Dunks for Drew: Watch live Greencastle vs. Boiling Springs, Chambersburg vs. Shippensburg 5:45 p.m. Saturday January 7

Chambersburg roundup: Swim teams split with Carlisle
Chambersburg 113, Carlisle 55: The Trojans took first place in each event and rolled to a Mid Penn Commonwealth win over the Thundering Herd on Tuesday evening at Dickinson College. “The boys raced really well tonight,” Chambersburg coach Chad White said. “I loved to see us win the close races...
Chambersburg, January 10 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Chambersburg. The Altoona Area High School basketball team will have a game with Chambersburg Area High School on January 10, 2023, 13:30:00.
Big finish guides Trojan wrestlers over Waynesboro
CHAMBERSBURG — A three-bout winning streak midway through Tuesday night’s non-league wrestling match at CASHS Field House brought Waynesboro even with Chambersburg, 18-18, with five matches left. But the Trojans were favored in each of the final five bouts and they each came through with maximum points, getting...
Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball schedule for Jan. 10, 2023
Altoona at Chambersburg, 6:30 p.m. Cedar Cliff at Red Land, 7 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Hoops for Harmony unfolds this weekend at CASHS
A festival of high school basketball, featuring plenty of high-level players and teams — will take place this coming weekend in Chambersburg. The second Hoops For Harmony Stand Against Racism showcase will be played Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with a total of 35 games scheduled to be played. In...
Altoona guards pave way to win over Trojans
CHAMBERSBURG — Altoona came into Tuesday night’s Mid Penn Commonwealth boys basketball game against Chambersburg with a 2-9 record. The Mountain Lions apparently enjoyed playing in the CASHS Aux Gym because they thoroughly flummoxed the Trojan defense in taking a 71-66 victory Tuesday night. In Chambersburg’s first 11...
Ziobrowski and Schroy to run for Franklin County Commissioner
Franklin County Commissioner Bob Ziobrowski and Greencastle resident Cameron Schroy have announced their candidacies, as a team, for Franklin County Commissioner in the 2023 Democratic Primary. Ziobrowski has been a Franklin County Commissioner since 2008. A real estate appraiser by profession, he previously served as President of the Chambersburg School...
2023 Penn State football schedule: Games, dates, opponents
2023 Penn State football schedule: Games, dates, opponentsApril 15 Blue-White Game (2 p.m.) Sept. 2 vs. West Virginia Sept. 9 vs. Delaware Sept. 16 at Illinois Sept. 23 vs. Iowa Sept. 30 at Northwestern Oct. 7 Idle Oct. 14 vs. UMass Oct. 21 at Ohio State Oct. 28 vs. Indiana Nov. 4 at Maryland Nov. ...
Crash clears on I-283 in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash that caused delays on I-283 in Dauphin County Tuesday morning has cleared. There were delays in the southbound lanes of I-283 between Exit 2 PA-441 Lindle Road and Exits 1A, 1B, Harrisburg East Interchange I-76 Exit 247. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's...
Seven families displaced after apartment building fire in Mifflin County
LEWISTOWN, Pa. — A fire in Mifflin County left an apartment building destroyed, seven families without a home, and a firefighter suffering from minor injuries on Tuesday. Firefighters were dispatched to West Charles Street in Lewistown just before 9 a.m. to battle the flames. According to Mifflin County 911...
Dauphin County police searching for Hershey hit-and-run suspect
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Dauphin County police are searching for a suspect in a reported hit-and-run of public property. The Derry Township Police Department took a report where approximately 15 bollard lights in the center median of East Chocolate Avenue near the intersection with Ceylon Avenue were knocked down and destroyed.
Fire completely destroys Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in Lancaster County
STRASBURG TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A big fire that destroyed a business in Lancaster County has been ruled accidental by Pennsylvania State Police. The fire, which sent up thick plumes of smoke that could be seen from miles away, burned at the Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in the 200 block of Hartman Bridge Road in Strasburg Township. The business is right next door to the Sight and Sound Theatres.
Information released about New Year’s Eve pedestrian fatality in Waynesboro
Some information has been released and the investigation continues into the New Year’s Eve accident that claimed the life of a Waynesboro woman. On Jan. 9:Williamsport woman dies after struck by truck on U.S. 11. Edna Brady, 61, was crossing West Main Street from north to south in the...
Home with stunning views of Harrisburg for $1.5 million: Cool Spaces
This contemporary west shore home offers panoramic views of the Susquehanna River and Harrisburg City skyline, and beyond, even offering distant views such as Roundtop Mountain Resort in York County. Built in 2007 on more than an acre, the homeowners worked closely with an architect, and with Yingst Homes, to...
Fire rips through central Pa. business housing buffet, inn and store
A popular Lancaster County inn, restaurant and gift shop is engulfed in flames Tuesday. Firefighters around 11:49 a.m. rushed to the Hershey Farm Restaurant & Inn on the 200 block of Hartman Bridge Road, in Strasburg Township, according to county dispatch. The fire has been upgraded to a second-alarm blaze,...
Lottery sold 4 tickets worth $1M during New Year’s raffle. 2 were sold in central PA
All four tickets remain unclaimed as of Monday afternoon. Check out the winning numbers.
Perry County home heavily damaged in Monday morning fire
LIVERPOOL, Pa. — Five people have been displaced by a fire that heavily damaged a home in Perry County Monday morning, authorities said. Multiple fire companies responded to battle the blaze, which occurred in Liverpool. Firefighters also had to deal with windy conditions that accelerated the spread of fire....
Missing water mystery solved in Stewartsown, York County
STEWARTSTOWN, Pa. — A water mystery in York County has been solved. Data showed about 150,000 gallons of water was missing from two towers in Stewartstown, and customers were asked to be on the lookout for major leaks. But officials said it turned out to be a miscalculation. It...
Early morning shooting in Lancaster sends 1 to hospital
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster City Police Department is investigating a shooting. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, the gunfire came from the 100 block of Laurel Street at 2:10 a.m. on Jan. 9. Dispatch reports that one person was taken to the hospital. There is no additional word...
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
