Huskies eager to try something new

STORRS — UConn men’s basketball co-captain Andre Jackson has had one game circled on his calendar since the season began: the Huskies’ Jan. 7 battle against Creighton.

"Since I've been here, we haven't beaten Creighton," the junior said following practice Friday. "So, that's something that's just always going to remind me. I've played them four times since I've been here and I'm 0-4. That's always just how I look at things."

That date has arrived and not only do the fourth-ranked Huskies hope to pick up their first-ever win over the Bluejays, they also look to snap a two-game losing streak.