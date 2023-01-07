Read full article on original website
Related
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
CBS Sports
Titans' Caleb Shudak: Gets another deal with Titans
Tennessee signed Shudak to a reserve/future contract Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports. Shudak signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa this past offseason. The rookie then landed on the reserve/PUP list with an undisclosed injury in mid August, and he was not activated by Tennessee until Nov. 26. Shudak made his NFL debut Week 12 in place of injured starting kicker Randy Bullock, going 3-for-4 on field-goal attempts while converting his lone extra-point try. The 25-year-old Shudak finished the season on the team's practice squad, and he'll look for another chance to make the active roster during the 2023 offseason.
CBS Sports
Texans' Davis Mills: Resurgent effort to close season
Mills completed 22 of 38 passes for 298 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in the Texans' 32-31 win over the Colts on Sunday. He also rushed once for six yards and threw a game-winning two-point conversion pass. Mills saved his best for last, putting together his first three-touchdown...
iheart.com
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Nick Sirianni admits Jalen Hurts was 'hurting bad' in return, QB won't 'get into' injury status
PHILADELPHIA -- With home-field advantage on the line, Jalen Hurts wasn't leaving anything to chance. Come hell or high water, Hurts was going to play in a game the Philadelphia Eagles needed to win to clinch the NFC East and No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. Whether Hurts needed...
CBS Sports
Steelers end up with de facto first-round pick in 2023 NFL Draft from Chase Claypool trade with Bears
Despite completing their piece of the puzzle and beating the Browns in Week 18, the Steelers' season came to a close as they found themselves on the outside looking in on the postseason. Pittsburgh needed a win along with losses by both the Patriots and Dolphins to squeak in as the No. 7 seed in the AFC. They got a loss from New England, but Miami was able to secure a win over the Jets in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, which dashed the Steelers' hopes of a postseason berth.
CBS Sports
Lions' Maurice Alexander: Inks futures deal with Detroit
The Lions signed Alexander (ankle) to a reserve/future contract Monday, Tim Twentyman of the team's official site reports. Alexander moved back and forth between Detroit's active roster and practice squad over the first half of the season. The 25-year-old then picked up an ankle injury while making his third and final practice-squad elevation against Miami in Week 8. Alexander thus finished the 2022 campaign with one reception for seven yards over four appearances, and he'll now look to carve out a permanent spot on the active roster heading into the 2023 campaign.
CBS Sports
Giants' Luke Jackson: Joins San Fran on two-year pact
Jackson (elbow) signed a two-year, $11.5 million contract with the Giants on Monday. Per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, Jackson will take home $9.5 million between the first two years of his contract, which also includes a $7 million club option or $2 million buyout for the 2025 season. After undergoing Tommy John surgery this past April, Jackson will be a candidate to open the upcoming season on the 60-day injured list, but he should be at close to full health by around the All-Star break, if not sooner. The 31-year-old handled a pivotal role out of the bullpen for Atlanta's World Series-winning club in 2021, turning in a 1.98 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 70:29 K:BB across 63.2 frames while notching a career-high 31 holds.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Officially probable vs. Suns
Curry (shoulder) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Kendra Andrews of ESPN reports. Curry took part in practice Friday, went through another full session Monday and now appears to be on track to play for the first time since Dec. 14. If the two-time MVP does play Tuesday, it'll put an end to an 11-game streak of absences due to a left shoulder injury. Given the layoff, it's possible the Warriors could exercise caution with Curry's workload for a game or two, but fantasy managers should feel mostly comfortable locking the star guard into lineups this week. Prior to the injury, Curry was averaging 29.7 points, 7.0 assists, 6.5 rebounds and 5.0 threes over his last 20 games.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Has sixth touchdown catch
Thielen logged two receptions (on three targets) for eight yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 29-13 win versus the Bears. Thielen had a touchdown catch in the first quarter and then sat in the second half as Minnesota rested most starters ahead of the playoffs. Thielen finished the season with six touchdowns, down significantly from the 14 and 10 touchdown seasons he posted the prior two years, even though his other receiving stats were mostly similar to his previous two seasons.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Paces pass catchers in loss
Godwin brought in six of seven targets for 55 yards in the Buccaneers' 30-17 loss to the Falcons on Sunday. He also lost a fumble. Godwin paced the Buccaneers in receptions and receiving yards while checking in second in targets on a day when the starters played for only a portion of the first half. That allotment of playing time was enough for Godwin to post another solid performance, with Mike Evans' early exit due to an illness also helping his case for more targets. Godwin will head into next weekend's wild-card home playoff matchup having posted at least six grabs in all but two of 14 regular-season contests.
