Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shanda Vander Ark: Mother who starved and tortured son to death appears for preliminary hearingLavinia ThompsonNorton Shores, MI
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opens in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Well-known discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Highly-rated restaurant opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Related
localsportsjournal.com
Mason County Central girls cruise past Shelby
A 25-point burst before the half by Mason County Central propelled the Spartans to a 50-24 victory over the Shelby Tigers on Tuesday. Both teams were slow out of the gate as the Spartans led after the first quarter, 9-3. Mason County Central pulled away in the second quarter increasing the lead to a score of 34-8 at halftime. They never looked back with a 50-13 lead at the end of the third quarter.
localsportsjournal.com
Cannady, Fowler lead Holton girls past North Muskegon
The Holton girls basketball team got by North Muskegon in a WMC-Rivers matchup on Tuesday, 50-33. North Muskegon led at the half, 20-17 Holton opened the second half with a 7-0 scoring run and snagged a 38-27 lead by the end of the third period. The Holton lead grew in...
localsportsjournal.com
Western Michigan Christian girls get win over Newaygo
The Western Michigan Christian Warriors girls’ basketball team picked up a road win on Tuesday evening over the Newaygo Lions, 44-31. Newaygo led 9-6 at the end of the first quarter. The Warriors posted a 15-5 scoring advantage in the second quarter to grab a 21-14 lead at halftime.
localsportsjournal.com
Kent City holds off Montague in down-to-the-wire contest
It got a little crazy down the stretch on Tuesday night as the Kent City Eagles held off the Montague Wildcats 56-53 in a nonleague boys basketball game. Kent City led by eight points heading into the fourth quarter, but the Wildcats refused to pack it in. Montague hit a pair of 3-pointers with less than 30 seconds left to trim the deficit to one point.
localsportsjournal.com
Fremont needs overtime to defeat Whitehall in girls basketball
The spectators who showed up in Fremont on Tuesday night certainly got their money’s worth. In a back-and-forth contest, the host Packers nipped the Whitehall Vikings 42-40 in overtime. Jessica Barnett scored six of Fremont’s eight points in overtime to provide the winning margin. Bennett finished with 16 points....
localsportsjournal.com
Lundquist sparks Oakridge to basketball victory over Muskegon Catholic
Oakridge Eagle Anna Lundquist left her mark on Tuesday night’s game against Muskegon Catholic. Lundquist scored 22 points and pulled down 14 rebounds and led the Eagles to a 44-27 nonleague victory over the Crusaders. Oakridge led 10-3 after one quarter and extended that out to 27-12 at the...
localsportsjournal.com
Hesperia no match for Hart girls in Tuesday night hoops action
Hart’s girls basketball team breezed to an easy 81-6 blowout of visiting Hesperia in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division on Tuesday night. Addi Hovey scored 11 of her team’s 32 first-quarter points to trigger the explosion. The Pirates kept up their solid half-court pressure defense and continued...
localsportsjournal.com
Pentwater cruises past Big Rapids Crossroads Academy
Pentwater snapped a five-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 72-21 blowout of visiting Big Rapids Crossroads Academy in the Western Michigan D League. The Falcons exploded for 27 points in the first quarter and had five players score, and strong defense keyed the team’s charge in the second period creating numerous turnovers.
localsportsjournal.com
Big Reds winning streak continues with win over Zeeland East
The Muskegon Big Reds boys basketball team started out slowly in their 62-45 OK Conference-Green win over the Zeeland East Chix on Tuesday. However, a strong second-quarter performance forced Zeeland East to play catchup the remainder of the evening. The Big Reds held a 11-8 lead after the first eight...
localsportsjournal.com
Ravenna bowling teams sweep Mason County Central
The Ravenna bowling team shut out Mason County Central at Country Lanes on Monday evening. The girls and the boys both cruised by the Spartans by a score of 30-0. Caleb Jonas and Vaughn Luce led the Bulldogs with a series of 355 and 331 respectively. Mae Mabrito led for...
