Effective: 2023-01-12 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-12 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Okanogan County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO NOON PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 8 inches with the highest totals in the Upper Methow Valley. * WHERE...Twisp, Methow, Mazama, Loup Loup Pass, Winthrop, and Conconully. * WHEN...From 1 AM to Noon PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.

OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA ・ 2 HOURS AGO