. 16 is Martin Luther King Jr. day, a federal holiday that marks the birth of Martin Luther King Jr. and is usually observed on the third Monday of every January. This year, the MLK Jr Planning Committee has several events planned, leading up to,...
WBKO
Sunshine is kicking off the work week!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, that sun will gradually start to shine bringing temperatures in the upper 40s by this afternoon. The clouds will slowly start to work into the area overnight and into Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be filled with mostly sunny skies and temperatures well above normal!...
WBKO
WKU announces 2023 football schedule
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Football has released its 2023 schedule. After playing the first college football game of 2022 in August, WKU will wait until September to open the 2023 campaign when it plays host to South Florida on Saturday, Sept. 2. This will mark the eighth meeting...
WBKO
Local tourism and hospitality honored at inaugural SKY Hospitality Star Awards
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some of the best in local hospitality and tourism gathered at the Sloan Convention Center to be celebrated at the inaugural SKY Hospitality Star Awards. “These awards are to thank the people that worked so hard during the pandemic, during the shutdown days, and directly...
WBKO
Barren County schools mourning loss of music teacher
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police have released details about a two-vehicle collision involving a Hart County School bus on Friday, Jan. 6. A treasured member of Barren County schools died in that crash. “We were saddened to hear that we lost one of our very own,” said...
WBKO
Hart County family offers reward for safe return of stolen dog
HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A family in Hart County is asking for answers after one of their dogs was reportedly stolen out of their front yard in broad daylight. Like any dog owner, the Layton’s love for their dogs knows no bounds. “They’re family,” said Cheyenne Layton....
WBKO
Christi Shores named KMEA 2022-2023 Middle School Teacher of the Year
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Christi Shores has been named 2022-2023 Middle School Teacher of the Year by the Kentucky Music Educators Association (KMEA). “I teach music because I know its value is beyond these walls,” Shores said. “I know these kids are going to have experience in making music with their friends that is going to last a lifetime through because I lived it too and so I want to pass that on.”
WBKO
Ohio Co. couple celebrates 72 years of marriage
HARTFORD, Ky. (WBKO) - Dean and Carl Burton have been together for 72 years. They met at a church revival. Initially, Mrs. Burton was not all that charmed. “After church, he asked to take me home one night and I said, ‘no,’ said Dean. “He asked the next...
WBKO
Kentucky’s first-ever recovery tattoo and piercing shop hosts recovery yoga free to community members
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Bowling Green’s newest and only addict recovery tattoo and body piercing shop is giving back to the sober living community. The merge between Alchemy Arts and Clean Line Tattoos are two businesses based on the idea that their space is a place where healing and recovery can happen.
WBKO
Boil Water Advisory issued for City of Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The City of Brownsville has issued a boil water advisory. Officials said that D&R Construction hit a water line while working on a construction project. “It is necessary to issue a boil water advisory for residences and businesses located on the south side of the system...
WBKO
Light showers Wednesday, heavier rain and storms Thursday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We had a TERRIFIC Tuesday, but big changes are in store for the remainder of the work week!. Expect clouds to overtake our region by early Wednesday morning. A few light showers are possible through early Wednesday afternoon. However, Thursday is the main soaker this week. Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day could produce heavy downpours and wind gusts up to 35 mph. A few strong-to-isolated severe thunderstorms are possible Thursday morning (a Marginal Risk for severe is up). Temperatures will be well above normal sitting at a high in the lower 60s by Thursday afternoon.
WBKO
Cloudy with isolated showers today, storms arrive Thursday morning!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Much colder to finish the week!. Expect clouds to overtake our region by early Wednesday morning. A few light showers are possible through early Wednesday afternoon. However, Thursday is the main soaker this week. Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day could produce heavy downpours and wind gusts up to 35 mph. A few strong-to-isolated severe thunderstorms are possible Thursday morning (a Marginal Risk for severe is up). Temperatures will be well above normal sitting at a high in the lower 60s by Thursday afternoon.
WBKO
Ohio County couple celebrates 72nd wedding anniversary
Local tourism and hospitality honored at inaugural Sky Hospitality Star Awards. Simpson Co. Planning and Zoning Commission approves changes for $70M project. The latest news and weather.
WBKO
Simpson Co. Planning and Zoning Commission takes a step toward development project
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Simpson County Planning and Zoning Commission has approved zoning changes for a proposed $70 million development project in Franklin, Kentucky. The project, led by developer Ashwani Sarvaria, plans to feature a four-story hotel, convention center, multiple businesses, and residential buildings. While the project has a long way to go before breaking ground, community members say that the development could be transformative for residents as well as the city’s tourism industry.
Comments / 0