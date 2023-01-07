Former Ruston quarterback Donnie Aultman spends New Year at Rose Bowl

Northeast Louisiana was represented at the Rose Bowl, on Monday.

Former Ruston quarterback, Donnie Aultman, officiated the ‘Grandaddy of them All’ on New Year’s Day. No. 9 Penn State defeated No. 7 Utah, 35-21.

Aultman who spends Saturdays in the Fall on collegiate sidelines, served as a judge on the officiating crew.

The former Bearcat helped lead the 1990 team to a 15-0 record and a state championship over Catholic-Baton Rouge.