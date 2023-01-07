Read full article on original website
Lady Cards drop first game of season to visiting Mounties
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater lost their first game of the season to Jackson Northwest 50-46 in a battle of league-leading teams Tuesday night at the Coach Floyd Eby Gymnasium. The game was evenly played throughout. Coldwater led 6-5 after the first quarter; the game was tied 21-21 at...
Number of large items collected by Republic in Coldwater went up during 2022
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – More large items were picked up by Republic Waste Services in the City of Coldwater during 2022 compared to the previous year. City Manager Keith Baker told the Coldwater City Council on Monday night there were 3,509 large items picked up at the curb by Republic in 2022 which was 291 more than in 2021.
BUSINESS BEAT: BCAR donates funds to Tommy’s House
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Every year, members of the Branch County Association of Realtors® get together for their annual Christmas Party and Live Benefit Auction. Members and their guests showed just how generous they are this year and because of their generosity BCAR has chosen a few local organizations to pay it forward to.
OBITUARY: Ann Patricia Marchant
Ann Patricia Marchant, 81, of Quincy passed away peacefully Saturday, January 7, 2023 at her home. In following her wishes burial has taken place at Oak Grove Cemetery and no formal services are planned. The family was cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home. Ann was born while a WWII air...
BUSINESS BEAT: Craft Out Loud! store in downtown Coldwater going out of business
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A downtown Coldwater business that opened in June of 2020 will be closing the doors in the near future. The owners of Craft Out Loud! at 67 West Chicago have announced “with great sadness” on their Facebook page the store will be closing.
Coldwater City Council formally approves 3-point-6 acre east side rezoning
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A proposal to rezone 3-point-6 acres of vacant land west of U.S. 12 and Fiske Road from A-1 One Family Residential District to C-4 General Business District was given final approval by the Coldwater City Council on Monday night. A positive recommendation to the Coldwater...
City of Bronson agrees to sell two acres to Cronkhite Vault for future project
BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – The Bronson City Council approved a sales agreement on Monday night with Cronkhite Vault for the sale of two acres of City owned property on Industrial Avenue. The land will be used for a future project Cronkhite has planned. The land is just east of...
