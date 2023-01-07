ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storrs, CT

Huskies eager to try something new

By Adam Betz / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m6v3T_0k6W36SN00
Providence forward Ed Croswell, center, is pressured by Connecticut guard Andre Jackson Jr. (44) and forward Adama Sanogo, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Charles Krupa

STORRS — UConn men’s basketball co-captain Andre Jackson has had one game circled on his calendar since the season began: the Huskies’ Jan. 7 battle against Creighton.

"Since I've been here, we haven't beaten Creighton," the junior said following practice Friday. "So, that's something that's just always going to remind me. I've played them four times since I've been here and I'm 0-4. That's always just how I look at things."

That date has arrived and not only do the fourth-ranked Huskies hope to pick up their first-ever win over the Bluejays, they also look to snap a two-game losing streak.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Journal Inquirer

No. 4 UConn thrilled to be back in the game

STORRS — Dorka Juhász spent part of her weekend at Gampel Pavilion, but the UConn women’s basketball team’s graduate student center could only watch. The Huskies’ game with DePaul scheduled for Sunday at their on-campus home was postponed Friday after UConn was left with only six scholarship players available — one under the Big East minimum — following injuries to forwards Aaliyah Edwards and Ayanna Patterson at Xavier Thursday.
STORRS, CT
Journal Inquirer

UConn women notebook: Huskies find new date for DePaul

STORRS — It took having one of its games postponed due to not having enough healthy players available, but the UConn women’s basketball team will play back-to-back home games. The Big East announced Tuesday that the Huskies’ conference game with DePaul that was called off Sunday will be...
STORRS, CT
Journal Inquirer

Hawkins, Huskies embracing roles

Jordan Hawkins has embraced a bigger offensive role this season for the UConn men’s basketball team. At the same time, Hawkins and the rest of the Huskies have embraced another role of late: being the road villains. “I like away games. That's where you really show your toughness as...
STORRS, CT
Journal Inquirer

UConn's game at St. John's to be played

The UConn women’s basketball team has been cleared to return to action. After seeing their home game with DePaul on Sunday postponed for having only six scholarship players available, the fourth-ranked Huskies will take on St. John’s as scheduled Wednesday at 8 p.m. at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.
ELMONT, NY
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

12 Most Overrated and Underrated Tourist Spots in New England

Okay, here we go. See if you agree with this list of the most overrated and underrated tourists spots in all six of our New England states. I know it can be a touchy subject for sure, since emotions can play a big role in tourist destinations, attractions, and spots, especially in our own backyard. No one like to hear a favorite place being dissed. But I'll tell you one thing, you'll learn about attractions you probably didn't know existed, and that's what I love about this list.
MAINE STATE
Florence Carmela

The Top Ten Pizzerias In Connecticut

In the mood for pizza tonight? Would you like to know where you can get the best slice. of pizza in Connecticut? Well, if you are born and bred in the 'Nutmeg State' you know that the best pizza is defined by four very neccessary components; coal-fired brick oven baking, a crunchy slightly--charred crust, seasoned tomato sauce, and a generous sprinkling of sharp pecorino romano cheese.
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Finally, Big Y is Selling Boar’s Head in Connecticut

I saw a very familiar, yet strange, product in the deli case at the Big Y in New Milford over the weekend - Boar's Head meats. It's sad, but it stopped me in my tracks. Boar's Head? In Big Y? Have you ever asked for Boar's Head at Big Y? The answer for decades has been "No, we don't carry them". Not anymore.
NEW MILFORD, CT
Ted Rivers

5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Rhode Island

Rhode Island is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Rhode Island!
Journal Inquirer

Tech advances leaving many in CT locked out of jobs and economy

Victoria Morrell was looking to rejoin the workforce last year, but she had some reservations. A teacher for many years, Morrell knew her skills were in demand, but she didn’t feel confident using the devices and software the profession requires today. “Technology has gone so quickly from the time...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

CT lawmakers seek to ‘stabilize’ child care industry

Employers across Connecticut are having trouble filling open positions, an issue at the top of state lawmakers’ agendas as they begin this year’s legislative session. One key to enabling that workforce development agenda, some say, is shoring up the state’s child care sector. And with more money...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
8K+
Followers
263
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy