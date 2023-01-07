Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major League Baseball Star Has Career End Due To Blood ClotsOnlyHomers
Opinion: ‘Homeless McDonald's’ exists on Colfax, tooDavid HeitzDenver, CO
DougCo officials sworn in, start terms of officeMike McKibbinDouglas County, CO
The Disappearance of LaShaya StineTawana K WatsonAurora, CO
Denver City Council may decriminalize jaywalkingDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’
The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WPXI
James Harden's grueling usage is over as his role has changed, but 1 goal remains: a championship
DETROIT — Perhaps James Harden was playfully annoyed at Doc Rivers comparing his current game to Magic Johnson. The Philadelphia 76ers coach called Harden a “scoring Magic Johnson” in reference to balancing scoring and facilitating. But even with the context, Harden wanted it made clear he’s his...
WPXI
Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Dennis Schroder headlines priority waiver wire adds for Week 13
Week 13 of the fantasy basketball season is upon us, and, like every Monday, I'll break down several players who are less than 50 percent rostered in Yahoo fantasy basketball leagues and should be considered in lineups. But before we get to this week's waiver pickups, here are the games played by each team in Week 13.
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WPXI
Heat set NBA record with 40-for-40 night at free throw line, capped off with Jimmy Butler game-winner
The Miami Heat set an NBA record for free throws made without a miss on Tuesday, and it needed every single one of them. Facing the Oklahoma City Thunder at home, the Heat went an unprecedented 40-for-40 from the charity stripe in a 112-111 win. The record-breaker came in dramatic fashion, as Jimmy Butler posted an and-1 with 12.9 seconds remaining and down by two points.
WPXI
Magic F Jonathan Isaac set to return more than 2 years after a serious ACL injury
There's a real chance the Orlando Magic could get veteran forward Jonathan Isaac back before the end of this season, more than two years after he tore his ACL during the NBA's COVID-19 bubble season in Walt Disney World. Isaac will reportedly play at least one game for the Magic's...
Lamar Jackson still absent during open portion of practice
Lamar Jackson was again absent from practice during the portion open to reporters
WPXI
NFL betting: Double-digit underdogs in the playoffs have not fared well lately
By the time you get to the NFL playoffs there shouldn't be any double-digit point spreads. These teams are the best of the best. But it happens. Sometimes a mediocre team sneaks in. Other times, a team that built a strong record early in the season is fading hard by playoff time. Injuries factor in.
Comments / 0