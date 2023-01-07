Friday's Scores

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andale 44, Rose Hill 38

Andover 67, Goddard 35

Andover Central 83, Maize 52

Arkansas City 50, Valley Center 40

Attica 73, Bucklin 42

BV Southwest 67, Spring Hill 34

Basehor-Linwood 60, KC Turner 41

Belle Plaine 64, Udall 38

Beloit 62, Hoisington 30

Blue Valley 53, BV West 39

Blue Valley 60, Wetmore 30

Burlingame 45, Madison/Hamilton 39

Burlington 77, Santa Fe Trail 59

Centralia 44, Linn 34

Chanute Christian 47, Pittsburg 45

Chaparral 48, Conway Springs 36

Cheney 52, Garden Plain 51

Cherryvale 65, Neodesha 49

Cheylin 77, Wheatland-Grinnell 39

Clay Center 67, Chapman 47

Clifton-Clyde 50, Axtell 41

Cunningham 66, Kinsley 51

Derby 55, Wichita Campus 44

Dighton 67, Quinter 63, OT

Douglass 46, Burden Central 32

Ell-Saline 60, Remington 57

Ellis 58, Smith Center 30

Ellsworth 45, Republic County 32

Eudora 73, Baldwin 54

Fredonia 74, Eureka 67

Girard 50, Columbus 40

Goddard-Eisenhower 32, Salina Central 31

Hanover 56, Frankfort 20

Haven 57, Pratt 39

Hays-TMP-Marian 62, Salina Sacred Heart 44

Highland Park 66, Atchison 47

Hugoton 80, Scott City 46

Hutchinson 64, Maize South 55

Iola 63, Osawatomie 52

Jackson Heights 47, McLouth 43

Jayhawk Linn def. Chetopa, forfeit

Junction City 53, Manhattan 46

Kapaun Mount Carmel 82, Wichita West 53

Kingman 75, Nickerson 46

La Crosse 66, Fairfield 28

Labette County 47, Fort Scott 41

Larned 76, Pratt Skyline 51

Lawrence Free State 64, Gardner-Edgerton 37

Lyons 47, Sedgwick 43

Macksville 69, Central Plains 26

Marmaton Valley 46, Oswego 43

Marysville 57, Abilene 49

McPherson 68, Circle 57

Metro Academy 63, Nevada, Mo. 43

Minneola 65, Kiowa County 57

Moundridge 65, Marion 45

Nemaha Central 53, Jefferson West 39

Newton 66, Salina South 56

Northern Valley 56, Greeley County 49

Norton 57, Stockton 6

Norwich 47, Stafford 44

Olpe 79, Hartford 32

Onaga 62, Flint Hills Christian 32

Osage City 63, Council Grove 45

Osborne 71, Lincoln 45

Ottawa 51, Tonganoxie 48

Pawnee Heights 54, Spearville 48

Perry-Lecompton 68, Riverside 42

Phillipsburg 53, Russell 47

Pike Valley 71, Lakeside 60

Rock Creek 52, Silver Lake 33

Rock Hills 56, Chase 23

Rossville 52, Riley County 33

Rural Vista 49, Herington 42

Sabetha 72, Holton 57

Shawnee Heights 76, Lansing 50

Solomon 51, Goessel 44

South Gray 84, Stanton County 35

South Haven 60, Gobles, Mich. 4

Southeast Saline 69, Minneapolis 24

St. James Academy 54, Bishop Miege 48

St. John 69, Ness City 63

St. Mary’s 67, Wabaunsee 64

Sublette 70, Elkhart 47

Sylvan-Lucas 47, Tescott 27

Topeka 40, Emporia 6

Topeka West 51, De Soto, Texas 50

Uniontown 56, Yates Center 26

Victoria 48, Otis-Bison 12

Washburn Rural 46, Topeka Hayden 36

Washington County 53, Doniphan West 33

Wellington 57, Clearwater 50

Wellsville 62, Anderson County 46

Weskan 64, Moscow 31

West Elk 78, Bluestem 25

Wichita Collegiate 77, El Dorado 53

Wichita Heights 67, Wichita East 44

Wichita Life Prep 61, Independence Home School 50

Wichita Northwest 38, Wichita Bishop Carroll 31

Wilson 62, Miltonvale 44

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