localsportsjournal.com
Mona Shores girls get road win at Wyoming
The Mona Shores girls basketball team posted their second OK Green victory on Tuesday evening. The Sailors got a road win at Wyoming by a final score of 48-39. Mona Shores jumped out to a 26-18 lead at halftime. The scoring advantage continued to belong to the Sailors as they...
localsportsjournal.com
Miller scores 23 to lead Oakridge boys past Heights
The Oakridge Eagles boys basketball team got the upper hand on the visiting Muskegon Heights Tigers on Mondary, 77-64. Oakridge used a balanced scoring attack, led by Evan Miller with a game high 23 points. Ryan Cribbins finished with 12 points while Peyton Ruel and Evan Jozsa each chipped in with 11 points. Ruel had seven assists for the Eagles.
localsportsjournal.com
Sophomore duo excels in Mona Shores loss to Wyoming
Johnathan Pittman and Jordan Bledsoe combined for 39 points, but the Mona Shores Sailors dropped a 66-62 decision to the Wyoming Wolves on Tuesday night. The Sailors led 10-9 after the first quarter, but struggled in the second and third quarters and found themselves behind 38-27 at halftime. It was 48-40 at the end of the third. Wyoming increased the lead to 11 in the fourth quarter, but the Sailors battled back but came up four points short.
localsportsjournal.com
White Cloud girls get win over North Muskegon
The White Cloud Indians girls’ basketball team picked up a nonleague road win on Monday as they cruised past the North Muskegon Norsemen, 35-17. North Muskegon shot just of 8-of-41 from the field and 1-of-7 from the free-throw line. The Norse struggled offensively handling the ball as they had 20 turnovers.
localsportsjournal.com
Mona Shores bowling teams sweep Fruitport
MUSKEGON – — The Mona Shores boys and girls bowling team went 2-0 against Fruitport on Monday. Mason Kooi led the Sailors with a 124 and 218 while Fruitport’s Jray Conklin led all scorers with games of 207 and 180. The Sailors’ girls breezed by the Trojans,...
localsportsjournal.com
Lady Jayhawks overcome slow start, rout St. Clair; Miller, Fisk lead the way
The Muskegon Community College Lady Jayhawks hit the road on Saturday and returned with a 60-36 victory over the St. Clair County Skippers. Both teams got off to slow offensive starts. The teams managed just seven first-quarter points. The Skippers led 5-2 after one quarter. The Jayhawks found some offense...
localsportsjournal.com
Schlepp, Stahl lead Spring Lake past Grand Rapids West Catholic
The Spring Lake boys basketball team knocked off the rust from an 11-day break to earn an OK Blue victory on Tuesday evening. The Lakers started slow but found their energy and got by Grand Rapids West Catholic, 52-42. Both teams were neck and neck at the halftime break with...
MLive.com
Former Unity Christian standout announces college football decision date
Former Hudsonville Unity Christian and Hillsdale College standout Isaac TeSlaa will be taking his talents to the Division 1 level next season and announced via social media Sunday that he plans to make those plans official on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound wideout has collected scholarship offers from more...
saturdaytradition.com
Former MSU DB reveals in-state transfer commitment
A former Michigan State defensive back has made his transfer commitment choice. Tate Hallock, a redshirt junior, announced Monday that he would commit to Western Michigan after spending four years with the Spartans. A Grand Rapids, Michigan, native is staying in his home state and will have the chance to...
WWMTCw
Two juveniles arrested after allegedly destroying Plainwell golf course
PLAINWELL, Mich. — Two juveniles were arrested after allegedly ripping through holes six and seven with tire tracks at a Plainwell Golf Course on Nov. 26. "While charges have been filed, I cannot confirm the names of those suspects since they are juveniles," according to a statement from the Allegan County Prosecutor.
Comments / 0