Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Sierra Madre Range by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 10:24:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-11 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Sierra Madre Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches. Locally higher amounts possible for the higher peaks. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Madre Range. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Falling snow and patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Hikers and snowmobilers can easily become disoriented.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Converse County Lower Elevations, East Laramie County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 10:24:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-11 15:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Converse County Lower Elevations; East Laramie County; East Platte County; Goshen County; Niobrara County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...In Nebraska, Scotts Bluff County, Banner County, Kimball County and Cheyenne County. In Wyoming, East Laramie County. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Falling snow will create snow covered roads and slick road conditions.
Comments / 0