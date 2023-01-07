ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Fantasy football: Geno Smith a top QB add for Week 18 title matchups

By Fantasy Alarm
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

In fantasy football , there is no day more exciting than draft day. Whether you are gathering with friends and family or simply drafting online at home, there is always a high level of excitement. You have new teams, new players to root for and, as always, the smack-talking camaraderie we all enjoy.

But as exciting as the draft can be, the real work it takes to build a successful championship run is done on the waiver wire. This season was no different, as savvy waiver claims throughout the year became the cornerstone of many championships.

If you followed the usual fantasy standard of waiting on quarterbacks in your draft, then you are very much aware of how important the waiver wire was this year. Between poor play and injuries, quarterbacks such as Russell Wilson, Matthew Stafford and Trey Lance were incredible disappointments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LESc1_0k6W7A2s00
Geno Smith

Fortunately, we found an unsung hero in Geno Smith. The former cast-off beat out Drew Lock for the starting job in Seattle, went on to throw for more than 4,000 yards with 29 touchdowns and had the fifth-most fantasy points among quarterbacks. To say that he saved numerous fantasy seasons would be an understatement.

see also
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LV2Kr_0k6W7A2s00 Fantasy Insanity Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is Madman’s fantasy football MVP

We also found tremendous help at the running back position throughout the year. Smith’s teammate, Kenneth Walker, was drafted by some, dropped by many and turned into a top waiver claim when he took over the full-time job for the Seahawks.

You also had Dameon Pierce of the Texans — who, before injuring himself later in the year, proved to be the bell-cow back everyone needed.

But, of course, if you’re looking for a late-season heroes for the fantasy playoffs, then check out Jerick McKinnon and Cam Akers.

McKinnon wasn’t even on radars late in the year (he averaged 6.5 in PPR the first 12 weeks), and has scored seven TDs in the past five games (23.2 in that span). Akers was drafted, but then dropped early on, only to rush for more 400 yards and three touchdowns during the fantasy playoffs.

Even the wide receiver position had some strong waiver claims — Zay Jones, Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins and Joshua Palmer. At various points during the season, each one of these players helped bring several fantasy players much-needed victories.

That is further proof that leagues are not won or lost at the draft. Between injuries and just general player turnover in the NFL, but it is your waiver-wire work that brings home the bacon. The draft only brings you halfway. The waiver wire brings you to the promised land.

Howard Bender is the VP of operations and head of content at FantasyAlarm.com . Follow him on Twitter @ rotobuzzguy and catch him on the award-winning “Fantasy Alarm Radio Show” on the SiriusXM fantasy sports channel weekdays from 6-8 p.m. Go to FantasyAlarm.com for all your fantasy sports advice, player projections , injury updates , and more.

Comments / 1

Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

Tua Tagovailoa ruled out for Dolphins’ Wild Card matchup against Bills

Tua Tagovailoa will not be returning for the Dolphins’ wild-card game against the Bills. Miami head coach Mike McDaniel ruled the third-year quarterback out of the playoff matchup on Wednesday, as he has not been cleared for football activities after suffering multiple concussions this season – most recently in the Week 16 game against the Packers. “It’s very frustrating for Tua,” McDaniel told reporters, according to The Palm Beach Post. “He wants to be with his team for the playoffs.” Teddy Bridgewater, the team’s backup quarterback, appears unlikely to be ready to play as well after suffering a finger injury the following...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
152K+
Followers
72K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy