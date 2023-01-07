ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

Former Ruston quarterback Donnie Aultman spends New Year at Rose Bowl

By Chris Demirdjian
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V0ZSj_0k6W69Hb00

Northeast Louisiana was represented at the Rose Bowl, on Monday.

Former Ruston quarterback, Donnie Aultman, officiated the ‘Grandaddy of them All’ on New Year’s Day. No. 9 Penn State defeated No. 7 Utah, 35-21.

Aultman who spends Saturdays in the Fall on collegiate sidelines, served as a judge on the officiating crew.

The former Bearcat helped lead the 1990 team to a 15-0 record and a state championship over Catholic-Baton Rouge.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyArkLaMiss

Talon Talk: ULM hoops set to make history on Thursday; Warhawk women’s Emma Merriweather is honored by Sun Belt

Welcome to our latest ‘Talon Talk’, sponsored by the Sam Spurgeon Law Firm. In a jam? Call Sam at 318-222-2224. History will be made, Thursday, when ULM welcomes their friends from Lafayette inside Fant-Ewing Coliseum. The 2,000th game in Warhawk history will tip-off. History has not been too kind for the Warhawks in their rivalry […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

City of Ruston officially announces Buc-ee’s new location in the city

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the City of Ruston officially announced that Buc-ee’s will be locating its newest travel center in Ruston, La. According to officials, the newest location will be the first-ever Buc-ee’s in the state of Louisiana. The travel center will also bring a great economic impact to Northeast […]
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

A quick history of Buc-ee’s

Call it your favorite gas station or heavenly rest stop or the only place to get a Dr Pepper Icee and Beaver Nuggets. Just don’t you dare call it a truck stop. What has become a staple for travelers in the Southeast originally started as a humble 3,000 square foot store in Lake Jackson, Texas in 1982 by Arch Alpin III. Alpin named the first store “Buc-ee’s” in homage to his lab Buck, and the store still stands as an historic monument as a precursor to his successful convenience store empire. Shortly afterward in 1985, Alpin partnered with Don Wasnek to launch a second store in Lake Jackson, as well.
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Farmerville Foster Farms donates 400K chickens to Louisiana food banks

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — During the last weeks of 2022, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry transported approximately 400,000 pounds of chicken to food banks throughout the state of Louisiana. The chicken was donated by Foster Farms, which operates in Farmerville, La. The donated chicken will be distributed by Louisiana food banks through regular […]
FARMERVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Fox 14 Your Morning News: Michelli (MLK Celebration)

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Fox 14 Your Morning News, this month the City of Monroe will hold its 44th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. birthday salute. The event will take place at the Jack Howard Theater on January 17, 2023, at 10:00 AM. For more information on this event, watch the video above.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe family to be featured on Family Feud

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — During weekdays, Family Feud is watched by millions throughout the nation for the game show’s competitiveness and joyous atmosphere. On Wednesday, February 22, 2023, Ark-La-Miss viewers will be able to cheer on a family that is from the West Monroe area, the Soigner family. Be sure to tune in to […]
WEST MONROE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Buc-ee's may finally be coming to Louisiana. Here's where it will be

Buc-ee's, the giant travel center with an obsessive following and toothy beaver mascot, may finally be coming to Louisiana with plans in the works to build one of its stores known for clean bathrooms, cheap gas and smoky brisket in Ruston on Interstate 20. Ruston's City Council will vote on...
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

ULM School of VAPA to host first annual Louisiana Horn Day on January 21st

MONROE La (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, January 21, 2023, the University of Louisiana Monroe School of Visual and Performing Arts will be hosting its First Annual Louisiana Horn Day. This event is free and will feature horn and horn-playing performances, masterclasses, and exhibits. Brett Hodge, Principal Horn of the Omaha Symphony and Third Horn of […]
MONROE, LA
KTBS

Sign announces new Ford dealership coming soon to I-49 area

NATCHITOCHES, La. - Keep an eye peeled for the sign on a hill around the Natchitoches exit for I-49 and you’ll see the exciting news: a new Jimmy Granger Ford dealership out at the interstate corridor. Owner Jimmy Granger said he’s excited to continue offering the wonderful Natchitoches community first-class sales and service and is looking forward to doing so in a first-class building.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

68K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy