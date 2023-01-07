ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greencastle, PA

Dunks for Drew: Watch live Greencastle vs. Boiling Springs, Chambersburg vs. Shippensburg 5:45 p.m. Saturday January 7

thesportspage.blog

Chambersburg roundup: Swim teams split with Carlisle

Chambersburg 113, Carlisle 55: The Trojans took first place in each event and rolled to a Mid Penn Commonwealth win over the Thundering Herd on Tuesday evening at Dickinson College. “The boys raced really well tonight,” Chambersburg coach Chad White said. “I loved to see us win the close races...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

Big finish guides Trojan wrestlers over Waynesboro

CHAMBERSBURG — A three-bout winning streak midway through Tuesday night’s non-league wrestling match at CASHS Field House brought Waynesboro even with Chambersburg, 18-18, with five matches left. But the Trojans were favored in each of the final five bouts and they each came through with maximum points, getting...
WAYNESBORO, PA
thesportspage.blog

Hoops for Harmony unfolds this weekend at CASHS

A festival of high school basketball, featuring plenty of high-level players and teams — will take place this coming weekend in Chambersburg. The second Hoops For Harmony Stand Against Racism showcase will be played Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with a total of 35 games scheduled to be played. In...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

Altoona guards pave way to win over Trojans

CHAMBERSBURG — Altoona came into Tuesday night’s Mid Penn Commonwealth boys basketball game against Chambersburg with a 2-9 record. The Mountain Lions apparently enjoyed playing in the CASHS Aux Gym because they thoroughly flummoxed the Trojan defense in taking a 71-66 victory Tuesday night. In Chambersburg’s first 11...
ALTOONA, PA
WGAL

Crash clears on I-283 in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash that caused delays on I-283 in Dauphin County Tuesday morning has cleared. There were delays in the southbound lanes of I-283 between Exit 2 PA-441 Lindle Road and Exits 1A, 1B, Harrisburg East Interchange I-76 Exit 247. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's...
FOX 43

Dauphin County police searching for Hershey hit-and-run suspect

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Dauphin County police are searching for a suspect in a reported hit-and-run of public property. The Derry Township Police Department took a report where approximately 15 bollard lights in the center median of East Chocolate Avenue near the intersection with Ceylon Avenue were knocked down and destroyed.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Fire completely destroys Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in Lancaster County

STRASBURG TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A big fire that destroyed a business in Lancaster County has been ruled accidental by Pennsylvania State Police. The fire, which sent up thick plumes of smoke that could be seen from miles away, burned at the Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in the 200 block of Hartman Bridge Road in Strasburg Township. The business is right next door to the Sight and Sound Theatres.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Perry County home heavily damaged in Monday morning fire

LIVERPOOL, Pa. — Five people have been displaced by a fire that heavily damaged a home in Perry County Monday morning, authorities said. Multiple fire companies responded to battle the blaze, which occurred in Liverpool. Firefighters also had to deal with windy conditions that accelerated the spread of fire....
PERRY COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Missing water mystery solved in Stewartsown, York County

STEWARTSTOWN, Pa. — A water mystery in York County has been solved. Data showed about 150,000 gallons of water was missing from two towers in Stewartstown, and customers were asked to be on the lookout for major leaks. But officials said it turned out to be a miscalculation. It...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Early morning shooting in Lancaster sends 1 to hospital

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster City Police Department is investigating a shooting. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, the gunfire came from the 100 block of Laurel Street at 2:10 a.m. on Jan. 9. Dispatch reports that one person was taken to the hospital. There is no additional word...
LANCASTER, PA
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA

