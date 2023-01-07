Dunks for Drew: Watch live Greencastle vs. Boiling Springs, Chambersburg vs. Shippensburg 5:45 p.m. Saturday January 7

STRASBURG TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A big fire that destroyed a business in Lancaster County has been ruled accidental by Pennsylvania State Police. The fire, which sent up thick plumes of smoke that could be seen from miles away, burned at the Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in the 200 block of Hartman Bridge Road in Strasburg Township. The business is right next door to the Sight and Sound Theatres.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO