ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Expected to play Tuesday

Barzal (lower body) is expected to be available to play Tuesday versus Dallas, Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now reports. Barzal returned to the top line during Monday's practice after being a late scratch for Friday's contest against Calgary. He leads the Islanders with 30 assists and 41 points in 40 games this season.
ELMONT, NY
CBS Sports

Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Set to return Tuesday

Zuccarello (upper body) is expected to return for Tuesday's game against the Rangers, according to Dan Rosen of NHL.com. Zuccarello missed the Wild's previous two games because of the injury. He has 16 goals and 40 points in 37 contests this season. Now that he's healthy, he's expected to resume serving in a top-six role and serve on the top power-play unit.
BlueDevilCountry

Duke product breaks all-time Celtics record

Last week, 2016-17 Duke basketball one-and-done Jayson Tatum leapfrogged Paul Pierce and Larry Bird to move to No. 2 on the list of the most points by a Boston Celtics player in the first half of a season. RELATED: Stacking up all 26 Duke one-and-dones in history Then earlier this week, the ...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

What Malcolm Brogdon said about the Celtics’ double-big lineup

Brogdon explained what it's like for opponents to deal with Robert Williams III and Al Horford at the same time. Robert Williams III made his first start of the season during Tuesday night’s win against the Chicago Bulls. He started alongside fellow big man Al Horford and played 23...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Suns' Deandre Ayton: Won't play Tuesday

Ayton (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Ayton played 30 minutes during Sunday's loss to Cleveland and notched his third straight double-double during the matchup, but it appears he sustained an ankle injury during the contest as well. He'll sit out Tuesday with the issue, but his status for the second half of the Suns' back-to-back Wednesday in Denver remains unclear, though he can presumably be considered, at best, questionable. In Ayton's absence, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo and Dario Saric are candidates for increased playing time.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy