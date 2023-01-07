Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Expected to play Tuesday
Barzal (lower body) is expected to be available to play Tuesday versus Dallas, Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now reports. Barzal returned to the top line during Monday's practice after being a late scratch for Friday's contest against Calgary. He leads the Islanders with 30 assists and 41 points in 40 games this season.
CBS Sports
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Set to return Tuesday
Zuccarello (upper body) is expected to return for Tuesday's game against the Rangers, according to Dan Rosen of NHL.com. Zuccarello missed the Wild's previous two games because of the injury. He has 16 goals and 40 points in 37 contests this season. Now that he's healthy, he's expected to resume serving in a top-six role and serve on the top power-play unit.
Duke product breaks all-time Celtics record
Last week, 2016-17 Duke basketball one-and-done Jayson Tatum leapfrogged Paul Pierce and Larry Bird to move to No. 2 on the list of the most points by a Boston Celtics player in the first half of a season. RELATED: Stacking up all 26 Duke one-and-dones in history Then earlier this week, the ...
What Malcolm Brogdon said about the Celtics’ double-big lineup
Brogdon explained what it's like for opponents to deal with Robert Williams III and Al Horford at the same time. Robert Williams III made his first start of the season during Tuesday night’s win against the Chicago Bulls. He started alongside fellow big man Al Horford and played 23...
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Won't play Tuesday
Ayton (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Ayton played 30 minutes during Sunday's loss to Cleveland and notched his third straight double-double during the matchup, but it appears he sustained an ankle injury during the contest as well. He'll sit out Tuesday with the issue, but his status for the second half of the Suns' back-to-back Wednesday in Denver remains unclear, though he can presumably be considered, at best, questionable. In Ayton's absence, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo and Dario Saric are candidates for increased playing time.
Comments / 0