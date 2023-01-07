Friday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andale 44, Rose Hill 38
Andover 67, Goddard 35
Andover Central 83, Maize 52
Arkansas City 50, Valley Center 40
Attica 73, Bucklin 42
BV Southwest 67, Spring Hill 34
Basehor-Linwood 60, KC Turner 41
Belle Plaine 64, Udall 38
Beloit 62, Hoisington 30
Blue Valley 53, BV West 39
Blue Valley 60, Wetmore 30
Burlingame 45, Madison/Hamilton 39
Burlington 77, Santa Fe Trail 59
Centralia 44, Linn 34
Chanute Christian 47, Pittsburg 45
Chaparral 48, Conway Springs 36
Cheney 52, Garden Plain 51
Cherryvale 65, Neodesha 49
Cheylin 77, Wheatland-Grinnell 39
Clay Center 67, Chapman 47
Clifton-Clyde 50, Axtell 41
Cunningham 66, Kinsley 51
Derby 55, Wichita Campus 44
Dighton 67, Quinter 63, OT
Douglass 46, Burden Central 32
Ell-Saline 60, Remington 57
Ellis 58, Smith Center 30
Ellsworth 45, Republic County 32
Eudora 73, Baldwin 54
Fredonia 74, Eureka 67
Girard 50, Columbus 40
Goddard-Eisenhower 32, Salina Central 31
Hanover 56, Frankfort 20
Haven 57, Pratt 39
Hays-TMP-Marian 62, Salina Sacred Heart 44
Highland Park 66, Atchison 47
Hugoton 80, Scott City 46
Hutchinson 64, Maize South 55
Iola 63, Osawatomie 52
Jackson Heights 47, McLouth 43
Jayhawk Linn def. Chetopa, forfeit
Junction City 53, Manhattan 46
Kapaun Mount Carmel 82, Wichita West 53
Kingman 75, Nickerson 46
La Crosse 66, Fairfield 28
Labette County 47, Fort Scott 41
Larned 76, Pratt Skyline 51
Lawrence Free State 64, Gardner-Edgerton 37
Lyons 47, Sedgwick 43
Macksville 69, Central Plains 26
Marmaton Valley 46, Oswego 43
Marysville 57, Abilene 49
McPherson 68, Circle 57
Metro Academy 63, Nevada, Mo. 43
Minneola 65, Kiowa County 57
Moundridge 65, Marion 45
Nemaha Central 53, Jefferson West 39
Newton 66, Salina South 56
Northern Valley 56, Greeley County 49
Norton 57, Stockton 6
Norwich 47, Stafford 44
Olpe 79, Hartford 32
Onaga 62, Flint Hills Christian 32
Osage City 63, Council Grove 45
Osborne 71, Lincoln 45
Ottawa 51, Tonganoxie 48
Pawnee Heights 54, Spearville 48
Perry-Lecompton 68, Riverside 42
Phillipsburg 53, Russell 47
Pike Valley 71, Lakeside 60
Rock Creek 52, Silver Lake 33
Rock Hills 56, Chase 23
Rossville 52, Riley County 33
Rural Vista 49, Herington 42
Sabetha 72, Holton 57
Shawnee Heights 76, Lansing 50
Solomon 51, Goessel 44
South Gray 84, Stanton County 35
South Haven 60, Gobles, Mich. 4
Southeast Saline 69, Minneapolis 24
St. James Academy 54, Bishop Miege 48
St. John 69, Ness City 63
St. Mary’s 67, Wabaunsee 64
Sublette 70, Elkhart 47
Sylvan-Lucas 47, Tescott 27
Topeka 40, Emporia 6
Topeka West 51, De Soto, Texas 50
Uniontown 56, Yates Center 26
Victoria 48, Otis-Bison 12
Washburn Rural 46, Topeka Hayden 36
Washington County 53, Doniphan West 33
Wellington 57, Clearwater 50
Wellsville 62, Anderson County 46
Weskan 64, Moscow 31
West Elk 78, Bluestem 25
Wichita Collegiate 77, El Dorado 53
Wichita Heights 67, Wichita East 44
Wichita Life Prep 61, Independence Home School 50
Wichita Northwest 38, Wichita Bishop Carroll 31
Wilson 62, Miltonvale 44
