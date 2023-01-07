TCU RB Kendre Miller making progress, questionable for CFP final

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — TCU is hopeful that star running back Kendre Miller will be available to play on Monday night in the College Football Playoff championship game.

The team’s leading rusher, with 1,399 yards and 17 touchdowns, suffered a right knee injury in TCU’s upset victory over Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal, but has been making progress. He took part in practice on a limited basis on Thursday, coach Sonny Dykes told reporters upon the Horned Frogs’ arrival in California on Friday afternoon.

“Kendre did a little bit of work [on Thursday] that he hadn’t done and responded well to it,” Dykes said. “I don’t think his status has changed, he’s still questionable. It depends on how he feels over the next 24 hours. We’ll have a pretty good idea at this time [on Saturday].”

In Miller’s absence, senior Emari Demercado ran for a career-high 150 yards and a touchdown against Michigan. But getting Miller back would obviously be a major boost for TCU against Georgia’s second-ranked rushing defense.

Miller isn’t the only significant injury that is worth monitoring. There are also questions of whether standout Georgia tight end Darnell Washington and offensive tackle Warren McClendon will play. Washington suffered a lower left leg injury in the first quarter of the Peach Bowl semifinal against Ohio State. McClendon didn’t play in that game due to a sprained knee, snapping his streak of 37 consecutive starts.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart has said he’s “hopeful” Washington will be able to play. Washington has caught 27 passes for 426 yards and two touchdowns this season as part of a dynamic two tight end alignment with Brock Bowers. As for McClendon, it sounds as if he is making progress.

“Warren McClendon has been working,” Smart said. “He’s felt a lot better this week in terms of what he can do from previous weeks.”

Dykes, who is coaching in the four-team playoff for the first time, is in favor of the expanded 12-team playoff that is set to arrive for the 2024-25 season.

“Look, you can’t help but look at how much fun it’s going to be when we get to that 12,” the TCU coach said. “And it’s going to be like everything else, it’s going to be a work in progress. And there’s going to be some things that I’m sure we don’t like about that.

“But at the end of the day, the best thing [is], it’s going to include more people. And I’m a big believer in inclusion. And so I think it’s going to be a good thing.”