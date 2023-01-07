ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

ONE Championship announces 16-man open weight muay-Thai grand prix for $1 million

ONE Championship has big plans for the muay Thai arm of its combat sports promotion this year. Company president and CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced on Wednesday plans for a 16-man grand prix that will pay the winner $1 million U.S. All comers will be welcome, too, as the tournament will be open weight.

