Why defending champion Hideki Matsuyama isn’t expecting too much this week at Sony Open in Hawaii
Hideki Matsuyama was a little surprised to win last year at the Sony Open in Hawaii. After all he did have to shoot 63-63 on the weekend with a back-nine 31 on Sunday to force a playoff with Russell Henley, where he won on the first hole after he stuffed a 3-wood to two feet on the par-5 18th.
Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko headline LPGA season opener at Lake Nona minus six of the top 10 (including No. 1 Lydia Ko)
The field for the 2023 Hilton Grand Tournament of Champions might answer some early questions about the upcoming season. Jin Young Ko, who was plagued with a serious wrist injury late last year, will make her debut in the event Jan. 19-22, while Nelly Korda looks to continue the momentum found at the end of last year.
ONE Championship announces 16-man open weight muay-Thai grand prix for $1 million
ONE Championship has big plans for the muay Thai arm of its combat sports promotion this year. Company president and CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced on Wednesday plans for a 16-man grand prix that will pay the winner $1 million U.S. All comers will be welcome, too, as the tournament will be open weight.
