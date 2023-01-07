Read full article on original website
Memphis Rapper Known for Hit Song with Newboyz Arrested in Utica Ny.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Joseph Putrello The New Jadakiss Of Utica Ny Coffee.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Lillian Cooper Apts Utica New York Reports Unhealthy Living Conditions.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Her Relative Called With Information About Her Missing Daughter. Then Their Other Family Member Shot Him In The HeadThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUtica, NY
Local Animal Shelter is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenVernon Center, NY
WKTV
SCORES 1-10-23: New Hartford's Philipkoski breaks program's all-time scoring record in TVL Colonial win over Proctor
Zach Philipkoski scored 32 points to break Spartans' all-time scoring record (1,417). Now has 1,420 in career. Cooperstown 65, Mt. Markham 56 (OT) Erica Sloan registered 100th career point with third period goal. (6) Hamilton 4, Nazareth 1. Colgate 5, Syracuse 2. ** - Game highlights included in attached video.
WKTV
Mohawk Valley mourns loss of generous businessman, Eugene Romano
Many in the Mohawk Valley are mourning the loss of F. Eugene Romano, a prominent businessman and philanthropist, who recently passed away. Romano founded Pacemaker Steel in Utica in 1956 at just 27 years old. He also went on to help form Special Metals Corporation. After making millions in the...
WKTV
Classes have begun for MVCC Learning in Retirement winter semester
ROME, N.Y. -- Classes have begun for the winter semester, at the Mohawk Valley Institute for Learning in Retirement in Rome. Classes officially began Monday at MVCC's Rome campus located on Floyd Ave. Many new courses and workshops were offered including Acrylic Landscape Painting, Music with your Computer, Snow Shoes and much more.
WKTV
Its not too late to apply for MVCC spring semester
UTICA, N.Y. -- Mohawk Valley Community College announced Monday, as of now it is offering multiple opportunities for students to apply and enroll for the upcoming spring semester, which officially begins on Jan. 18. Some of those opportunities include a one-on-one admissions appointment, campus tours and information sessions. The school...
WKTV
State police searching for runaway teen from Remsen
REMSEN, N.Y. – New York State Police are searching for a runaway teen from Remsen who hasn't returned home since Jan. 8. Police say 15-year-old Taylor Diehl left her house on Sunday and has not been back since. She is suspected to be staying with friends in Utica. Anyone...
WKTV
Oneida YMCA offering physical education program for homeschool families
ONEIDA, N.Y. -- The Oneida YMCA is inviting homeschool families to their 'Home Zone: Homeschool Physical Education' 12-week program. The program includes activities like team sports and staff-led games. The sessions begin on Feb. 1 and run every Wednesday from 1-2 p.m. through Apr. 19. “Home Zone is designed to...
WKTV
'1776' the musical coming to The Stanley in February
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Broadway Theatre League of Utica announced ticket sales are now open for its premiere of '1776.'. The musical showcases a turning point in American history from Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus, the directors of the show. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster or by calling 315-724-4000....
WKTV
NY Mills Feed Our Vets moves to Broad Street in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. -- Feed Our Vets has left New York Mills and moved to Broad Street in Utica. The new location will open Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. Last year, the pantry helped over 6,800 vets and their families. The new location comes with more space and upgraded amenities such as new chairs and TVs for the vets to use while waiting to collect their items. The space is opening thanks to donations made by major local businesses. The space was purchased, meaning the pantry no longer has to rent which is a major milestone for them.
WKTV
MVCC names new dean of School Of Humanities
UTICA, N.Y. -- Mohawk Valley Community College announced Monday, the appointment of Jessica Wilkie as dean of the School of Humanities. Wilkie's appointment was confirmed at the Board of Trustees' meeting held on Nov. 21. As dean she will be responsible for setting the intellectual engagement standards as well as academic integrity and accomplishment for the School of Humanities. She will also provide leadership and create a plan for her school that will support the needs of employees and students.
WKTV
Immigration story hour Friday at the Oneida County History Center
UTICA, N.Y. -- An Immigration Story Hour will be held at the Oneida County History Center on Friday. Kids of all ages are welcome to attend in celebration of immigration with an Ellis Island-themed story hour, beginning at 10:30 a.m. The event was created together with the Utica Public Library....
WKTV
UPD investigating shooting on 1500 block of Oneida Street
UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica Police are investigating a shooting that took place on the 1500 block of Oneida Street near Clinton Place Tuesday night. Calls came in shortly before 7 p.m. Utica Police tell NEWSChannel 2 that when they arrived the victim was gone. However, multiple shell casings were found in a driveway.
WKTV
Utica man charged with menacing police
Utica police say a man pointed what appeared to be a BB gun at officers during a call on Dudley Avenue over the weekend. Man accused of menacing Utica police officers with replica BB gun. A man was arrested on Jan. 6 after Utica police say he pointed a replica...
WKTV
Comedian Dane Cook coming to Turning Stone this April
VERONA, N.Y. – Comedian Dane Cook will return to Turning Stone Resort and Casino this spring for his only scheduled show in New York. He will perform on April 16 at 7 p.m. in the Event Center. Cook, 50, has been performing standup comedy since the 1990s but grew...
WKTV
Chadwicks residents react to Word of Life fire
CHADWICKS, N.Y.-- It was around 10 p.m. Sunday night when parish life director at St. Patrick’s and St. Anthony's church Kathy Poupart noticed something strange next door. "I heard a vehicle drive through and I try to be really conscious of the property because I essentially watch over the campus and I noticed a light on, I looked out the window and there was a car parked, it might have already been police but I wasn't taking any chances, so I called 911," she said.
WKTV
IDA moves to appeal court decision saying they cannot take 411 Columbia Street
UTICA, N.Y. – The Oneida County Industrial Development Agency board met and moved to appeal a court decision that said they can not take 411 Columbia Street in Utica by eminent domain. The court ruling favors Bowers Development who argued the IDA didn't have the authority to take the...
WKTV
Spreading 'Erin's Light' in Utica
CFLR teamed up with Utica police Tuesday to hand out care packages to those struggling with homelessness and recovery. Erin's Light provides hope for those struggling with addiction recovery. The Center for Family Life and Recovery (CFLR) and members of the Utica Police Department traveled around Utica Tuesday to spread...
WKTV
Crews battle fire at former Word of Life Church
CHADWICKS, N.Y.--Firefighters in Chadwicks battled a fire at the former Word of Life Church Sunday night. Crews were first dispatched around 10 p.m. for a possible structure fire. When they arrived, they found a fire in the basement. Crews from multiple fire departments including Willowvale, New Hartford, Sauquoit and Yorkville...
WKTV
Man accused of menacing Utica police officers with replica BB gun
UTICA, N.Y. – A man was arrested on Jan. 6 after Utica police say he pointed a replica of a Sig Sauer BB gun at officers. Police were called to a home on the 1100 block of Dudley Avenue around 11:45 p.m. after someone reported finding a handgun. When...
WKTV
Erin's Light provides hope for those struggling with addiction recovery
UTICA, N.Y. – The Center for Family Life and Recovery (CFLR) and members of the Utica Police Department traveled around Utica Tuesday to spread “Erin’s Light” while delivering care packages to those struggling with homelessness and addiction recovery. Erin’s Light is an initiative that encourages family...
WKTV
Sculpture Space seeking artists for residency program
Sculpture Space is searching for the brightest and most innovative sculpting talent in the world to come and spend some time in the City of Utica through their residency program. Sculpture Space seeking artists for residency program. Sculpture Space is searching for the brightest and most innovative sculpting talent in...
