Denver, CO

The Comeback

Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’

The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
WPXI

Heat set NBA record with 40-for-40 night at free throw line, capped off with Jimmy Butler game-winner

The Miami Heat set an NBA record for free throws made without a miss on Tuesday, and it needed every single one of them. Facing the Oklahoma City Thunder at home, the Heat went an unprecedented 40-for-40 from the charity stripe in a 112-111 win. The record-breaker came in dramatic fashion, as Jimmy Butler posted an and-1 with 12.9 seconds remaining and down by two points.
MIAMI, FL

