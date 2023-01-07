Girls Basketball Scores and Stats from Friday, January 6th
Girls Scores
Corner Conference
East Mills 54, Sidney 51
Essex 50, Griswold 39
Stanton 66, Hamburg 18
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston 57, Denison-Schleswig 49
Harlan 49, St. Albert 33
Atlantic 35, Kuemper Catholic 24
Glenwood 59, Shenandoah 42
Lewis Central 57, Clarinda 31
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 49, Bedford 23
Martensdale-St. Marys 65, Central Decatur 24
Nodaway Valley 79, Lenox 41
East Union 47, SE Warren 40
Raccoon River Conference
Carlisle 57, Carroll 52
Gilbert 60, Boone 26
North Polk 67, Bondurant-Farrar 30
Winterset 38, ADM 26
Rolling Valley Conference
Ar-We-Va 53, Boyer Valley 49
Glidden-Ralston 67, Coon Rapids-Bayard 53
Woodbine 85, West Harrison 15
Exira-EHK 64, Paton-Churdan 19
West Central Activities Conference
Panorama 68, Ogden 35
ACGC 50, Madrid 10
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 30, Tri-Center 24
Logan-Magnolia 54, Riverside 26
Underwood 41, Treynor 38
IKM-Manning 56, Audubon 24
Non-Conference
Fremont-Mills 54, Red Oak 22
Thomas Jefferson 35, Nebraska City (NE) 22
Girls Stats
Atlantic
Class 3A #15 Atlantic won a defensive battle with Kuemper Catholic behind 15 points from Patyn Harder and 10 for Aubrey Guyer. The Trojans won 35-24.
Exira-EHK
The Spartans bounced back from Thursday’s loss to Woodbine with a 64-19 decision over Paton-Churdan. Quinn Grubbs posted 18 points, Jaelynn Petersen 16, and Makenzie Riley 14. Emma Stream had 17 of the 19 Rocket points.
Griswold
McKenna Wiechman had 15 points and Abby Gohlinghorst scored 14 in a 59-39 loss to Essex.
Nodaway Valley
The Wolverines had a lot to cheer about with junior Lindsey Davis topping 1,000 career points and freshman Izzy Eisbach posting a new career high. Eisbach scored 30 points and Davis had 24. Nodaway Valley defeated Lenox 79-41. A 30-9 3rd quarter put the game out of reach.
Stanton
The Viqueens jumped out to a 19-2 lead after one quarter and beat Hamburg 66-18. Hannah Olson had 19 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 steals. Leah Sandin contributed 16 points and 7 steals.
