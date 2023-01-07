Effective: 2023-01-12 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-12 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wenatchee Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO NOON PST THURSDAY FOR THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS AROUND WENATCHEE AND CHELAN * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected for the higher elevations around Wenatchee and Chelan. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 4 inches, and up to 1 inch below 1000 feet. Ice accumulations around a light glaze to a few hundredths. * WHERE...Number 1 Canyon, Pangborn Airport, Chelan, and Number 2 Canyon. * WHEN...From 1 AM to Noon PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.

CHELAN COUNTY, WA ・ 2 HOURS AGO