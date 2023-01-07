Girls Basketball Scores and Stats from Friday, January 6th

Girls Scores

Corner Conference

East Mills 54, Sidney 51

Essex 50, Griswold 39

Stanton 66, Hamburg 18

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Creston 57, Denison-Schleswig 49

Harlan 49, St. Albert 33

Atlantic 35, Kuemper Catholic 24

Glenwood 59, Shenandoah 42

Lewis Central 57, Clarinda 31

Pride of Iowa Conference

Mount Ayr 49, Bedford 23

Martensdale-St. Marys 65, Central Decatur 24

Nodaway Valley 79, Lenox 41

East Union 47, SE Warren 40

Raccoon River Conference

Carlisle 57, Carroll 52

Gilbert 60, Boone 26

North Polk 67, Bondurant-Farrar 30

Winterset 38, ADM 26

Rolling Valley Conference

Ar-We-Va 53, Boyer Valley 49

Glidden-Ralston 67, Coon Rapids-Bayard 53

Woodbine 85, West Harrison 15

Exira-EHK 64, Paton-Churdan 19

West Central Activities Conference

Panorama 68, Ogden 35

ACGC 50, Madrid 10

Western Iowa Conference

AHSTW 30, Tri-Center 24

Logan-Magnolia 54, Riverside 26

Underwood 41, Treynor 38

IKM-Manning 56, Audubon 24

Non-Conference

Fremont-Mills 54, Red Oak 22

Thomas Jefferson 35, Nebraska City (NE) 22

Girls Stats

Atlantic

Class 3A #15 Atlantic won a defensive battle with Kuemper Catholic behind 15 points from Patyn Harder and 10 for Aubrey Guyer. The Trojans won 35-24.

Exira-EHK

The Spartans bounced back from Thursday’s loss to Woodbine with a 64-19 decision over Paton-Churdan. Quinn Grubbs posted 18 points, Jaelynn Petersen 16, and Makenzie Riley 14. Emma Stream had 17 of the 19 Rocket points.

Griswold

McKenna Wiechman had 15 points and Abby Gohlinghorst scored 14 in a 59-39 loss to Essex.

Nodaway Valley

The Wolverines had a lot to cheer about with junior Lindsey Davis topping 1,000 career points and freshman Izzy Eisbach posting a new career high. Eisbach scored 30 points and Davis had 24. Nodaway Valley defeated Lenox 79-41. A 30-9 3rd quarter put the game out of reach.

Stanton

The Viqueens jumped out to a 19-2 lead after one quarter and beat Hamburg 66-18. Hannah Olson had 19 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 steals. Leah Sandin contributed 16 points and 7 steals.