Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andale 55, Rose Hill 9

Anderson County 55, Wellsville 34

Andover 56, Goddard 26

Andover Central 48, Maize 38

Arkansas City 47, Valley Center 42

BV Randolph 68, Wetmore 6

Basehor-Linwood 47, KC Turner 12

Belle Plaine 54, Udall 40

Berean Academy 53, Hutchinson Trinity 25

Blue Valley 61, BV West 40

Bluestem 36, West Elk 33

Burden Central 36, Douglass 32

Central Plains 60, Macksville 40

Chanute 49, Pittsburg 39

Chapman 47, Clay Center 43

Cheney 42, Garden Plain 31

Clifton-Clyde 42, Axtell 17

Conway Springs 42, Chaparral 37

Cunningham 52, Kinsley 24

DeSoto 58, Topeka West 38

Derby 67, Wichita Campus 14

Doniphan West 63, Washington County 32

El Dorado 40, Wichita Collegiate 35

Elkhart 45, Sublette 36

Ellsworth 54, Republic County 25

Elyria Christian 37, Canton-Galva 18

Emporia 51, Topeka 40

Eudora 40, Baldwin 29

Eureka 65, Fredonia 27

Fairfield 44, La Crosse 24

Flinthills 34, Wichita Classical 27

Fort Scott 55, Labette County 44

Frontenac 62, Galena 38

Garden City 54, Great Bend 47

Goessel 58, Solomon 16

Goodland 51, Cimarron 29

Hanover 50, Frankfort 31

Haven 51, Pratt 44

Hays-TMP-Marian 55, Salina Sacred Heart 30

Highland Park 56, Atchison 40

Hoisington 54, Beloit 19

Holton 45, Sabetha 42

Hutchinson 56, Maize South 50

Inman 52, Burrton 22

Iola 56, Osawatomie 22

Jackson Heights 76, McLouth 41

Jefferson North 45, Valley Falls 42

KC Christian 40, Cair Paravel 26

KC Sumner 48, KC Wyandotte 32

Kapaun Mount Carmel 65, Wichita West 22

Lakeside 71, Pike Valley 43

Lawrence 66, SM Northwest 41

Liberal 59, Hays 50

Linn 48, Centralia 46

Little River 95, Peabody-Burns 4

Manhattan 47, Junction City 25

Marysville 35, Abilene 26

McPherson 48, Circle 22

Mission Valley 53, West Franklin 23

Moundridge 52, Marion 39

Nemaha Central 56, Jefferson West 27

Nickerson 53, Kingman 41

Northern Valley 49, Greeley County 46

Norton 55, Stockton 16

Olathe West 65, Olathe North 42

Olpe 53, Hartford 20

Onaga 39, Flint Hills Christian 35

Osborne 67, Lincoln 29

Ottawa 49, Tonganoxie 20

Phillipsburg 74, Russell 28

Quinter 58, Dighton 31

Remington 66, Ell-Saline 35

Riverside 40, Perry-Lecompton 18

Riverton 25, Caney Valley 23

Rock Hills 48, Chase 37

Rossville 52, Riley County 36

Rural Vista 42, Herington 19

SM South 46, SM West 43

Salina Central 41, Goddard-Eisenhower 40, 2OT

Santa Fe Trail 22, Burlington 19

Scott City 45, Hugoton 42

Shawnee Heights 49, Lansing 23

Silver Lake 59, Rock Creek 30

Smith Center 69, Ellis 68

St. Francis 38, Idalia, Colo. 37

St. James Academy 54, Bishop Miege 48

St. John 56, Ness City 48

St. Mary’s 42, Wabaunsee 22

Sylvan-Lucas 49, Tescott 25

Trego 60, Hill City 23

Veritas Christian 40, Bishop Seabury Academy 9

Wallace County 43, Rawlins County 38

Washburn Rural 56, Topeka Hayden 32

Wellington 56, Clearwater 34

Wichita Bishop Carroll 74, Wichita Northwest 43

Wichita Heights 44, Wichita East 40, OT

Wichita Southeast 74, Wichita North 25

Wilson 45, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 15

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

