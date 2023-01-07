Conley boys and girls sweep Jacksonville to stay in conference lead, JP2 sweeps Parrott and Farmville Central sweeps West Craven high school hoops

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WITN
South Central girls crush Jacksonville, Evans recently set school record for rebounds in a game
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - South Central girls took care of business on Tuesday beating Jacksonville 67-27 in Big Carolina conference action. D.H. Conley won at New Bern. Conley and South Central are tied for the conference lead and will meet Friday night. Brook Evans set the school record for rebounds...
WITN
Sports Spotlight: From her yard to 1,000 career points, Parrott Academy’s Okonkwo has grown into a star
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Parrott Academy girls basketball is having a good season with a core of seniors leading the way. Rachel Okonkwo is one of them and she recently hit a huge milestone while leading the Patriots on and off the floor. We feature her in this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight.
WITN
Locals Jones, Wilson complete transfers from ECU football, Pirates’ assistants reportedly on the move
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A couple local guys announced on social media they have completed their transfers from East Carolina football. Center Avery Jones of Havelock announced he was committed to Illinois earlier in the transfer window. He has now posted he is committed to Auburn. The Tigers announced he has officially signed Tuesday afternoon.
Goldsboro, January 10 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Goldsboro. The Sallie B Howard School For The Arts basketball team will have a game with Wayne Preparatory Academy on January 10, 2023, 13:00:00.
Fans fall victim to ticket scams leading up Jaguars game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars fans are on the lookout for game tickets after entering the Playoffs for the first time since 2017 after being the Tennessee Titans Saturday night, but they should also look out for possible scammers preying on their anticipation. One viewer called in and tipped...
WITN
Deputy back at work after basketball game stabbing
PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has revealed the name of the school resource officer stabbed with a pen at a Friday night basketball game. The sheriff’s office said it was Deputy Kelly Tate. She got one stitch and is now back on the job.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tre’Vez Johnson, former Florida DB, announces SEC commitment
Tre’Vez Johnson has found a new home, and the former Florida defensive back is staying in the SEC East. Johnson committed to Missouri on Sunday night, he announced on social media. Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz wrote on Twitter on Sunday evening, “the TIGERS are gonna hit the daily double.”
WITN
Teen in custody after gun found at Farmville Central High School
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Farmville police say an 18-year-old Farmville Central High School student is in custody and faces charges after police say the student had a handgun on campus Tuesday. Pitt County Schools says a social media post seen as a potential threat led to a modified lockdown at the...
WNCT
Candlelight vigil held for Khalil Jefferson, family
COMING UP AT 10 & 11: A candlelight vigil was held in Greenville for Khalil Jefferson and his family. Officials believe they have found his body after he went missing. Adrianna Hargrove was at the vigil and will have more on this tonight. Candlelight vigil held for Khalil Jefferson, family.
WITN
Overnight fire near brewery in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - We’re learning of a fire overnight that crews are working to contain. WITN received a tip about a brewery possibly on fire in Williamston. Williamston Fire Chief Mike Peaks tells us a fire broke out around midnight Wednesday at 420 South Haughton Street. We are told Hook Hand Brewery owns the piece of property but the fire was in a separate building two blocks up at a garage, and that it was being renovated.
North Carolina man wins $100,000 off $30 scratch-off
SELMA, N.C. (WGHP) — Rodney Brown, of Zebulon, bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Brown bought his winning 200X The Cash ticket from Selma Mart on North Pollock Street in Selma. He arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize. after required […]
WITN
More information released on student found with gun at Farmville Central High School
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police have released more information on a high school student found with a gun yesterday at a Pitt County high school. Demayjon Williams has been charged with a gun on educational property, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a concealed gun. Pitt County Schools...
MLK event to reward Presidential Award in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – This Monday at 10 am, the Young Women of Promise, Inc., in partnership with ENC Nonprofit Partners, Inc., will have its 13th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday celebration. Dr. Nay Malloy will deliver the keynote address for the event and Sandra Bruton Fisher, who is also a creditor’s rights paralegal […]
kiss951.com
The Food Network Says This Is North Carolina’s Best BBQ
North Carolina is known for its BBQ. There is no shortage of fantastic restaurants across the state. But if anyone is a qualified judge for the best BBQ it has to be the Food Network right? Well, they have released their pick for North Carolina’s best BBQ. The results were posted on their website in an article titled the 50 States of Barbeque . And they chose Skyling Inn in Ayden North Carolina. Here is how they described BBQ in the state and their choice:
neusenews.com
Accident involving two 18-wheelers blocks traffic at Queen and 70
Update from Lenoir County Emergency services Director Murry Stroud:. Both tractor trailers have been removed from the roadway and all lanes of Hwy 70 are back open to traffic. NC DOT has covered fluid spills with sand and motorists are advised to travel through this intersection with caution for the next few hours.
Viral tweet unites prayer warriors behind NC mom who suffered cardiac arrest
HORRY COUNTY, N.C. — A Horry County man is asking for prayers after his wife suffered a cardiac arrest early Sunday morning, ABC affiliate WPDE reported. Andrew and Alexis Prue were in Jacksonville, Florida, for a Tennessee Titans game, sharing photos of the outing hours before being hospitalized. “They...
WITN
New Bern High School upping security with metal detectors
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A high school here in the east is proactively adding security with metal detectors at its large events. Rumors of metal detectors being put into New Bern High School circulated among students on social media over the holiday break, according to sophomore Sophie Sullivan. “A...
Vigil held at NC greenway for missing 22-year-old man
Between 25-50 people from the community came out to the South Tar River Greenway on Monday to show support and comfort for the family of Kahlil Jefferson.
WITN
Eight dogs, seven cats die in Jones County house fire
JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Officials say a total of 15 pets died in a morning house fire in Jones County. Firefighters were notified just around 9:40 a.m. of the fire on Plantation Road outside of Trenton. Interim Emergency Management Director Roger Dail said no one was at home when...
WITN
Plymouth family speaks out about Washington County High School stabbing
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A family here in the east is speaking out after fights at Washington County High School left one cheerleader suspended and a student resource officer injured. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office tells WITN the deputy was stabbed with a pen, but the mother of the girl...
Comments / 0