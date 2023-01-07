Read full article on original website
Flying out of Chicago today? All flights in the United States grounded due to FAA issueR.A. HeimChicago, IL
College Football Player Dies Suddenly On CampusOnlyHomersChicago, IL
IRS tax changes means more cash for most Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
You can't pay cash in the Portillo's drive-thru starting Jan. 16thJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Man sentenced for carjacking vehicle to transport himself to court hearingWayness TammChicago, IL
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Expected to play Tuesday
Barzal (lower body) is expected to be available to play Tuesday versus Dallas, Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now reports. Barzal returned to the top line during Monday's practice after being a late scratch for Friday's contest against Calgary. He leads the Islanders with 30 assists and 41 points in 40 games this season.
Packers' Rasul Douglas tried to snatch ball from Lions long snapper, then penalized for hitting Detroit tackle
In the final game of the 2022 regular season, Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas gave us one of the more puzzling sequences that we've seen all year. As the first half came to a close in Green Bay's Week 18 matchup with the Lions at Lambeau Field, Detroit was lining up for a field goal to draw within three before the break. As Michael Badgley was lining up for the attempt, officials began blowing their whistles to stop the play. At that point, Douglas then walked toward the line of scrimmage, got into the scrum of offensive linemen who were mostly still set, and tried to snatch the ball away from long-snapper Scott Daly.
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Season high rushing yards Week 18
Kamara posted 23 carries for 107 yards and gathered in one of two targets for three yards during Sunday's 10-7 defeat to Carolina. Kamara closed out his 2022 campaign with his second 100-yard rushing game of the season. He also matched his season high for rushing attempts, and he finished with three games of 20 or more carries over the final four weeks of the regular season. Over 15 contests, Kamara recorded 223 carries for 897 yards and two rushing touchdowns to go along with 57 receptions (on 77 targets) for 490 yards and two receiving touchdowns. While he didn't come close to matching his usual standard as a scorer, the 27-year-old running back still accumulated over 1,300 total yards for the sixth time in as many seasons. Kamara also started the 2022 campaign hampered by a rib injury, though he still handled 280 touches. These are both encouraging signs for his status as one of the top fantasy running backs heading into the 2023 campaign.
Falcons' Ra'Shaun Henry: Sticking with the Falcons
Henry signed a reserve/future contract with Atlanta on Monday. Henry was cut from the Panthers' practice squad Sept. 5 and went unsigned before joining up with Atlanta on Sept. 11. The undrafted then finished the year on the Falcons' practice squad, though he apparently made enough of an impression to earn a chance at a roster spot this offseason. Henry has yet to make his NFL debut.
Titans' Caleb Shudak: Gets another deal with Titans
Tennessee signed Shudak to a reserve/future contract Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports. Shudak signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa this past offseason. The rookie then landed on the reserve/PUP list with an undisclosed injury in mid August, and he was not activated by Tennessee until Nov. 26. Shudak made his NFL debut Week 12 in place of injured starting kicker Randy Bullock, going 3-for-4 on field-goal attempts while converting his lone extra-point try. The 25-year-old Shudak finished the season on the team's practice squad, and he'll look for another chance to make the active roster during the 2023 offseason.
Texans' Davis Mills: Resurgent effort to close season
Mills completed 22 of 38 passes for 298 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in the Texans' 32-31 win over the Colts on Sunday. He also rushed once for six yards and threw a game-winning two-point conversion pass. Mills saved his best for last, putting together his first three-touchdown...
2023 NFL Draft: Here's the ideal situation for the Bears, who hold the No. 1 overall selection
Chicago Bears fans experienced a roller coaster of emotions Sunday afternoon monitoring the Texans game against Indianapolis. The rights to the No. 1 overall selection were on the line and Houston held a two score advantage with less than one minute remaining in the third quarter. The Colts, aided by two Davis Mills interceptions, scored touchdowns on consecutive possessions to take a lead. With 50 seconds remaining, Mills found tight end Jordan Akins for what would be the game-winning touchdown.
Steelers end up with de facto first-round pick in 2023 NFL Draft from Chase Claypool trade with Bears
Despite completing their piece of the puzzle and beating the Browns in Week 18, the Steelers' season came to a close as they found themselves on the outside looking in on the postseason. Pittsburgh needed a win along with losses by both the Patriots and Dolphins to squeak in as the No. 7 seed in the AFC. They got a loss from New England, but Miami was able to secure a win over the Jets in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, which dashed the Steelers' hopes of a postseason berth.
Lions' Maurice Alexander: Inks futures deal with Detroit
The Lions signed Alexander (ankle) to a reserve/future contract Monday, Tim Twentyman of the team's official site reports. Alexander moved back and forth between Detroit's active roster and practice squad over the first half of the season. The 25-year-old then picked up an ankle injury while making his third and final practice-squad elevation against Miami in Week 8. Alexander thus finished the 2022 campaign with one reception for seven yards over four appearances, and he'll now look to carve out a permanent spot on the active roster heading into the 2023 campaign.
