ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Wenatchee Area by NWS

Effective: 2023-01-12 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-12 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wenatchee Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO NOON PST THURSDAY FOR THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS AROUND WENATCHEE AND CHELAN * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected for the higher elevations around Wenatchee and Chelan. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 4 inches, and up to 1 inch below 1000 feet. Ice accumulations around a light glaze to a few hundredths. * WHERE...Number 1 Canyon, Pangborn Airport, Chelan, and Number 2 Canyon. * WHEN...From 1 AM to Noon PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Chelan County, Western Chelan County by NWS

Effective: 2023-01-12 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-12 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Chelan County; Western Chelan County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO NOON PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 to 6 inches valleys and 4 to 9 inches in the mountains. Ice accumulations around a light glaze to a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Plain, Holden Village, Stevens Pass, Stehekin, and Leavenworth. * WHEN...From 1 AM to Noon PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy