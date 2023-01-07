Friday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andale 55, Rose Hill 9
Anderson County 55, Wellsville 34
Andover 56, Goddard 26
Andover Central 48, Maize 38
Arkansas City 47, Valley Center 42
BV Randolph 68, Wetmore 6
Basehor-Linwood 47, KC Turner 12
Belle Plaine 54, Udall 40
Berean Academy 53, Hutchinson Trinity 25
Blue Valley 61, BV West 40
Bluestem 36, West Elk 33
Burden Central 36, Douglass 32
Central Plains 60, Macksville 40
Chanute 49, Pittsburg 39
Chapman 47, Clay Center 43
Cheney 42, Garden Plain 31
Clifton-Clyde 42, Axtell 17
Conway Springs 42, Chaparral 37
Cunningham 52, Kinsley 24
DeSoto 58, Topeka West 38
Derby 67, Wichita Campus 14
Doniphan West 63, Washington County 32
El Dorado 40, Wichita Collegiate 35
Elkhart 45, Sublette 36
Ellsworth 54, Republic County 25
Elyria Christian 37, Canton-Galva 18
Emporia 51, Topeka 40
Eudora 40, Baldwin 29
Eureka 65, Fredonia 27
Fairfield 44, La Crosse 24
Flinthills 34, Wichita Classical 27
Fort Scott 55, Labette County 44
Frontenac 62, Galena 38
Garden City 54, Great Bend 47
Goessel 58, Solomon 16
Goodland 51, Cimarron 29
Hanover 50, Frankfort 31
Haven 51, Pratt 44
Hays-TMP-Marian 55, Salina Sacred Heart 30
Highland Park 56, Atchison 40
Hoisington 54, Beloit 19
Holton 45, Sabetha 42
Hutchinson 56, Maize South 50
Inman 52, Burrton 22
Iola 56, Osawatomie 22
Jackson Heights 76, McLouth 41
Jefferson North 45, Valley Falls 42
KC Christian 40, Cair Paravel 26
KC Sumner 48, KC Wyandotte 32
Kapaun Mount Carmel 65, Wichita West 22
Lakeside 71, Pike Valley 43
Lawrence 66, SM Northwest 41
Liberal 59, Hays 50
Linn 48, Centralia 46
Little River 95, Peabody-Burns 4
Manhattan 47, Junction City 25
Marysville 35, Abilene 26
McPherson 48, Circle 22
Mission Valley 53, West Franklin 23
Moundridge 52, Marion 39
Nemaha Central 56, Jefferson West 27
Nickerson 53, Kingman 41
Northern Valley 49, Greeley County 46
Norton 55, Stockton 16
Olathe West 65, Olathe North 42
Olpe 53, Hartford 20
Onaga 39, Flint Hills Christian 35
Osborne 67, Lincoln 29
Ottawa 49, Tonganoxie 20
Phillipsburg 74, Russell 28
Quinter 58, Dighton 31
Remington 66, Ell-Saline 35
Riverside 40, Perry-Lecompton 18
Riverton 25, Caney Valley 23
Rock Hills 48, Chase 37
Rossville 52, Riley County 36
Rural Vista 42, Herington 19
SM South 46, SM West 43
Salina Central 41, Goddard-Eisenhower 40, 2OT
Santa Fe Trail 22, Burlington 19
Scott City 45, Hugoton 42
Shawnee Heights 49, Lansing 23
Silver Lake 59, Rock Creek 30
Smith Center 69, Ellis 68
St. Francis 38, Idalia, Colo. 37
St. James Academy 54, Bishop Miege 48
St. John 56, Ness City 48
St. Mary’s 42, Wabaunsee 22
Sylvan-Lucas 49, Tescott 25
Trego 60, Hill City 23
Veritas Christian 40, Bishop Seabury Academy 9
Wallace County 43, Rawlins County 38
Washburn Rural 56, Topeka Hayden 32
Wellington 56, Clearwater 34
Wichita Bishop Carroll 74, Wichita Northwest 43
Wichita Heights 44, Wichita East 40, OT
Wichita Southeast 74, Wichita North 25
Wilson 45, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 15
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