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Paces pass catchers in loss
Godwin brought in six of seven targets for 55 yards in the Buccaneers' 30-17 loss to the Falcons on Sunday. He also lost a fumble. Godwin paced the Buccaneers in receptions and receiving yards while checking in second in targets on a day when the starters played for only a portion of the first half. That allotment of playing time was enough for Godwin to post another solid performance, with Mike Evans' early exit due to an illness also helping his case for more targets. Godwin will head into next weekend's wild-card home playoff matchup having posted at least six grabs in all but two of 14 regular-season contests.
Buccaneers' Kyle Rudolph: Forced out versus Atlanta
Rudolph has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Falcons with a knee injury. Rudolph logged his first receiving touchdown of the season with an eight-yard score in the first half. However, his day will come to an early end after he was ruled out midway through the third quarter, leaving Ko Kieft, Cameron Brate and Cade Otton as the Buccaneers' three available tight ends for the remainder of this contest. With Tampa Bay scheduled to play during the first round of the playoffs starting next week, it will be worth monitoring Rudolph's practice activity for more clarity on this knee issue.
Giants' Luke Jackson: Joins San Fran on two-year pact
Jackson (elbow) signed a two-year, $11.5 million contract with the Giants on Monday. Per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, Jackson will take home $9.5 million between the first two years of his contract, which also includes a $7 million club option or $2 million buyout for the 2025 season. After undergoing Tommy John surgery this past April, Jackson will be a candidate to open the upcoming season on the 60-day injured list, but he should be at close to full health by around the All-Star break, if not sooner. The 31-year-old handled a pivotal role out of the bullpen for Atlanta's World Series-winning club in 2021, turning in a 1.98 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 70:29 K:BB across 63.2 frames while notching a career-high 31 holds.
Seahawks' Laquon Treadwell: Role evaporates in Week 18
Wasn't targeted and played just five offensive snaps in the 19-16 overtime win versus the Rams on Sunday. Treadwell combined for 101 offensive snaps and nine targets through the previous two weeks, but he spent most of his time on the bench in the must-win divisional matchup while Cade Johnson and rookie Dareke Young split the No. 3 duties. It's unclear how the snaps will be split in the wild-card game versus the 49ers on Saturday. Treadwell could be back in the mix, but it looks like head coach Pete Carroll favors Johnson and Young for now.
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Finally finds end zone
Golladay caught two of seven targets for 30 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Eagles. In his 26th and potentially final game for the Giants, Golladay finally got into the end zone for his first TD with the team, catching a 25-yard toss from Davis Webb late in the fourth quarter during a game in which New York was resting most of its starters. Golladay suited up for 12 games this season and finished with a 6-81-1 line on 17 targets, disastrous production relative to his cap hit of over $21 million. The 29-year-old has two more years remaining on his current deal, but it seems almost certain the Giants will cut him loose in the offseason.
Royals' Matt Beaty: Latches on with Royals
Beaty signed a minor-league contract with the Royals on Tuesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. Beaty will be invited to major-league spring training. The 29-year-old had a dreadful showing in 2022, batting .093/.170/.163 over 47 plate appearances with the Padres. Beaty had some useful stretches during his time with the Dodgers, though, and would seem to have a decent shot to crack the Royals' Opening Day roster as a part-time corner outfielder and infielder.
Cardinals' Auden Tate: Gets another deal with Cardinals
Tate signed a reserve/future contract with Arizona on Monday, Howard Balzer of GoPHNX.com reports. Tate spent the majority of the 2022 campaign on and off the Eagles' practice squad before joining up with Arizona on Jan. 4. This marked the first time in the 25-year-old's career that he did not appear in a regular-season game, and he has now accumulated 17 receptions since the 2019 season. Tate figures to compete for a depth role in this heavily stocked receiving corps.
Cardinals' Javon Wims: Inks new deal with Arizona
The Cardinals signed Wims to a reserve/future contract Monday, Howard Balzer of GoPHNX.com reports. Wims signed with the Cardinals' practice squad during Week 2 and was elevated for one game over the course of the season. However, he did not record a statistic during this Week 5 contest, and the 28-year-old now has not logged a target since the 2020 season. Wims will look to secure an active roster spot heading into the 2023 season.
Braves' Ryder Jones: Gets MiLB deal from Atlanta
Jones signed a minor-league contract with Atlanta on Saturday. Jones spent last season at Triple-A Charlotte in the White Sox organization, managing just a .586 OPS with seven homers over 67 games while splitting most of his time between the two corner-infield spots. The 28-year-old hasn't appeared in the big leagues since 2018, and with his offensive production having trended downward in the minors in recent seasons, Jones announced Dec. 31 via his personal Instagram account that he intends to transition to full-time pitching in 2023. He tossed one scoreless inning of mop-up duty at Triple-A last season.
Duke product breaks all-time Celtics record
Last week, 2016-17 Duke basketball one-and-done Jayson Tatum leapfrogged Paul Pierce and Larry Bird to move to No. 2 on the list of the most points by a Boston Celtics player in the first half of a season. RELATED: Stacking up all 26 Duke one-and-dones in history Then earlier this week, the ...
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Nursing ankle sprain
Ayton is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Warriors due to a left ankle sprain, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports. It's unclear as to when Ayton picked up the injury, but his status is now up in the air as Tuesday's tipoff approaches. The team should have a better idea of his availability after morning shootaround and pregame warmups.
