Effective: 2023-01-11 10:24:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-11 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Sierra Madre Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches. Locally higher amounts possible for the higher peaks. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Madre Range. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Falling snow and patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Hikers and snowmobilers can easily become disoriented.

CARBON COUNTY, WY ・ 2 HOURS AGO