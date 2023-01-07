ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

Lady Cards drop first game of season to visiting Mounties

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater lost their first game of the season to Jackson Northwest 50-46 in a battle of league-leading teams Tuesday night at the Coach Floyd Eby Gymnasium. The game was evenly played throughout. Coldwater led 6-5 after the first quarter; the game was tied 21-21 at...
COLDWATER, MI
Number of large items collected by Republic in Coldwater went up during 2022

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – More large items were picked up by Republic Waste Services in the City of Coldwater during 2022 compared to the previous year. City Manager Keith Baker told the Coldwater City Council on Monday night there were 3,509 large items picked up at the curb by Republic in 2022 which was 291 more than in 2021.
COLDWATER, MI
BUSINESS BEAT: BCAR donates funds to Tommy’s House

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Every year, members of the Branch County Association of Realtors® get together for their annual Christmas Party and Live Benefit Auction. Members and their guests showed just how generous they are this year and because of their generosity BCAR has chosen a few local organizations to pay it forward to.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
OBITUARY: Ann Patricia Marchant

Ann Patricia Marchant, 81, of Quincy passed away peacefully Saturday, January 7, 2023 at her home. In following her wishes burial has taken place at Oak Grove Cemetery and no formal services are planned. The family was cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home. Ann was born while a WWII air...
QUINCY, MI

