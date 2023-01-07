ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelan County, WA

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Wenatchee Area by NWS

Effective: 2023-01-12 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-12 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wenatchee Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO NOON PST THURSDAY FOR THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS AROUND WENATCHEE AND CHELAN * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected for the higher elevations around Wenatchee and Chelan. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 4 inches, and up to 1 inch below 1000 feet. Ice accumulations around a light glaze to a few hundredths. * WHERE...Number 1 Canyon, Pangborn Airport, Chelan, and Number 2 Canyon. * WHEN...From 1 AM to Noon PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Okanogan Highlands, Okanogan Valley, Waterville Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2023-01-12 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-12 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Okanogan Highlands; Okanogan Valley; Waterville Plateau WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO NOON PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze. * WHERE...Badger Mountain Road, Okanogan, Omak, Mansfield, Oroville, Sherman Pass, Wauconda, Waterville, Disautel Pass, Bridgeport, Tonasket, Republic, Highway 20 Wauconda Summit, Nespelem, Boulder Creek Road, Brewster, Inchelium, and Chesaw Road. * WHEN...From 1 AM to Noon PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA

