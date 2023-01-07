Read full article on original website
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Kareem Abdul Jabbar slams Tucker Carlson for spreading false information about Damar Hamlin's incident
Kareem Abdul Jabbar bashed Charlie Kirk and Tucker Carlson for using Damar Hamlin’s tragic incident to create controversy
Look: Football World Surprised By Stetson Bennett's Decision
When it mattered most, Stetson Bennett of the Georgia Bulldogs led his program to its second consecutive national championship. The 65-7 rout was the sort of performance that left viewers- including ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit- completely lost for words. The 25-year-old passed for 304 yards ...
Tom Brady looking at horrific financial situation
While Tom Brady’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will continue for at least one more game and his NFL career may or may not continue beyond this season, it’s safe to say it hasn’t been the best year for his personal life. Along with his marriage...
Damar Hamlin raising money for Cincinnati trauma center: 'I want to give back ... the love'
Damar Hamlin is selling T-shirts to benefit the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was treated after his shocking on-field collapse.
Lamar Jackson still absent during open portion of practice
Lamar Jackson was again absent from practice during the portion open to reporters
'Terio at Popeyes' kid, now a CFB player, offered NIL deal
Dieunerst Collin is embracing the meme that launched him to fame as a nine-year-old by seeking an NIL deal.
FTX bankruptcy judge terminates Miami Heat arena naming rights deal
A federal bankruptcy judge reportedly moved Wednesday to terminate the naming rights agreement between Miami-Dade County and cryptocurrency exchange FTX for the Miami Heat's arena.
Aubrey Huff deletes misogynistic tweet about ex-Giants teammate
It took former San Francisco Giants first baseman and failed San Diego-area school board candidate Aubrey Huff less than a month to tweet something misogynistic about a former teammate after he returned to the platform. Twitter permanently suspended Huff in August 2021 for repeatedly violating its policies on COVID-19 misinformation, about 18 months after the Giants disinvited him from a 10th anniversary celebration of the 2010 World Series winners for his "unacceptable tweets." ...
