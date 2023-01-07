Read full article on original website
Photo gallery: John Marshall defeats Weir, 49-29
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — Photo gallery from John Marshall’s 49-29 win over Weir. JM improved to 11-3 with the victory. (Photo gallery courtesy of Robert Ovies Sports Photography)
George Washington outlasts Huntington in 2OT to remain unbeaten, 86-83
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In 40 minutes of basketball, neither George Washington or Huntington led by more than seven points. The Patriots outscored the Highlanders 16-13 in the second overtime period to remain unbeaten with an 86-83 victory in a matchup between two of the state’s top teams. “That’s...
‘We need the will to win’: West Virginia to battle Baylor with both teams pursuing first Big 12 victory
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia and Baylor are each looking to avoid an 0-4 start in Big 12 play when the two teams battle at 7 p.m. Wednesday inside the WVU Coliseum. That’s one of several intriguing storylines in the matchup, which will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
Strong third quarter helps West Virginia roll past TCU, 77-45
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s start to Tuesday’s game against TCU helped ensure the Mountaineers led throughout the matchup. Yet it was the way the Mountaineers opened the second half that cemented the outcome and allowed them to pull away from the Horned Frogs for a 77-45 victory to give head coach Dawn Plitzuweit her first Big 12 home win.
Mason County woman killed in Route 35 collision
WINFIELD, W.Va. — An accident on U.S. Route 35 in Putnam County left a Mason County woman dead and a Putnam County man severely injured Monday night. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton released the name of the woman killed in the crash Tuesday as Lois Lee Slater, 80 of Point Pleasant.
Three Guys Before The Game – Jayhawk Funk – Baylor Preview (Episode 432)
After losing to No. 2 Kansas on Saturday, West Virginia is now 0-3 in Big 12 play. A loss Wednesday at home to Baylor would be a massive setback for the Mountaineers. In this episode, the “Guys” discuss what went wrong against the Jayhawks and what must go right against the Bears.
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Kanawha County
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold in Kanawha County before Tuesday night’s drawing in the multi-state lottery game. The West Virginia Lottery announced Wednesday the ticket was sold at the Corridor G Tiger Mart on Sand Plant Road in South Charleston. The...
WVU Medicine adds capacity at the Fairmont Gateway Clinic
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — WVU Medicine has officially opened the $1.5 million expansion at the Fairmont Gateway Clinic. Clinic Manager Michelle Wilson said the urgent care will move into the new portion and expand adult and pediatric primary care and specialty care. “It was a shell space in the clinic...
Bill Gates talks up West Virginia’s potential for new energy development
Bill Gates, the tech giant who has taken a big interest in energy initiatives, says West Virginia is primed for new opportunities. “There’s a big transition taking place,” Gates said at an appearance in Charleston, describing a shift to increasingly efficient batteries, compact and safer nuclear production facilities and more.
WorkForce West Virginia reveals new facility, initiatives to help fill jobs
CHARLESTON, W.Va. –The state’s workforce development agency is ready to use space in an old department store in hopes of getting more West Virginians back to work. WorkForce West Virginia announced the Jobs Connect Center and Work4WV initiatives Tuesday. Both will be operated out of Workforce’s new headquarters at the former Elder Beerman location at the Shops of Kanawha in Kanawha City.
State GOP set to celebrate November victories
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On the eve of the first day for the new legislative session, West Virginia Republicans are taking time to celebrate their success from last November. The Republican party plans to gather to recognize their accomplishments Tuesday evening at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. West Virginia...
Farmington woman accused of robbing Fairmont gas station
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Farmington woman has been accused of robbing a gas station in Fairmont earlier this month. Fairmont police responded to the call on Jan. 4 and found that Carolyn Chambers, 54, had told the staff of two at the gas station on Morgantown Avenue that “another male would kill them if they didn’t give up the money.”
Pennsylvania murder suspect arrested along I-79 near Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man wanted in the murder of his estranged wife in Pittsburgh suburb was arrested on I-79 near Morgantown Monday morning. Members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Task Force, the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, the West Virginia State Police, the Westover Police Department, and the Star City Police Department arrested William Fitzgerald, 50, of Pennsylvania, on I-79 northbound near the Star City exit.
Morgantown man faces multiple charges following burglary investigation
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Police in Morgantown arrested a local man who allegedly broke into a home, hit a woman in the jaw, and struck an officer while being arrested. The victim told police that Shawn Collins, 31, of Morgantown, was in her home at 9 a.m. Saturday stealing things and punched her in the jaw when she confronted him.
Pennsylvania murder suspect captured in Monongalia County
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Multiple agencies apprehended a murder suspect on I-79 northbound just outside Morgantown Monday morning. Members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Task Force, the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, the West Virginia State Police, the Westover Police Department and the Star City Police Department arrested William Fitzgerald, 50, of Pennsylvania, on I-79 northbound near the Star City exit.
Fatal crash under investigation in Putnam County
HURRICANE CREEK, W.Va. — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 35 in Putnam County Monday evening. The crash, involving a passenger vehicle and tractor-trailer, occurred at around 6:30 p.m. near the Hurricane Creek Road intersection. The wreck claimed one life and at least one...
Popular Kanawha County restaurant damaged in fire
CAMPBELLS CREEK, W.Va. — A popular Kanawha County restaurant was damaged by fire Wednesday morning. The blaze broke out at around 10 a.m. at the Dairy Winkle on Campbells Creek Road. “It was a heavy fire when they got there,” Kanawha County Office of Emergency Services Driector C.W. Sigman...
Star City sinkhole mystery solved, fix on the way
STAR CITY, W.Va. — After weeks of speculation, the source of the Star City sinkhole has been determined. West Virginia Department of Highways Deputy State Highway Engineer of Division Operations Joe Pack said crews used a dye test to isolate, then locate, the problem. “We feel as though somewhere...
Mannington man accused of animal cruelty
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Mannington man is behind bars after police say he beat and kicked a dog over a four-day period in Fairmont. Police responded to the animal abuse complaint on Jan. 7 and were told Luke Masters, 22, of Mannington, punched and kicked the dog several times and at one point pinned the dog to the floor with his foot.
Ripley man sentenced to prison time for daughter’s death
RIPLEY, W.Va. — A Jackson County man was sentenced this week to multiple years in prison after killing his infant daughter more than four years ago. Jeffrey Todd Hoskins, 29, of Ripley, was sentenced Monday after being convicted last February on charges of child abuse by a parent causing death, strangulation and involuntary manslaughter. Prosecutors were seeking a first degree murder conviction.