CBS Sports
Jets' James Robinson: Non-factor after trade to NY
Robinson finished the 2022 season with 110 carries for 425 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games split between the Jaguars and Jets. He added 11 catches for 51 yards and two touchdowns on 14 targets. Robinson got off to a strong start in Jacksonville with four scrimmage touchdowns through...
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Finally finds end zone
Golladay caught two of seven targets for 30 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Eagles. In his 26th and potentially final game for the Giants, Golladay finally got into the end zone for his first TD with the team, catching a 25-yard toss from Davis Webb late in the fourth quarter during a game in which New York was resting most of its starters. Golladay suited up for 12 games this season and finished with a 6-81-1 line on 17 targets, disastrous production relative to his cap hit of over $21 million. The 29-year-old has two more years remaining on his current deal, but it seems almost certain the Giants will cut him loose in the offseason.
CBS Sports
49ers' Javon Kinlaw: Still dealing with injury
Kinlaw (knee) was listed as a limited participant on the 49ers' injury report Tuesday. Kinlaw was activated from injured reserve Dec. 23 and played in each of the final three games of the regular season, though he's still routinely appeared on the injury report with this lingering knee injury. The 25-year-old did play 42 percent of San Francisco's defensive snaps Week 18, marking his most significant playing time since returning from IR. With fellow defensive tackle Arik Armstead (foot/ankle) also dealing with persistent injuries, it will be worth monitoring the status of these two heading into Saturday's wild-card matchup versus Seattle.
'Terio at Popeyes' kid, now a CFB player, signs NIL deal
Dieunerst Collin is embracing the meme that launched him to fame as a nine-year-old by signing an NIL deal with Popeyes.
CBS Sports
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Set to return Tuesday
Zuccarello (upper body) is expected to return for Tuesday's game against the Rangers, according to Dan Rosen of NHL.com. Zuccarello missed the Wild's previous two games because of the injury. He has 16 goals and 40 points in 37 contests this season. Now that he's healthy, he's expected to resume serving in a top-six role and serve on the top power-play unit.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Laquon Treadwell: Role evaporates in Week 18
Wasn't targeted and played just five offensive snaps in the 19-16 overtime win versus the Rams on Sunday. Treadwell combined for 101 offensive snaps and nine targets through the previous two weeks, but he spent most of his time on the bench in the must-win divisional matchup while Cade Johnson and rookie Dareke Young split the No. 3 duties. It's unclear how the snaps will be split in the wild-card game versus the 49ers on Saturday. Treadwell could be back in the mix, but it looks like head coach Pete Carroll favors Johnson and Young for now.
CBS Sports
Lions' Jermar Jefferson: Lands new deal with Detroit
The Lions signed Jefferson to a reserve/future contract Monday. Jefferson will get another chance to carve out a spot with Detroit heading into the offseason. The 2021 seventh-round pick logged 15 carries for 74 yards and two touchdowns across seven games during his rookie season, though he spent the entirety of 2022 on the practice squad before being elevated for Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Packers. Jefferson never wound up taking the field against Green Bay, though his experience with the team was still enough to earn him a new deal heading into this offseason.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Ty Fryfogle: Inks futures deal
The Chiefs signed Fryfogle to a reserve/future contract Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. Fryfogle, an undrafted rookie wideout, was waived/injured by the Cowboys in late August due to a hamstring injury and has remained a free agent since. It appears the Indiana product has moved past the issue, and he'll now have a chance to compete for a roster spot in Kansas City throughout the 2023 offseason.
Comments / 0