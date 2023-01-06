ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Donald Trump has stated that his status as president at the time of the January 6 uprising should shield him from prosecution for all crimes in which he is implicated. Former United States President Donald Trump asserted that because he was the sitting President at the time of the January 6 insurrection, he should be free from being prosecuted for any of the crimes in which he is being implicated in.
Biden urges Congress to pass bipartisan tech legislation in WSJ op-ed

President Joe Biden called on members of Congress Wednesday to set aside partisan differences and pass groundbreaking legislation to rein in Big Tech, focusing on digital privacy, antitrust and the industry's liability shield, Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. In a Wall Street Journal op-ed, Biden said that despite...
US border authorities roll out updated pursuit policy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. border authorities announced changes to their policy for pursuing smugglers and other crime suspects on Wednesday, following an extensive review and criticism by immigrant advocates who pointed to cases in which passengers died when drivers fled law enforcement. Customs and Border Protection announced the...
