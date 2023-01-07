Jolene Rae Dilks, 35, of Fort Madison, IA, passed away at 11:19 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in Fort Madison. She was born on March 31, 1987 in Fort Dodge, IA to Danny R. & Janice K. “Lou” Morris Ross. She married Joshua L. Dilks on June 13, 2009 in Denmark, IA. She was the daycare director at Learning Tree Daycare Center and volunteered for the Lincoln School P.T.G. She was a member of the LDS Awareness Group and enjoyed camping.

