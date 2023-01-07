ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmville, NC

Conley boys and girls sweep Jacksonville to stay in conference lead, JP2 sweeps Parrott and Farmville Central sweeps West Craven high school hoops

By Eric Gullickson
WITN
 4 days ago
WITN

Deputy back at work after basketball game stabbing

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has revealed the name of the school resource officer stabbed with a pen at a Friday night basketball game. The sheriff’s office said it was Deputy Kelly Tate. She got one stitch and is now back on the job.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tre’Vez Johnson, former Florida DB, announces SEC commitment

Tre’Vez Johnson has found a new home, and the former Florida defensive back is staying in the SEC East. Johnson committed to Missouri on Sunday night, he announced on social media. Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz wrote on Twitter on Sunday evening, “the TIGERS are gonna hit the daily double.”
COLUMBIA, MO
WITN

Teen in custody after gun found at Farmville Central High School

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Farmville police say an 18-year-old Farmville Central High School student is in custody and faces charges after police say the student had a handgun on campus Tuesday. Pitt County Schools says a social media post seen as a potential threat led to a modified lockdown at the...
FARMVILLE, NC
WNCT

Candlelight vigil held for Khalil Jefferson, family

COMING UP AT 10 & 11: A candlelight vigil was held in Greenville for Khalil Jefferson and his family. Officials believe they have found his body after he went missing. Adrianna Hargrove was at the vigil and will have more on this tonight. Candlelight vigil held for Khalil Jefferson, family.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Overnight fire near brewery in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - We’re learning of a fire overnight that crews are working to contain. WITN received a tip about a brewery possibly on fire in Williamston. Williamston Fire Chief Mike Peaks tells us a fire broke out around midnight Wednesday at 420 South Haughton Street. We are told Hook Hand Brewery owns the piece of property but the fire was in a separate building two blocks up at a garage, and that it was being renovated.
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina man wins $100,000 off $30 scratch-off

SELMA, N.C. (WGHP) — Rodney Brown, of Zebulon, bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Brown bought his winning 200X The Cash ticket from Selma Mart on North Pollock Street in Selma. He arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize. after required […]
SELMA, NC
WNCT

MLK event to reward Presidential Award in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – This Monday at 10 am, the Young Women of Promise, Inc., in partnership with ENC Nonprofit Partners, Inc., will have its 13th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday celebration. Dr. Nay Malloy will deliver the keynote address for the event and Sandra Bruton Fisher, who is also a creditor’s rights paralegal […]
GREENVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

The Food Network Says This Is North Carolina’s Best BBQ

North Carolina is known for its BBQ. There is no shortage of fantastic restaurants across the state. But if anyone is a qualified judge for the best BBQ it has to be the Food Network right? Well, they have released their pick for North Carolina’s best BBQ. The results were posted on their website in an article titled the 50 States of Barbeque . And they chose Skyling Inn in Ayden North Carolina. Here is how they described BBQ in the state and their choice:
AYDEN, NC
neusenews.com

Accident involving two 18-wheelers blocks traffic at Queen and 70

Update from Lenoir County Emergency services Director Murry Stroud:. Both tractor trailers have been removed from the roadway and all lanes of Hwy 70 are back open to traffic. NC DOT has covered fluid spills with sand and motorists are advised to travel through this intersection with caution for the next few hours.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

New Bern High School upping security with metal detectors

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A high school here in the east is proactively adding security with metal detectors at its large events. Rumors of metal detectors being put into New Bern High School circulated among students on social media over the holiday break, according to sophomore Sophie Sullivan. “A...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Eight dogs, seven cats die in Jones County house fire

JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Officials say a total of 15 pets died in a morning house fire in Jones County. Firefighters were notified just around 9:40 a.m. of the fire on Plantation Road outside of Trenton. Interim Emergency Management Director Roger Dail said no one was at home when...
JONES COUNTY, NC

